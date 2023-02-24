U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,158.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,192.25
    -15.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.35 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.35
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3800
    -0.2710 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,973.97
    -166.46 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.96
    -10.17 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,304.26
    +199.94 (+0.74%)
     

Google has been accused by DOJ of destroying evidence in antitrust case

Lakshmi Varanasi,Sindhu Sundar
·2 min read
google headquarters
Google has been accused the Justice Department of deleting evidence in the government's antitrust lawsuit against the company.Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Google is facing sanctions for deleting evidence in an antitrust lawsuit.

  • Google was asked in 2019 to suspend its policy of auto-deleting company chats.

  • Google continued to delete "off the record" chats every 24 hours until this February, the Justice Department said.

The US Department of Justice accused Google on Thursday of deleting evidence that would be used in the government's antitrust lawsuit against the company's search business.

The Justice Department requested a federal judge to sanction the company over its "intentional and repeated destruction of written communications," in a court filing on Thursday. Sanctions are punishments imposed upon those who disobey court orders.

According to the Justice Department's filing, Google has long had a practice of encouraging its employees to communicate via "off the record" chats which are automatically destroyed after 24 hours.

The Justice Department said in the filing that Google "trained" employees to consider these messages — also known as Google Hangouts or instant messages — as better than emails because they would not be retained by the company in the same way emails were.

"Unsurprisingly then, Google was aware users often had "off the record" chats "to discuss sensitive topics," the Justice Department said in the filing.

The Justice Department filed its antitrust lawsuit against Google in 2020 for using unlawful tactics to preserve its dominance over internet search.

In the filing, the Justice Department said that Google was asked as early as mid-2019 to suspend its auto-delete practices in anticipation of the lawsuit.

According to the Justice Department's filing, Google not only failed to suspend its auto-delete practices at the time, but continued to delete chats every 24 hours up until February 8 of this year.

"Google's daily destruction of written records prejudiced the United States by depriving it of a rich source of candid discussions between Google's executives, including likely trial witnesses," the Justice Department said in the filing. 

A spokesperson for Google told Insider, "We strongly refute the DOJ's claims. Our teams have conscientiously worked for years to respond to inquiries and litigation. In fact, we have produced over 4 million documents in this case alone, and millions more to regulators around the world."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for a comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

    WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to narrow eligibility for overtime pay, ruling 6-3 that an oil-rig supervisor making $200,000 a year qualified because he was paid by the day rather than receiving a fixed salary. “Employees are not ‘deprived of the benefits of [overtime compensation] simply because they are well paid,’” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court, citing a 1945 precedent involving mine workers. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the opinion, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Survey: bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • U.S. Justice Dept accuses Google of evidence destruction in antitrust case

    U.S. Justice Department lawyers say that Alphabet Inc's Google destroyed internal corporate communications and have asked a federal judge to sanction the company as part of the government's antitrust case over its search business. The DOJ asserted in a court filing unsealed in a Washington, D.C., federal court on Thursday that Google failed to timely suspend a policy allowing the automatic, permanent deletion of employees' chat logs. The government said Google "falsely" told the U.S. in 2019 that it had suspended "auto-deletion" and was preserving chat communications as it was required to do under a federal court rule governing electronically stored information.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks

    T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Lordstown Motors Recalls Endurance EV Pickup Truck

    Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors issued a recall and halted production of its Endurance pickup truck, only months after starting to make the vehicle. Lordstown Motors said Thursday that the recall affects 19 vehicles that are either held by customers or being used internally at the company. Lordstown Motors said it is working with suppliers to conduct a root-cause analysis of each issue.

  • Berkshire Earnings: Should Investors Buy Warren Buffett's Stock?

    While everyone knows him as a brilliant stock picker and portfolio manager, he is also the shepherd of some 70 companies under the Berkshire Hathaway umbrella

  • U.S. wants at least 2 advanced computer chip centers built, Commerce chief says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said the government will encourage companies to build at least two advanced domestic computer chip factories employing thousands of union workers, as part of a $52.7 billion dollar initiative. The centers would also include a "robust supplier ecosystem," Raimondo said in a speech in Washington. "America needs to design and produce the world's most advanced chips right here in America," Raimondo said, adding that the United States leads in design but not manufacturing.

  • Justice Department Says Google Destroyed Evidence Related to Antitrust Lawsuit

    WASHINGTON—The Justice Department said Google destroyed written records needed for an antitrust lawsuit that focuses on how the company preserved its dominance in internet search. The government asked a federal judge Thursday to sanction Google for its past practice of setting employee chats to auto-delete, despite the company having told the court it would preserve records required for litigation. Google employees routinely discussed “substantive and sensitive business” using an instant-messaging product that was set to delete chats after 24 hours, the Justice Department said.

  • Latam's MercadoLibre's net profit rises, fueled by fintech arm

    South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $164.7 million; up from the loss it posted in the same period last year, following a solid performance by its fintech unit. The Argentina-based company, which operates in 18 countries across Latin America, posted a net revenue of $3.0 billion - slightly above a Refinitiv estimate of $2.9 billion, and a 56.5% jump year-on-year in constant currency (40.9% in dollars). In particular, its fintech unit saw net revenue growth of 92.7% in local currency (73.5% in dollars) to $1.3 billion, supported by the consolidation of its financial services across Latin American countries and growth in loans.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.