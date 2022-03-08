U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,180.84
    -20.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,739.54
    -77.84 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,750.17
    -80.79 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.21
    +7.88 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    128.39
    +8.99 (+7.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,066.20
    +70.30 (+3.52%)
     

  • Silver

    27.30
    +1.58 (+6.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8510
    +0.1000 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6720
    +0.3630 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,257.70
    -817.39 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.21
    -3.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,966.81
    +7.33 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Google is acquiring security intelligence firm Mandiant for $5.4B

Ron Miller
·3 min read

At a time when cyber security is top of mind for many firms, Google announced it was paying $5.4 billion to acquire security intelligence company Mandiant, giving it access to security data gathering capabilities, as well as a team of hundreds of security consultants. The company will become part of Google Cloud upon closing.

Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian pointed out that companies were facing unprecedented security threats, especially as the war in Ukraine rages, and Mandiant gives the company a platform of security services to add to the Google Cloud platform.

"This is an opportunity to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite and extend one of the best consulting organizations in the world. Together we can make a profound impact in securing the cloud, accelerating the adoption of cloud computing and ultimately make the world safer," Kurian said in a statement.

The company plans to pay Mandiant $23 a share, representing a 57% premium over the 10 day weighted stock price average. The stock is up almost 18% over the last year and took a nice spike in the last couple of days as rumors began to surface about a possible deal.

Patrick Moorhead, founder and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy says that the deal should improve and expand Google's existing strong security stance. "Google Cloud has always had a good reputation for security offerings inside of its own cloud. The Mandiant acquisition opens the aperture to any cloud or on premise configuration," Moorhead told me.

Gartner analyst Neil MacDonald, who watches the cloud security space carefully, agrees pointing out that when combined with the acquisition of Siemplify earlier this year, it is building a strong security business. "After Google’s recent acquisition of Siemplify for security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), the Mandiant acquisition is another clear signal that Google is serious about growing revenue in its security division – which is a part of the Google Cloud business unit," MacDonald explained.

He added that the acquisition should enhance the company's security argument, especially for potential customers who may still worry about securing workloads in the cloud. "By improving its security capabilities and brand awareness as a security vendor, Google also benefits by helping to remove security as an inhibitor to the adoption of GCP," he said.

Mandiant launched in 2004 and raised $70 million along the way, according to Crunchbase data. The company was sold to FireEye in 2013 for $1 billion. Last year the two companies split with FireEye being sold to a private equity consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.

At the time company founder Kevin Mandiant, who had become FireEye CEO, said the deal was designed to unlock the value of Mandiant as a stand-alone business. It certainly fetched a much heftier price than FireEye did.

Mandiant took the position of many an acquired company, saying that the deal gave his company access to the scale and resources of Google Cloud. "Together, we will deliver our expertise and intelligence at scale via the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, as part of the Google Cloud security portfolio," he said in a statement announcing the deal.

Before it gets to the finish line, the transaction will have to run the regulatory gauntlet and garner Mandiant stockholder approval. The companies are predicting a close date some time later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Google boosts cloud security with $5.4 billion Mandiant deal

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google is buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc for $5.4 billion in a deal that could trigger a "ripple effect" as cloud rivals Microsoft and Amazon also ramp up efforts to fortify the fast-growing business. A shift to remote working during the pandemic, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has fueled a spike in cyberattacks and bolstered demand for security software, a market expected to more than double to $352.25 billion by 2026 from 2020, according to research firm Mordor Intelligence. Microsoft Corp, according to news reports, was also a suitor for Mandiant, which has emerged as a go-to for companies investigating cyberattacks, including recent breaches at News Corp and Nvidia Corp.

  • Google to Buy Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant in $5.4 Billion Deal

    Google said the acquisition of the cybersecurity company would complement its Google Cloud business.

  • Eight downtown Coldwater apartments approved in historic buildings

    Donner Properties LLC has received use permits to add apartments to two historic buildings in downtown Coldwater.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant - The Information

    Mandiant's shares closed up 16% on the Nasdaq after the news. The company, which has a market capitalization of about $4.53 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing. A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp, which also is reportedly https://www.reuters.com/technology/microsoft-considers-deal-buy-cybersecurity-firm-mandiant-bloomberg-news-2022-02-08 interested in buying Mandiant, the report added.

  • Apple, Google and Microsoft score poorly in repairability report

    Apple, Google and Microsoft have all struggled in a repairability report card from an influential public interest group.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • CrowdStrike Pulls Back as Earnings Loom: Here's Our Technical Strategy

    Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's My Take

    For the life of me I cannot figure out why CEO Andy Jassy has shown to this point no interest in splitting the stock.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Nickel Tops $100,000 as Big Short Tests 145-Year-Old Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Sp