U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,779.69
    +65.45 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,279.07
    +296.45 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,409.12
    +338.43 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,122.50
    +48.86 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.71
    +1.51 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    +12.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    29.01
    +2.10 (+7.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2069
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0770
    -0.0160 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9330
    +0.2260 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,930.88
    +1,127.45 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.33
    +8.49 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,466.42
    +58.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.05
    +427.66 (+1.55%)
     

Google search results can tell you more about a site before you visit it

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Google is introducing a new feature to help you find out more information about the websites that show up when you use its search engine. Provided you live in the US, as of today, you’ll start to see a three dots icon next to each search result. Tapping on one of those, whether you’re on mobile or desktop, will bring up a description of the website that’s on the other end of the link.

In most instances, that information will come from Wikipedia unless Google points you to one of its services, in which case you’ll get a blurb on how it sourced its data. In cases where neither is available, you get some basic information about the website, such as when it was first indexed. In every instance, there will be a note if your connection to the website is secured through HTTPS.

The feature allows you to do a couple of things, according to Google. First, it saves you the trouble of conducting a second search to find out about the website you’re about to visit. Second, Google suggests the panels will allow you to make more informed decisions about how you use the internet and provide peace of mind if you’re looking for important information related to topics like financial advice.

But with Google leaning so heavily on Wikipedia, the descriptions will only be as useful as the summaries you find on the website. Wikipedia’s editors aren’t perfect, and they haven’t written about every website that’s out there. Additionally, the feature falls into the modern interface design trap of hiding useful information behind an overflow menu. If someone doesn’t know to tap the three dots icon, they can’t advantage of the additional information Google is providing.

Latest Stories

  • Reddit Traders Declare ‘BioWar’ as Shorted Biotechs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. blew past a five-year high as Reddit investors rallied around a call to start a “#BioWar” on the heavily-shorted biotech that develops rare disease drugs.The stock, which recently ended development on a Covid-19 drug, rallied as much as 36% on Monday after a poster on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum called it “the most undervalued stock in the market” while another said a brewing #BioWar was “about sticking it to the shorts in a massive way.”​Biotechs with little to no revenue have long been the focus of short bets on Wall Street and could emerge as a new focal point for small-time investors waging war with elite hedge funds. But the battleground is an already crowded arena with hedge funds positioned on both sides.Indeed, BioCryst is a short target with about 17% of float, or $259 million, sold short, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. But it’s also a hedge fund pick held by the likes of Citadel and the well-known biotech outfit, Baker Bros. Advisors LP.Before Monday’s rally, shares of BioCryst had already shrugged off the scuttling of a Covid-19 trial supported by the National Institutes of Health. The company is expected to generate less than $31 million in revenue for all of 2020.Novavax Inc., another heavily-shorted biotech, has also garnered interest across chat forums, which could benefit funds like RA Capital Management and Perceptive Advisors, which hold stakes in the company. The stock has more than doubled in the past few trading days, albeit on key positive results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The short position on Novavax stands at $1.5 billion, according to S3.Meanwhile, the motivations behind Monday’s 150% rally in Healthier Choices Management Corp. powered by Reddit was unclear as Twitter users said it was an opportunity to send hedge funds “on the run.” However, short interest in the sub-penny stock, which makes vaping products and operates health food stores in Florida, appears negligible.The micro-cap’s largest holders were its management team.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • Alibaba Earnings: What to Look For From BABA

    Alibaba (BABA) reports fiscal Q3 earnings before market open on February 2. Can it continue to boost revenue, earnings, and new annual active consumers?

  • 'Spill the beans man:' Tesla's Elon Musk grills Robinhood CEO on GameStop/Reddit trading saga

    Elon Musk spontaneously interviewed Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev late Sunday evening, injecting himself into the fray of the retail investing frenzy that’s sent markets into a tailspin.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 8% Dividend Yield

    Let’s talk portfolio defense. After last week’s social flash mob market manipulation, that’s a topic that should not be ignored. Now, this is not to say that the markets are collapsing. After 2% losses to close out last week’s Friday session, this week’s trading kicked off with a positive tone, as the S&P 500 rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.5%. The underlying bullish factors – a more stable political scene, steadily progressing COVID vaccination programs – are still in play, even if they are not quite as strong as investors had hoped. While increased volatility could stay with us for a while, it’s time to consider defensive stocks. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three dividend stocks yielding 8%. That’s not all they offer, however. Each of these stocks has scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. New Residential Investment (NRZ) We’ll start by looking into the REIT sector, real estate investment trusts. These companies have long been known for dividends that are both high-yield and reliable – as a result of company compliance with tax rules, that require REITs to return a certain percentage of profits directly to shareholders. NRZ, a mid-size company with a market cap of $3.9 billion, holds a diverse portfolio of residential mortgages, original loans, and mortgage loan servicing rights. The company is based in New York City. NRZ holds a $20 billion investment portfolio, which has yielded $3.4 billion in dividends since the company’s inception. The portfolio has proven resilient in the face of the corona crisis, and after a difficult first quarter last year, NRZ saw rising gains in Q2 and Q3. The third quarter, the last reported, showed GAAP income of $77 million, or 19 cents per share. While down year-over-year, this EPS was a strong turnaround from the 21-cent loss reported in the prior quarter. The rising income has put NRZ in a position to increase the dividend. The Q3 payment was 15 cents per common share; the Q4 dividend was bumped up to 20 cents per common share. At this rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and yields an impressive 8.5%. In another move to return profits to investors, the company announced in November that it had approved $100 million in stock repurchases. BTIG analyst Eric Hagen is impressed with New Residential – especially by the company’s sound balance sheet and liquidity. “[We] like the opportunity to potentially build some capital through retained earnings while maintaining a competitive payout. We think the dividend increase highlights the strengthening liquidity position the company sees itself having right now… we expect NRZ has been able to release capital as it's sourced roughly $1 billion of securitized debt for its MSR portfolio through two separate deals since September,” Hagen opined. In line with his comments, Hagen rates NRZ a Buy, and his $11 price target implies an upside of 17% for the year ahead. (To watch Hagen’s track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 7 Buys. The stock’s $11.25 average price target suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $9.44. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Saratoga Investment Corporation (SAR) With the next stock, we move to the investment management sector. Saratoga specializes in mid-market debt, appreciation, and equity investments, and holds over $546 million in assets under management. Saratoga’s portfolio is wide ranging, and includes industrials, software, waste disposal, and home security, among others. Saratoga saw a slow – but steady – rebound from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues fell in 1Q20, and have been slowly increasing since. The fiscal Q3 report, released early in January, showed $14.3 million at the top line. In pre-tax adjusted terms, Saratoga’s net investment income of 50 cents per share beat the 47-cent forecast by 6%. They say that slow and steady wins the race, and Saratoga has shown investors a generally steady hand over the past year. The stock has rebounded 163% from its post-corona crash low last March. And the dividend, which the company cut back in CYQ2, has been raised twice since then. The current dividend, at 42 cents per common share, was declared last month for payment on February 10. The annualized payment of $1.68 gives a yield of 8.1%. Analyst Mickey Schleien, of Ladenburg Thalmann, takes a bullish view of Saratoga, writing, “We believe SAR's portfolio is relatively defensive with a focus on software, IT services, education services, and the CLO... SAR's CLO continues to be current and performing, and the company is seeking to refinance/upsize it which we believe could provide upside to our forecast." The analyst continued, "Our model anticipates SAR employing cash and SBA debentures to fund net portfolio growth. We believe the Board will continue to increase the dividend considering the portfolio's performance, the existence of undistributed taxable income, and the economic benefit of the Covid-19 vaccination program.” To this end, Schleien rates SAR a Buy along with a $25 price target. This figure implies a 20% upside from current levels. (To watch Schleien’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts agree with Schleien on this stock – the 3 other reviews on record are Buys, and the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Saratoga’s shares are trading for $20.87, and carry an average price target of $25.50, suggesting an upside of 22% for the next 12 months. (See SAR stock analysis on TipRanks) Hercules Capital (HTGC) Last but not least is Hercules Capital, a venture capital company. Hercules offers financing support to small, early-stage client companies with scientific bent; Hercules’ clients are in life sciences, technology, and financial SaaS. Since getting started in 2003, Hercules has invested over $11 billion in more than 500 companies. The quality of Hercules’ portfolio is clear from the company’s recent performance. The stock has bounced back fully from the corona crisis of last winter, rebounding 140% from its low point reached last April. Earnings have also recovered; for the first nine months of 2020, HTGC posted net investment income of $115 million, or 11% higher than the same period of 2019. For dividend investors, the key point here is that the net investment income covered the distribution – in fact, it totaled 106% of the base distribution payout. The company was confident enough to boost the distribution with a 2-cent supplemental payment. The combined payout gives a $1.28 annualized payment per common share, and a yield of 8.7%. In another sign of confidence, Hercules completed a $100 million investment grade bond offering in November, raising capital for debt pay-downs, new investments, and corporate purposes. The bonds were offered in two tranches, each of $50 million, and the notes are due in March of 2026. Covering the stock for Piper Sandler, analyst Crispin Love sees plenty to love in HTGC. “We continue to believe that HTGC's focus on fast growing technology and life sciences companies sets the company up well in the current environment. In addition, Hercules is not dependent on a COVID recovery as it does not have investments in "at-risk" sectors. Hercules also has a strong liquidity position, which should allow the company to act quickly when it finds attractive investment opportunities,” Love commented. All of the above convinced Love to rate HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy). In addition to the call, he set a $16 price target, suggesting 9% upside potential. (To watch Love’s track record, click here) Recent share appreciation has pushed Hercules’ stock right up to the average price target of $15.21, leaving just ~4% upside from the trading price of $14.67. Wall Street doesn’t seem to mind, however, as the analyst consensus rating is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 6 recent Buy-side reviews. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Zomedica Stock Is up 330% in One Month; Is There Room for More Upside?

    January provided its fair share of high-flying stocks, with several benefitting from the short-squeeze mania which has driven some prices to ridiculous heights. One company recording unseemly gains, is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM). Shares are already up by ~330% since the turn of the year, although the surge has nothing to do with high short interest. The stock recently benefited from an endorsement from Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin. While it turns out Baskin was paid to promote the stock, there is another upcoming and more tangible catalyst for investors to get behind; this is due to the upcoming launch of Truforma, Zomedica’s point-of-care (POC) diagnostic device for the detection of thyroid disease in dogs and cats and adrenal disease in dogs. The platform will hit the market on March 30, and ahead of the product’s debut, the company has also just nabbed a vital distribution deal. Last week, Zomedica announced an agreement with Miller Veterinary Supply who will distribute Truforma. Miller is the U.S.’s oldest wholesale veterinary distributor and one of the veterinary industry’s fastest growing businesses. The company will be Zomedica’s representative in the eastern and mid-eastern states. Its sales and customer service efforts will be bolstered by sales representatives assigned by Zomedica, which the company is currently recruiting as it prepares for the launch. The pet market has been a prime beneficiary of the pandemic’s stay-at-home mandates and according to the American Pet Products Association, spending in the segment reached a record $99 billion in the U.S. last year. Outlay on diagnostic care in this market is expected to grow to $2.8 billion in 2024 from $1.7 billion in 2019. H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth says that ahead of Truforma’s debut, the agreement “strengthens the commercial machinery.” “We are encouraged by the progress in commercial preparation for the upcoming launch, and accordingly we are raising the probability of launch to 90%, up from 75% previously,” the 5-star analyst said. “Additionally, due to the lower yield of the long-term Treasury note that has resulted in a lower risk-free rate and a lower market risk premium, we have adjusted the discount rate to 6% from 12%.” To this end, Ramakanth boosted his price target on ZOM from $0.3 to $1.2, suggesting upside of an additional 20% from current levels. Needless to say, Ramakanth’s rating stays a Buy. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Zomedica appears to be flying under the Street’s radar and currently Ramakanth’s is the sole Zomedica review. (See ZOM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Rallies As Republicans Offer Biden Stimulus Bargain; Microsoft Surges As GameStop Collapses

    The Dow Jones rallied as President Joe Biden got set to meet with Republicans over a stimulus plan. Microsoft stock gained as GameStop stock collapsed.

  • Tesla challenger Faraday Future wants to go from 0 to $20B in sales by selling lots of $180K electric cars

    Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has big goals for the next five years, CEO Carsten Breitfeld explains to Yahoo Finance.

  • Novavax Surges On Highly Effective Covid Shot; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against the U.K. variant. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • Wall St. strategist warns on GameStop: 'There's not an infinite pool of greater fools'

    AlphaOmega Advisors founder Peter Cecchini, the former chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald, expects “the fantasy narrative” surrounding GameStop's (GME) surge “reverts to reality” at some point.

  • Novavax Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    In the race to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market, Novavax (NVAX) looked like a loser -- lagging rivals like Pfizer and Moderna by months. Now, all of a sudden, Novavax looks like a winner -- and its stock doubled over the past two trading sessions. What rabbit did Novavax pull out of which hat to accomplish this? After close of trading Thursday, the company announced that in clinical Phase 3 trials, its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine has shown "strong efficacy" in preventing infection with COVID-19, even when "over 50%" of the cases combated were of the "now-predominant UK variant" of the disease. Furthermore, the company says that Phase 2b trials in South Africa have demonstrated "clinical efficacy" in preventing infection with the "South Africa escape variant" of the disease. Overall, NVX-CoV2373 is looking to be 89.3% effective at protecting patients against coronavirus. In short, said Novavax CEO Stanley C. Erck: "NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants." In so doing, Novavax has addressed the concerns of multiple medical professionals (and patients) worrying that, no sooner had we invented vaccines to beat coronavirus, than the virus already mutated into forms against which the vaccine could not defend. B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani explained the significance of the news, calling the data both "overwhelmingly positive" and "above Street expectations." Indeed, the 5-star analyst points out that at 96% efficacy against the original strain of coronavirus, Novavax's vaccine appears to be the "best-in-class" vaccine. Better than Pfizer's. Better than Moderna's, too. (And probably way better than Sputnik V). In Mamtani's view, the United Kingdom (where the Phase 3 trial was conducted and the "UK variant" is obviously a primary concern), rollout to market of Novavax's vaccine is likely to begin within the "next few weeks." In the US as well, the analyst is predicting rapid Emergency Use Authorization. This seems patently good news -- good enough that Mamtani was willing to jump to the conclusion that "NVAX shares are undervalued and [even after the 3845% jump in share price, over the past 12 months, the stock] doesn't fully reflect the potential of the underlying adjuvant platform that enables rapid creation and large-scale production of vaccine candidates." Regardless of how big the orders end up coming in, explains Mamtani, Novavax's vaccine has significant advantages over the competition, including in particular the ability to be shipped at room temperature. Furthermore, Novavax has demonstrated a facility at employing small doses and combinations with other drugs and vaccines "to remain one of the pioneers in addressing the evolving C-19 pandemic globally," such that even as the virus mutates, Novavax's vaccines can still target it. In fact, that's probably the best news of all. Accordingly, Mamtani reiterates a Buy rating on Novavax shares and bumped the price target up from $223 to a Street high of $334. Investors could be pocketing gains of 23%, should Mamtani's thesis play out over the coming months. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here) Novavax has decent support amongst Mamtani's colleagues, but its current valuation presents a conundrum. NVAX's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 5 Buys and 1 Sell. However, the share gains keep coming in thick and fast, and the $226.50 average price target now suggests shares will decline by 16% over the next 12 months. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check: New $1,400 payment faces big votes this week

    Speaker Pelosi and her Democrats want to fast-track new aid. When might you get more cash?

  • ‘My family won’t let me go hungry’: Two young traders reveal the perils of trying to surf GameStop’s epic wave

    'I’m young and it’s scary having it all in there,' says one young trader who uses Robinhood.

  • Apple Selling $14 Billion of Bonds as Share Buybacks Seen Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is selling $14 billion of bonds to take advantage of cheap borrowing costs, tapping the market for a third time since May as it looks to return more cash to shareholders.The company is issuing debt in six parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, will yield 95 basis points above Treasuries, after initially discussing between 115 and 120 basis points, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.Until 2020, Apple hadn’t borrowed in the U.S. investment-grade market more than once in a calendar year since 2017. But rock-bottom interest rates are proving too tempting for the world’s most valuable company to pass up as it pursues aggressive share buybacks and dividends.Apple’s outstanding 40-year bonds, the 2.55% securities due 2060, widened more than 5 basis points Monday to trade around 89 basis points over Treasuries, according to Trace. Bondholders typically sell out of their positions to make room for the new notes, which often come with a heftier yield to entice investors.The average investment-grade company can borrow at a rate of 1.86% for about nine years, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. That’s down from 1.94% when Apple was last in the market in August.The tech giant said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including buying back stock and paying dividends. It may also be used in funding for working capital, capital expenditures, acquisition and repayment of debt, the person said.After years of hoarding cash, Apple has been working to reduce its net cash position, largely through payouts to stockholders. Still, the company may need to expand its annual shareholder returns to over $100 billion to reach its net-cash neutral target over the next few years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Apple is coming off a quarter in which revenue topped $100 billion for the first time. Executives didn’t provide an official forecast in reporting earnings Wednesday, but warned that sales growth from AirPods and other wearables will decelerate in the current period.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates to reflect deal size and pricing in first two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. Natural resources like energy, metals, and agriculture look set for an extended run, and investors should get on board. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel.

  • Nokia Stock Gets an Upgrade Because Ericsson’s Earnings and 5G Performance Were So Good

    Swedish telecoms giant (ERIC-B)posted such good earnings last week that optimism has spread to (NOKIA) which received an upgrade on Monday from Norway’s largest investment bank. DNB Markets upgraded Finland’s Nokia to buy from sell and raised the target price on the stock from €4 ($4.83) to €4.8. Nokia was thrust into the spotlight last week and its stock was boosted amid a wider retail trading frenzy, but shares in Nokia fell near 2% in Monday trading, hovering around €3.95.

  • Nio, Xpeng Sales Soar To Start 2021 After 2020 Boom; Li Auto Due

    Nio and Xpeng posted strong January sales that suggest no pause in China's electric-vehicle market after 2020's boom.

  • Elon Musk Turns Tough Interviewer For Robinhood CEO, Demands Answers On GameStop Events

    Robinhood Co-founder and CEO Vladimir Tenev made a surprise appearance on Clubhouse early Monday with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) counterpart Elon Musk, who grilled him extensively on recent events. What Happened: Tenev said it had been a “surreal” week for him, in a reference to the Reddit investor-led short squeeze rally in the shares of Gamestop Corp (NYSE: GME), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and others. The brokerage head referred to these stocks as “meme stocks” throughout the broadcast where he appeared to clarify the events of the tumultuous week — when purchase of such stocks was restricted on the popular trading app. Tenev said the app experienced “unprecedented volume” and “load on the system.” He pointed out that the net buys increased exponentially. Robinhood was among the top apps on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) respective app stores as of last week, Tenev noted. Detailing the sequence of events that led to the suspension of buying in the Reddit-fueled stocks, he said Robinhood received a demand for $3 billion from the National Securities Clearing Corporation in the wee hours of Thursday. NSCC provides clearing, settlement, risk management, and central counterparty services. The executive explained that Robinhood had to put up money for the NSCC based volatility and the concentration of securities but the formula behind the demand was not fully known to him. Why It Matters: The NSCC is not a government agency but is rather controlled by a consortium, as per Tenev. The executive said that on Monday’s opening, some of the “stringent limits” placed on the hot stocks will be removed. Tenev said that some limits would always be in place. “If someone decided to deposit $100 billion and trade in one stock that’s not gonna be possible.” “Citadel and other market makers were not involved in it,” said Tenet in reference to the trading restrictions. NSCC had lowered its deposit requirements to $1.4 billion after Robinhood reached out. After explanations were given on the restrictions, the clearinghouse dropped the deposit to $ 700 million. Tenev admitted that restricting trade was a “bad outcome for customers” but other brokers had also placed similar restrictions. In a lighter moment in the interview, Musk asked Tenev if he was being held hostage while handing out this explanation, to which the Robinhood CEO replied in negation, saying “thanks for asking.” Related Links: Robinhood Gets B Funding, Taps Credit Line As It Prepares To Resume Trading Of GameStop, Other Hot Stocks See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Talks Self-Driving, Batteries, Space, Neuralink, COVID-19 Vaccines, Bitcoin In Clubhouse AppearanceTesla, Charles Schwab — Stocks NYSRTS, One Of US' 10 Largest Pension Funds, Purchased In Q4© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Citadel Silver Holding Exposes Rifts in WallStreetBets Army

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel has once again found itself at the center of a WallStreetBets drama, this time over the firm’s holdings of silver.The precious metal has become a popular buying target for retail investors keen to inflict losses on hedge funds, after posts on WallStreetBets claimed the market was ripe for a short squeeze. Yet some members of the Reddit forum have responded with pleas to avoid the trade, saying Citadel stands to benefit as a major holder of the largest silver exchange-traded fund.“CITADEL IS THE 5TH LARGEST OWNER OF SLV,” one WallStreetBets user wrote on Sunday, referring to the iShares trust’s ticker symbol. “IT’S IMPERATIVE WE DO NOT ‘SQUEEZE’ IT.”Read more: Silver Spikes Past $30 as Retail Investors Swarm Biggest TargetCitadel Advisors LLC owned about 6 million shares of the iShares Silver Trust as of Sept. 30, equivalent to a 0.93% stake, data compiled by Bloomberg show.While these holdings may well be related to its role as one of the world’s largest market makers -- the firm also held shares in at least 17 other silver companies and ETFs -- the debate they have caused highlights that traders in the WallStreetBets forum are far from a homogeneous group.They stunned the world by banding together to fuel epic gains in heavily shorted stocks including GameStop Corp. In the past few days investors have been watching the metal’s rally for clues on the staying power of this David-vs-Goliath buying spree.Silver futures on the Comex jumped as much as 13% on Monday. That pushed prices above $30 an ounce to the highest level since 2013, but the gains are so far tiny relative to GameStop’s 16-fold surge since mid-January.A phone call to Citadel’s Chicago office outside regular business hours went unanswered. It’s unclear whether the firm’s holdings of iShares Silver Trust or other silver-related securities have changed since September -- given its market-making role, it is likely they would. Inflows into the iShares trust surged by a record $944 million on Friday as trading in the ETF soared.As well as being one of the biggest market makers, Citadel runs one of the largest hedge funds in the world. The firm drew the ire of the WallStreetBets crowd last month after it injected cash into hedge fund Melvin Capital, which lost about 53% in January after being hit by a short squeeze on shares including GameStop.Anger toward Citadel among WallStreetBets users only increased after Robinhood Markets imposed curbs on trading GameStop last week. Some alleged that Griffin, whose firm helps execute orders from Robinhood customers, might be behind an attempt to stamp out the rebellion of individual investors. Citadel and Robinhood both denied any involvement by the billionaire in the decision.(Updates with more market-making context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Redditors divided on shift to push up Silver

    Silver futures surged 10% this morning after Redditor retail investors shifted focus to the precious metal over the weekend.