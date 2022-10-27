U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,807.78
    -22.82 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,073.43
    +234.32 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,784.04
    -186.95 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.51
    +12.18 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.81
    +0.90 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.70
    -6.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9962
    -0.0125 (-1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9430
    -0.0720 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1560
    -0.0061 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2480
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,627.09
    -40.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.16
    -1.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Google acquires Twitter-backed AI avatar startup Alter for $100 million

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Google has acquired Alter, an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar startup that helps creators and brands express their virtual identity, for about $100 million, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in a push to boost its content game and better compete with TikTok.

The acquisition was completed about two months ago, the source said, but neither of the companies disclosed it to the public. Some of Alter’s top executives have updated their LinkedIn profiles to share that they have joined Google without acknowledging the acquisition. The source requested anonymity because they are sharing nonpublic information.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the company has acquired Alter, but declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal.

The US and Czech-headquartered Alter started its life as Facemoji, a platform that offered plug-and-play tech to help game and app developers put avatar systems into their apps. The startup received $3 million in seed funding from investors including Play Ventures, Roosh Ventures, and Twitter.

Facemoji later rebranded as Alter.

Google hopes to use Alter to improve and ramp up its content offerings, a person familiar with the matter said.

Alter founders Jon Slimak and Robin Raszka did not respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Albertsons Should Hold Off on $4 Billion Dividend Payment, Attorneys General Say

    A group of bipartisan attorneys general is urging the grocery chain to delay making the payout until regulators have reviewed its merger with Kroger.

  • Do You Think That American International Group (AIG) is a Long-Term Bet?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -5.23% net of fees compared to a -4.61% return for the Russell 1000 Index. Holdings in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors led to […]

  • YouTube's ad revenue is declining, but creator economy experts aren't worried

    The social platforms that power the creator economy might seem like they're starting to slip. YouTube's quarterly ad revenue declined 1.9% year over year, per Google parent company Alphabet's quarterly earnings report this week. Overall, Alphabet missed analyst estimates, earning $69.1 billion in revenue, about a billion dollars less than expected.

  • CS First Boston revival comes with talent and capital dilemmas

    Seeking to restore vigour to a business that's been languishing, Credit Suisse says it will reshape its investment bank by resurrecting the First Boston brand. To lead Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB), which will be carved out of the Swiss lender, the bank is tapping board member Michael Klein, a shrewd dealmaker who is no stranger to entrepreneurial projects having set up his own advisory boutique in 2010. Saudi National Bank (SNB), controlled by the government of Saudi Arabia, has pledged to invest up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) in Credit Suisse itself for a stake of up to 9.9%, and said it may back the standalone CSFB which will operate as an independent capital markets and advisory bank headquartered in New York.

  • Uber to freeze fake rider account names, pilot front-facing video recording

    Uber is releasing a suite of new safety features geared towards the driver, including freezing fake rider account names and piloting a front-facing video recording tool to replace a driver's dashcam. The safety features follow a feedback period from drivers that Uber began this summer. Uber, in its attempt to prevent discrimination based on name, has allowed riders to update their names in the app.

  • Netflix's animated Sonic series will arrive on December 15th

    A new teaser for the 24-episode first season will arrive on Thursday evening.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Meta posts another revenue decline as investors voice metaverse concerns

    Earlier this year, Meta posted its first quarterly revenue decline. Meta's revenue declined 4% year over year to hit $27.7 billion; but Meta CFO David Wehner pointed out on the earnings call today that some of this decline is owed to inflation. This decline in income is mostly due to Meta's huge investment in the metaverse.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Berkshire Hathaway’s strategy and Warren Buffett’s background and go directly to the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Born in 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska, Warren Buffett is […]

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS

  • Musk-Twitter Countdown to Close $44 Billion Deal Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of “will they or won’t they,” Elon Musk is running up against a court-ordered deadline to deliver on his promise to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainThe world’s richest person and the social media compan

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger: State attorney generals push back on special dividend

    A key step in Kroger Co.’s $25 billion planned acquisition of fellow supermarket giant Albertsons could hit a delay if several states’ top legal officials get their way.

  • California attorney general demands Albertsons delay $4-billion dividend ahead of possible Kroger merger

    Several state attorneys general, among them California's Ron Bonta, have demanded that Albertsons delay paying a $4-billion dividend to investors until after the company's merger with competitor supermarket chain Kroger is reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission.

  • Teck Resources Shares Fall as Sale of Oil Sands Stake Triggers Impairment Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. fell the most in four months after taking a C$950 million ($703 million) charge for selling its stake in a Canadian oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainShares fell as much as 7.9% Thursday in T

  • Elon Musk: Twitter acquisition is ‘important to the future of civilization’

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Ines Ferré discuss Elon Musk's comments about Twitter as his acquisition deal is set to close.

  • Aegon to Merge Dutch Arm With A.S.R. in $4.9 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Aegon NV is combining its operations in the Netherlands with insurer ASR Nederland NV, in a bid for market dominance in the pension, life and non-life insurance sectors.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitAegon agreed to a conditional deal for a total consideratio

  • Oracle Looks to Increase Loan to Cut Reliance on Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. is talking to banks about boosting the size of a $4.4 billion term loan that helped fund its acquisition of Cerner Corp., which would allow it to borrow less money in the turbulent bond market for the purchase. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Miss

  • Look for Stocks With This Balance Sheet Trait to Outperform In the Coming Recovery

    This bear market will produce the great companies of the next decade. Will you be able to identify them?

  • Fed OKs Columbia Banking System's acquisition of Umpqua Holdings Corp.

    "Once regulatory approval is received, we anticipate the deal to close very quickly," Columbia's CEO said.

  • Tyler Technologies to acquire Rapid Financial Solutions

    Tyler Technologies is looking to the acquisition of Rapid Financial Solutions to strengthen the payments disbursement process.