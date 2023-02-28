GOODYEAR INTRODUCES FIRST EV TIRE FOR REGIONAL FLEETS

New RangeMax™ RSD® EV delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced RangeMax™ RSD® EV, Goodyear's first electric vehicle-ready tire compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles.

At the 2023 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debuted RangeMax™ RSD®EV, the company’s first EV-ready tire for regional fleets. Compatible with gas or diesel, powered regional work vehicles, RangeMax RSDEV is Goodyear’s best regional drive tire for energy efficiency.

The RangeMax RSDEV is Goodyear's best regional drive tire for energy efficiency. Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs, RangeMax RSDEV was engineered to deliver lower rolling resistance than comparable competitor tires* for improved efficiency to fleets regardless of drivetrain.

"The new RangeMax RSDEV strives to live up to its name and deliver the superior range and confidence that comes with ultra-low rolling resistance," said Tom Lippello, senior director, Commercial Marketing, Goodyear North America. "With the continued growth we're observing in the regional EV segment, changing powertrains and fleets' cost-savings and sustainability priorities, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles."

Engineered with Treadlock® Technology to promote even wear and longer miles to removal, RangeMax RSDEV is the first regional drive tire embossed with Goodyear's "Electric Drive Ready" designation. Available now in size 295/75R22.5, additional features and benefits of RangeMax RSDEV include:

Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Mud and Snow designations, key performance assurances in challenging winter driving conditions.

Premium casing construction, providing toughness and durability.

Enhanced tread pattern designed for high torque applications and an optimized footprint shape for even treadwear.

RangeMax RSDEV is the latest addition to Goodyear's EV tire portfolio. In response to increased usage of electric vehicles in parts of the industry, Goodyear last year introduced its first commercial truck tire with "Electric Drive Ready" designation, Endurance RSA ULT. In 2022, Goodyear also expanded its line of ElectricDrive tires built for passenger and high-performance vehicles to cover 44% more battery electric vehicles operating in the U.S.**

This and other new commercial tire products from Goodyear are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility solutions of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management solutions. For more information, visit www.GoodyearTrucktires.com.

This new tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our corporate website to learn more.

*Laboratory tire rolling resistance was obtained in accordance to the ISO/FDIS 28580 'Passenger car, truck and bus tires - Methods of measuring rolling resistance - Single point test and correlation of measurements results' test procedure. In addition, multiple tires of each tire type were tested on rolling resistance. In the testing, the Goodyear RangeMax RSD EV demonstrated a lower rolling resistance vs the Michelin X line Energy D+ and the Bridgestone M713 Ecopia under the same conditions. As of 2/22/2023, two comparable tires exist and are the Micheline X Line Energy D+ and the Bridgestone M713 Ecopia.

**Based on data released by Experian Vehicle Registration Data; January 2022

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Jessica Julian, product marketing manager with Goodyear, introduces RangeMax™ RSD®EV. RangeMax RSDEV is the first regional drive tire embossed with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation. Engineered with low rolling resistance, Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation and Treadlock® Technology for even wear and longer miles, the tire rollout is the latest addition to Goodyear’s EV tire portfolio.

Goodyear displays its portfolio of Total Mobility solutions designed to help fleets improve sustainability initiatives, fuel efficiency and vehicle uptime at the 2023 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

