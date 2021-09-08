U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.39
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2530
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,171.55
    -373.76 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.39
    -15.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Goodyear To Present At Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today said it will webcast its presentation during the Morgan Stanley Laguna Investor Conference on Sept. 15, 2021.

The Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at 9 a.m. EDT on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-virtual-investor-conference-301371812.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

