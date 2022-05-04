U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

GOODYEAR RELEASES ITS FIRST CITY TRANSIT TIRES MADE WITH A SUSTAINABLE SOYBEAN OIL COMPOUND

·3 min read
In this article:
  • GT
    Watchlist

The majority of Goodyear Metro Miler G152 and G652 tires will now use less petroleum-based materials while delivering the same performance benefits

AKRON, Ohio, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced an important step in its global journey to fully replace petroleum-derived oils by 2040. For the first time in its commercial truck tires, Goodyear is replacing a portion of the petroleum-based materials used in production of some of its most popular Metro Miler city transit tires with a bio-based soybean oil compound.

The refreshed Goodyear Metro Miler tires use a sustainable soybean oil compound to save petroleum-based materials and have a measurable impact for fleets.
The refreshed Goodyear Metro Miler tires use a sustainable soybean oil compound to save petroleum-based materials and have a measurable impact for fleets.

"The use of soybean oil in the majority of the Metro Miler G152 and G652 tires in production today is a significant Goodyear innovation that reduces the amount of petroleum-based materials needed for production," said Dustin Lancy, commercial product marketing manager, Goodyear North America. "In these tires, soybean oil replaces about 11 liquid ounces of free-flowing petroleum oil per tire – almost as much as a traditional soda can. Multiply that by a bus fleet of 1,600 buses, about the size used by some major metropolitan cities in the U.S., and that could mean the use of around 20 fewer barrels of oil."

This change underscores Goodyear's commitment to using more sustainable bio-based raw materials while continuing to deliver quality and performance in its products. The new formulation in production today uses a readily available surplus of soybean oil that is left over from food applications in the marketplace.

The Metro Miler G152 and G652 also feature technology designed to resist sidewall damage, enhance toughness and provide long tread life. Reinforced shoulders and steel sidewalls help deliver long casing life, and the integrated sidewall wear indicators make it easier to spot wear due to excessive scuffing. These tires also include a multi-compound, scrub resistant tread that can stand up to the rigors of transit applications and extend tread life by resisting excessive wear, chunking, cracking and chipping.

The Metro Miler G152 and G652 tire models made with soybean oil are currently in production and available now for ordering among customers looking for tires made with more sustainable materials.

The Metro Miler G152 and G652 are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of providing trusted products, a premier service network and complete tire management to our customers. For more information on the Metro Miler RTB lineup, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

In a first for Goodyear Commercial Truck tires, the majority of the Metro Miler G152 and G652 city bus transit tires are now made with a sustainable soybean oil compound.
In a first for Goodyear Commercial Truck tires, the majority of the Metro Miler G152 and G652 city bus transit tires are now made with a sustainable soybean oil compound.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-releases-its-first-city-transit-tires-made-with-a-sustainable-soybean-oil-compound-301539804.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

