U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,340.54
    -1,156.96 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

GOODYEAR TO PARTICIPATE IN VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT HOSTED BY DEUTSCHE BANK

·1 min read
In this article:
  • GT
    GT

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) said today it will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Deutsche Bank on Feb. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST.

The Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company) (PRNewsFoto/GOODYEAR TIRE AND RUBBER COMPANY)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewsFoto/GOODYEAR TIRE AND RUBBER COMPANY)

Emmanuel Rosner will host Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a post-earnings virtual fireside chat. A live Zoom video webinar of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-hosted-by-deutsche-bank-301481052.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Recommended Stories

  • Goodyear Plunges as the Tiremaker Sees Inflation Pressures in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. suffered its worse loss since Black Monday in 1987 after the company said inflationary pressures are likely to continue this year, tarnishing a quarter in which results outpaced expectations.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is St

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffering worst day since Black Monday after downbeat FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to travel deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Korea’s $200 Billion Wealth Fund Is Betting on the Metaverse and AI Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s $200 billion sovereign wealth fund plans to boost investments in Silicon Valley startups as it looks to the metaverse and artificial-intelligence to accelerate its expansion in alternative assets.Seoungho Jin, who took over the reins of Korea Investment Corp. in mid 2021, also has his eyes on hotels, which he sees as a good play on the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Jin is looking beyond the recent downturn in listed technology stocks and the wider ris

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect the chip industry

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo details ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact the computer chip and semiconductor industry, including disruptions in flows of raw materials necessary for production.

  • Asana’s CEO Has Bought $1 Billion Of Company Stock. It’s Likely the Largest Purchase Ever by a Corporate Insider.

    Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, has bought 16 million shares of Asana, the company he started in 2008 after leaving the social network. It's likely the largest buying spree ever by a corporate insider.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of leading marijuana stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) jumped in afternoon trading Friday, after the company beat analyst targets for fiscal second-quarter 2022 revenue and predicted it will achieve "adjusted EBITDA profitability" in the first half of next year. Aurora's good news is even lifting the shares of its fellow travelers in cannabis, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis shares are up 3.5% -- but Tilray is up a respectable 2.9%, too, and Canopy Growth is actually surging most of all, up 7%!

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Stocks sell off into the market close, crude oil rises, cryptocurrencies under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports how stocks are selling off in final hour of trading.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why Cloudflare Shares Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), a cloud platform company, were tumbling today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results late yesterday. Despite delivering quarterly earnings that were on par with analysts' consensus estimate and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations, the tech stock took a nosedive today. Cloudflare's stock was down by as much as 10.6% today and had fallen 9.5% at the end of the trading day.

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • Why Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Rose Today

    Despite a volatile and ultimately tough day for markets, shares of mortgage servicer Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) jumped more than 19% today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and announced a new partnership. Unpaid principal balances in the company's servicing portfolio in the quarter grew to $710 billion, up 17% year over year. For this year, management is guiding for 10%-plus growth on unpaid principal balances and a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) at the lower end of the 12% to 20% range.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Market strategist explains what rising Russia-Ukraine tensions mean for stocks

    Jeff Schulze, ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and how this affects Fed and market responses to interest rate hikes.