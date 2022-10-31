U.S. markets closed

GOODYEAR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

·1 min read

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the third quarter of 2022 in an Investor Letter published to its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

The Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

The Company will host an investor call on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. EDT that will focus on questions and answers. Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Christina L. Zamarro, vice president, finance and treasurer.

The conference call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-3361 or (785) 424-1062 before 7:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 753-9134 or (402) 220-2678. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301663824.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

