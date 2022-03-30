U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.54
    -0.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0870
    +0.2270 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,115.22
    -355.76 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Google adds limited Markdown support to Google Docs

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Google shared a blog post with Google Workspace customers announcing some good news for all Markdown fans out there. Google Docs can now automatically convert Markdown formatting to rich text.

If you’re not familiar with Markdown, this markup language has become very popular over the past few years if you want to write structured documents — and especially web content. For instance, popular note-taking tools like Notion or Bear support Markdown. Content management systems like WordPress also let you enable Markdown as a way to write new posts.

This new feature for Google Docs is off by default. You have to manually turn it on in the settings first. That’s why I’m writing this post. If you want to enable Markdown support, open a document in Google Docs, head over to the top of the screen, go to "Tools" then "Preferences" and enable "Automatically detect Markdown." After that, you’re good to go. If you can't see the feature today, that's normal, as the company is rolling out the new feature progressively over the coming days.

Again, don’t expect extensive Markdown support. Google Docs is still a rich text editor and this isn’t going to magically change once you enable the Markdown feature.

Instead, Google Docs will replace common Markdown formatting with rich text. For instance, you can create links with parentheses and brackets like [this](https://techcrunch.com). You can italicize text by surrounding it with the * character.

Google Docs supports different levels of headings, bold, italic, strikethrough and links. Numbered lists and unstructured lists still get automatically formatted like before.

In other words, this new feature complements some keyboard shortcuts. It also makes it easier to copy Markdown content from one app to Google Docs, which can be particularly useful if you use a Markdown editor like Ulysses.

But… that doesn’t work the other way. What’s great about Markdown is that it’s a plain text format that is compatible with multiple apps and services.

For instance, Google Docs should let you natively export the current document as Markdown so that you can quickly copy and paste it anywhere Markdown is supported. I know, there is a plugin for that. But not all companies are comfortable with plugins.

Hey Google, it’s a nice first step, but you have to iterate and offer more Markdown features, please.

Recommended Stories

  • Dallas whiz kid wins national science prize

    A Euless high schooler used a mathematical concept to study braids, which could help researchers understand how fluids mix. Driving the news: The research netted Luke Robert Robitaille $40,000 at the Regeneron Science Talent Search.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Robitaille used the concept of topological entropy to study braids and found that a low number of strands mostly led to orderly braids, but the intertwined twists became chaotic with a

  • Google rolls out AI improvements to aid with Search safety and 'personal crisis' queries

    Google today announced it will be rolling out improvements to its AI model to make Google Search a safer experience and one that's better at handling sensitive queries, including those around topics like suicide, sexual assault, substance abuse and domestic violence. It's also using other AI technologies to improve its ability to remove unwanted explicit or suggestive content from Search results when people aren't specifically seeking it out. Currently, when people search for sensitive information -- like suicide, abuse or other topics -- Google will display the contact information for the relevant national hotlines above its search results.

  • Study: Black and Hispanic People Are Less Likely to Receive CPR From Bystanders

    Implicit or explicit bias can determine whether a bystander will perform this lifesaving technique.

  • Incentives, stock awards up for Regions leaders

    Excluding changes in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings, Regions’ C-Suite saw 23-29% increases in compensation in 2021.

  • State attorneys want TikTok and Snap to support third-party parental control apps

    TikTok and Snapchat need more parental controls, a letter signed by 44 attorneys general stated. Yesterday, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) sent a series of concerns to the two social apps, which are commonly used among teens. The attorneys general cited a range of problems they had with the social media apps, including, more broadly, the negative impact they can have on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children and teens.

  • Dangerous new one-click Gmail hack puts your private data at risk

    If you need any more reasons to be particularly careful when opening an email attachment, here’s one for you. A new Gmail hack campaign is currently making the rounds, and a single click could be enough to infect your computer and put your data at risk. Watch out for this one-click Gmail hack Last week, … The post Dangerous new one-click Gmail hack puts your private data at risk appeared first on BGR.

  • Your phone can get hacked just like your computer — here are 4 warning signs

    Mobile malware can target your private information, including your phone number or email address, banking credentials, and contact lists.

  • Apple Will Let Content Apps Like Netflix, Spotify Link to Their Websites to Sign Up Users

    In small but notable change, digital media providers that provide “reader” apps in Apple’s App Store — such as Netflix and Spotify — will now be able to provide links in their iOS apps to let customers sign up for and manage accounts on the companies’ own websites. Previously, Apple prohibited app developers from including […]

  • Apple faces €5.5 billion lawsuit from Netherlands over its app store

    The tech giant’s 30 percent cut of developer earnings is facing scrutiny around the world.

  • Here’s why your iOS auto-updates often arrive late

    He said Apple takes feedback from those who update early into account.

  • Glean raises $7M to democratize data insights

    You'd think data visualization and exploration is a bit of a solved problem thanks to the likes of Tableau, Sisense, Looker, Microsoft Power BI and their competitors. One of those is Glean, which is now coming out of stealth and announcing a $7 million seed funding round led by Matrix Partners' Ilya Sukhar. Glean co-founder Carlos Aguilar was an early systems engineer at Kiva Systems, where he got to work with large data sets from the company's warehouse robots.

  • Pinecone announces $28M Series A for purpose-built database aimed at data scientists

    When Pinecone launched last year, the company's message was around building a serverless vector database designed specifically for the needs of data scientists. While that database is at the core of what the company is doing, it is moving toward a more refined use case for that database around AI-driven search, helping those data scientists find the proverbial needle in the haystack. When we spoke to Pinecone founder and CEO Edo Liberty last year at the time of his $10 million seed round, his company was just feeling its way, building out the database.

  • Leave The Web And Software Organizing To TabsFolders

    The flow of information has made our jobs, school work, and life in general much easier. Cataloging all that information can be a challenge, but this program works well to condense it and make all of it easily accessible. Purchase it today.

  • 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

    Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be … The post 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS appeared first on BGR.

  • Chrome OS gets a new launcher for its 100th birthday

    The Chrome OS team is launching version 100 of its lightweight operating system today and with that, it's bringing quite a few interesting changes to the platform. The most obvious one is a new launcher, which is moving from the bottom to the side of the screen and getting a few more new features. The built-in camera app now also lets you save your creations as a GIF and the Chrome OS dictation feature now makes it easier to edit your text.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Boeing's defense unit CEO to retire, successor named

    Boeing's Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit, which employs more than 15,000 workers at plants in the St. Louis region, will get a new CEO, effective Friday.

  • Bitcoin Prices Shake Off Pressure from a Crypto Heist. A Prominent Whale Is Growing Even Bigger.

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence group run by Michael Saylor, is using a bitcoin-collateralized loan to increase its crypto holdings.

  • Chile's central bank shrinks GDP growth forecast for 2022

    Chile's central bank revised its forecast for 2022 economic growth on Wednesday, dropping it to a range of 1.0% to 2.0% from an estimate of 1.5% to 2.5% in December. "The economy will expand at rates below its potential in 2022 and 2023, with contractions in private consumption and investment," the central bank said in a statement. It also predicated that annual inflation would reach 8.2% this year, above the central bank's tolerance range and up from a previous estimate of 4.5%.

  • Thor Construction Founder Richard Copeland Dies At 66, Leaving Legacy Of Black Entrepreneurship

    Richard Copeland, who built Thor Construction into the largest Black-owned business in Minnesota, has died at 66 of cancer.