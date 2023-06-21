Google Accuses Microsoft of Cloud Market Manipulation: An FTC Complaint Highlights Antitrust Concerns in the US Cloud Industry

After years of publicly slamming Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) for allegedly misusing its enterprise software influence, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google on Tuesday formally filed a complaint to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

The complaint said that Microsoft manipulated the licensing terms in its Office 365 productivity software to lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business, the Information reports.

Also Read: What’s Going On With Amazon Stock Wednesday

Microsoft emerged as the second largest cloud provider after Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Google is a distant third.

Google previously complained about Microsoft’s cloud licensing practices to European regulators.

Under intimidation, in 2022, Microsoft agreed to revise its regional licensing practices to make it more affordable for Azure customers to use additional cloud providers. Still, the changes did not apply to U.S. customers.

FTC’s sister agency, the Department of Justice, has filed multiple antitrust complaints against Google in search and advertising technology.

Price Actions: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.78% at $338.52 on the last check Wednesday. GOOG shares traded lower by 1.52% at $121.98.

Photo by Rainer Stropek via Flickr

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Google Accuses Microsoft of Cloud Market Manipulation: An FTC Complaint Highlights Antitrust Concerns in the US Cloud Industry originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.