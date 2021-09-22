U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.60
    +46.41 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,306.53
    +386.69 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,878.36
    +131.96 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.31
    +31.13 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.93
    +1.44 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    +0.29 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3130
    -0.0110 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6200
    +0.4000 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,052.86
    +838.50 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.02
    +36.54 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Google will offer info on an advertiser's history

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Have you ever seen an ad for an unfamiliar gadget or clothing label and wondered if it was above-board? You might get a more informed take soon. Google is introducing advertiser pages in the "about this ad" section that not only provide more details about a verified marketer, but show the ads that company ran in the past 30 days. If you're suspicious, it's easier to report an ad.

The pages and ad histories will reach the US in the "coming months," and should come to other countries in phases throughout 2022. Google also said it would "continue to explore" ways to share more data.

This could help you make more informed online shopping decisions, whether it's building trust in a new name or steering clear of a sketchy brand. What's here can only tell you so much, however — it won't help if you'd need in-depth research to make a wise choice. This will mainly help in situations where you only need a little clarification before tapping a link.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Facebook Dropped 4% Today

    "The New York Times" just joined "The Wall Street Journal's" anti-Facebook crusade.

  • Facebook warns it is 'underreporting' iOS ad results amid Apple privacy changes

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is underreporting the results of its advertising business on Apple Inc iOS devices, acknowledging that recent privacy changes from the iPhone maker have made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Facebook. Facebook said in a blog post it estimates it is underreporting "conversions," an industry term that includes buying of products or other actions a person takes after seeing an ad, by 15%, adding that the figure varied among individual advertisers. Facebook said it believed actual conversions such as sales and app downloads are higher than reported.

  • Facebook Drops After Warning Apple Ad-Tracking Will Slow Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. fell as much as 4.3% to the lowest point since July after warning Apple Inc.’s new data collection restrictions will hurt its third-quarter results.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Econom

  • Facebook Oversight Board Probes XCheck, Whitelisting

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Oversight Board blogged that it reviewed the social media company's practice of maintaining separate sets of rules for high-profile users "XCheck." The Board has also probed Facebook's rendering of selective users as immune from enforcement actions called "whitelisting." The probe follows the Wall Street Journal's report on the system. The Oversight Board has reached out to Facebook and expects a briefing shortly. Facebook previously told the Oversight Board that it onl

  • AMC Chief Has Dogecoin on His Radar

    Adam Aron is polling his Twitter followers about Dogecoin payments.

  • Facebook wraps up deals with Australian media firms, TV broadcaster SBS excluded

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Facebook Inc has told Australian publishers it has stopped negotiating licensing deals, an email to the industry seen by Reuters showed, a move which came just six months after the passing of a law designed to make tech giants pay for news content. While Facebook has announced deals with most of the country's largest news outlets, some companies including TV broadcaster SBS and smaller publishers have been left out in the cold, raising questions about the scope and effectiveness of the ground-breaking law. Facebook's regional head of news partnerships, Andrew Hunter, said in an August email to publishers it had "now concluded" deals where it would pay Australian companies for content on its just-launched "Facebook News" channel.

  • Facebook defends itself after WSJ releases jarring report

    Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Panel to discuss Facebook's scrutiny as the WSJ finds evidence of Facebook ignoring employees' concerns to protect users. Watch as the panel breaks down what this revelation could mean for the company in the future.

  • The Oversight Board wants Facebook to explain its controversial rules for VIPs

    The Oversight Board is pushing Facebook to provide more information on its controversial “cross-check” system.

  • Can you 'own' a goal? Collectible NFTs rolling into elite soccer

    It might have seemed a long shot a year ago when a company built a digital platform for basketball fans to buy and trade video highlights of NBA games that they could probably watch for free online. These highlights, endorsed by the U.S. National Basketball Association, were sold as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs - crypto-assets that uses blockchain to authenticate their ownership, giving them a certain cachet and tradeable value. The NBA Top Shot platform has proved so popular that the crypto company behind it, Dapper Labs, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $250 million and was now branching into soccer through a deal with Spain's elite LaLiga division.

  • Study finds half of Americans get news on social media, but percentage has dropped

    A new report from Pew Research finds that around a third of U.S. adults continue to get their news regularly from Facebook, though the exact percentage has slipped from 36% in 2020 to 31% in 2021. This drop reflects an overall slight decline in the number of Americans who say they get their news from any social media platform -- a percentage that also fell by 5 percentage points year-over-year, going from 53% in 2020 to a little less than 48%, Pew's study found. The change comes at a time when tech companies have come under heavy scrutiny for allowing misinformation to spread across their platforms, Pew notes.

  • Facebook, Inc. Donates $2 Million to McBride Sisters Collection’s SHE CAN Fund

    Facebook has committed a hefty donation to help 100 Black women entrepreneurs secure advertising and access to its private community for Black and brown business owners.

  • Facebook launches new versions of its Portal video-calling screen

    Facebook has launched two new versions of its Portal video calling tablets, including the first that can be carried around the house. The Portal+ is an updated version of its bigger video calling screen, which has a 14-inch display and gets rid of the old design that allowed it to be rotated, in favour of a screen that can be moved up and down. The Portal Go is the first version of the Facebook hardware that works with a battery, so that it can be taken around the house and used on the move.

  • Amazon, Chobani and others vow to hire Afghan refugees

    Amazon, Chobani, UPS and more than 30 other companies have vowed to hire and train refugees fleeing Afghanistan for the U.S. The companies said Tuesday that they want to help the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees coming to America to integrate into the economy. A first group of 37,000 Afghan refugees started making their way to states this month.

  • Venture capitalist David Pakman leaves Venrock for CoinFund

    Venture capitalist David Pakman is leaving Venrock after nearly 13 years, to become managing partner of crypto-focused CoinFund.Behind the scenes: Pakman has backed several crypto startups via Venrock, including NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs, but regulatory limits make it hard for traditional venture firms to dive too deep into crypto without becoming a registered investment adviser.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"There's no

  • Blackbird.AI grabs $10M to help brands counter disinformation

    New York-based Blackbird.AI has closed a $10 million Series A as it prepares to launch the next version of its disinformation intelligence platform this fall. The Series A is led by Dorilton Ventures, along with new investors including Generation Ventures, Trousdale Ventures, StartFast Ventures and Richard Clarke, former chief counter-terrorism advisor for the National Security Council. Blackbird says the funding will be used to scale up to meet demand in new and existing markets, including by expanding its team and spending more on product dev.

  • This top-rated under desk bike pedal exerciser is $40 off on Amazon: 'A must-have if you spend too much time sitting'

    Okay, so like everyone.

  • Indonesian halal-focused social commerce startup Evermos lands $30M Series B

    Evermos is an Indonesian social commerce startup with two goals: to let people earn extra income by opening online stores without spending capital and to help small brands grow into household names. The company, which focuses on halal products and other items for Muslim customers, announced today it has raised a $30 million Series B, led by UOB Venture Management’s Asia Impact Investment Fund II. Other participants included IFC, MDI Ventures, Telkomsel Mitra Innovation (TMI) and Future Shape, along with returning investors Jungle Ventures and Shunwei Capital. The funding will be used on hiring, enhancing Evermos' recommendation engine and other AI-based tech, and entering new regions in Indonesia.

  • Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

    Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya. The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the […]

  • Facebook spent over $13 billion on safety, security since 2016

    The social media giant said it now has 40,000 people working on safety and security, compared with 10,000 five years ago. Facebook played down the negative effects on young users of its Instagram app and had a weak response to alarms raised by employees over how the platform is used in developing countries by human traffickers, the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing a review of internal company documents. Facebook said its artificial intelligence technology has helped it block 3 billion fake accounts in the first half of this year.

  • Facebook oversight board reviewing 'XCheck' system for VIPs

    Facebook’s semi-independent oversight board says it will review the company’s “XCheck,” or cross check, system following an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into the use of this internal system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules. The board said Tuesday that it expects to have a briefing with Facebook on the matter and “will be reporting what we hear from this” as part of a report it will publish in October. It may also make other recommendations, although Facebook is not bound to follow these.