GOODYEAR LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE TIRES TO HELP LAST-MILE DELIVERY FLEETS PREPARE FOR EMERGING TRENDS IN THE INDUSTRY

·3 min read
New Endurance RSA ULT, Goodyear's first electric vehicle-ready commercial tire, and Fuel Max RSA ULT are engineered to support sustainability

AKRON, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla., and Work Truck Week summit in Indianapolis, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is showcasing two new tires for the growing last-mile delivery sector: the new Endurance RSA ULT and Fuel Max RSA ULT.

At the 2022 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company showcases two new tires: the fuel-efficient Fuel Max RSA and the Endurance RSA ULT, Goodyear's first tire developed for electric commercial vehicles. With the launch of the electric-drive ready Endurance RSA and the fuel-efficient Fuel Max RSA, Goodyear aims to meet commercial demand driven by e-commerce, sustainability and EV trends. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)

With the fuel-efficient Fuel Max RSA and the "Electric Drive Ready" Endurance RSA ULT – Goodyear's first tire equipped for the higher load capacity of electric commercial vehicles – Goodyear aims to meet growing demand trends within the last-mile delivery segment driven by e-commerce, as well as fleets' cost-savings and sustainability goals.

"As electrification shapes the future of the trucking industry and the last-mile delivery market accelerates at a rapid pace, we're relentlessly innovating as we develop new tires to help fleets meet evolving expectations," said Jessica Julian, product marketing manager at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. "The launch of the fuel-saving Fuel Max RSA and EV-ready Endurance RSA underscores Goodyear's commitment to offering specialized tires for every application so companies can find the right solution for their fleets."

Compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered work vehicles, the Endurance RSA ULT is Goodyear's premium 17.5-inch all-position tire for last-mile delivery vehicles, pickup trucks and light trucks. The Endurance RSA ULT is equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs and is the first commercial tire stamped with Goodyear's "Electric Drive Ready" designation or badge.

Endurance RSA ULT features advanced technologies to deliver durability, traction and longer miles to removal:

  • IntelliMax Rib Technology stiffens tire tread, resulting in longer tread life for more deliveries

  • New tread geometry applied to the bottom of the grooves helps reduce stress and casing damage

  • Deep, open zig-zag tread pattern with stone-penetration protectors help enhance traction and resist stone retention on urban streets

  • Aggressive tread design with mud and snow (M+S) and three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) designations helps improve performance in challenging winter driving conditions

  • Premium casing provides toughness and durability from curbing for maximum retread-ability

Goodyear's Endurance RSA 17.5-inch ULT will be available in Q2 2022 in 215/75R17.5 size. Additional sizes will be added mid-2022.

Save at the pump with Fuel Max RSA ULT:
Fuel Max RSA ULT is Goodyear's premium 19.5-inch regional pickup and delivery-combination commercial tire. Balancing traction, fuel efficiency and mileage, the new tire features:

  • Goodyear's Fuel Max Technology, a tread compound that offers low rolling resistance for better fuel efficiency, which helps deliver longer wear and lowers cost per mile

  • M+S and 3PMSF designations for all-season traction, including in the winter

  • New enhanced casing providing durability and maximizing retread-ability

Goodyear's Fuel Max RSA 19.5-inch ULT is available now in sizes 225/70R19.5 and 245/70R19.5 for regional, pickup and delivery, last-mile delivery, emergency response and electric utility applications.

These latest tire innovations from Goodyear are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility solutions of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management solutions. For more information, visit Goodyeartrucktires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

The Endurance RSA ULT is Goodyear's premium 17.5-inch all-position tire for last-mile delivery vehicles, box trucks and light trucks. Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of electric vehicles, the Endurance RSA ULT is the first commercial tire stamped with Goodyear's "Electric Drive Ready" designation and is compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered work vehicles. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)
Goodyear's Fuel Max RSA ULT is a premium 19.5-inch regional pickup and delivery-combination commercial tire. Balancing traction, fuel efficiency and mileage, the Fuel Max RSA ULT leverages Goodyear's Fuel Max Technology, a tread compound that offers low rolling resistance for a lower cost per mile. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-launches-innovative-tires-to-help-last-mile-delivery-fleets-prepare-for-emerging-trends-in-the-industry-301498194.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

