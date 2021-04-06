U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,078.03
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,435.63
    -91.56 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,731.15
    +25.55 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.60
    -6.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.28
    +0.63 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.20
    +15.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.44 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0640 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8430
    -0.3130 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,315.79
    -662.95 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.62
    -2.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - email

Jeffrey Dastin and Paresh Dave
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing

By Jeffrey Dastin and Paresh Dave

(Reuters) -Google research manager Samy Bengio on Tuesday said he is resigning, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, in a blow to the Alphabet Inc unit after the firings of his colleagues who questioned paper review and diversity practices.

Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned in protest of the dismissal of artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Timnit Gebru, Bengio is the highest-profile yet to depart.

Google and Bengio did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg earlier reported the news.

A distinguished scientist at Google, Bengio spent about 14 years at the company and was among its first employees involved in a decade-old project known as Google Brain that advanced algorithms crucial to the functioning of various modern artificial intelligence systems.

In the email he sent internally, Bengio said, "I have decided to leave Google in order to pursue other exciting opportunities."

Google fired staff scientist Margaret Mitchell in February after alleging she transferred electronic files out of the company. It fired fellow researcher Gebru in December after she threatened to quit rather than retract a paper.

Mitchell has said she tried "to raise concerns about race and gender inequity, and speak up about Google's problematic firing of Dr. Gebru." Gebru has said the company wanted to suppress her criticism of its products and its efforts to increase workforce diversity.

Bengio had defended the pair, who co-led a team of about a dozen researching ethical issues related to AI software. In December, Bengio said on Facebook that he was stunned that Gebru, whom he was managing, was removed from the company without his being consulted prior.

He did not mention their firings in his farewell note.

"I learned so much with all of you, in terms of machine learning research of course, but also on how difficult yet important it is to organize a large team of researchers so as to promote long term ambitious research, exploration, rigor, diversity and inclusion," he said.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave and Jeffrey Dastin, additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse's investment banking to be scrutinized by new chairman: CEO

    The structure of Credit Suisse's investment bank will be scrutinised closely by incoming chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, CEO Thomas Gottstein told a newspaper, as the bank aims to boost risk management after billions in losses on U.S fund Archegos. "That is with certainty one of the core strategic themes that the board under the new chairman, together with the bank's executive leadership, will be focusing on," Gottstein told Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Tuesday. Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced it was overhauling risk and investment banking leadership as it booked a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from deals with U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management that imploded.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • There’s a ‘disconnect’ between the market and economy: The Lerner Group 

    Vanessa Martinez, The Lerner Group Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss market outlook amid the economic recovery.

  • 'We’ve been sounding the alarms... for quite some time now': Stop AAPI Hate Co-Founder

    Chinese for Affirmative Action Co-Executive Director Cynthia Choi joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how racism and the display of Asian American hate has impacted the Asian American community.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Logan Paul on racism in America: 'It's incomprehensible'

    Logan Paul has made his name as a controversial creator on YouTube. Now, amid a renewed fight for racial justice, Paul says he wants to use his social platform of 100 million followers to address important topics.

  • Biotech company Kaleido develops oral therapy for COVID-19

    Dan Menichella, Kaleido CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani, Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss the utilization of oral therapeutic KB109 for COVID-19 and emerging variants.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Current market conditions are pushing investors into stocks – and the result is record-high valuations. The S&P 500 has hit a new all-time high, and the NASDAQ, which peaked in February, remains within 3% of its record level and is headed back up. While this is obviously good for investors’ portfolios, there is some concern that we may be looking at a stock bubble. Weighing in from Goldman Sachs, however, strategist Petter Openheimer believes those worries are overblown. He recently led a comprehensive study of asset bubbles over the past three centuries – and comes to the conclusion that stocks, while high, are justifiably so. He notes that interest rates are historically low, keeping down returns in other assets and making stocks the best option for strong returns. In addition, Openheimer notes that some high-profile stock sectors – he uses Big Tech as his example – are bringing in the profits needed to underpin the stock values. “While the technology companies of today have become very large, they're also extremely profitable. They've seen roughly three times the average sales growth of the rest of the market, and roughly twice the average net income growth over the last few years.... being large and seeing strong price appreciation is not the equivalent of being a bubble, I think, because these have actually been very profitable parts of the market,” Openheimer noted. With that in mind, Openheimer’s colleagues among Goldman’s stock analysts have been scouring the market, finding the stocks that are primed to see gains in today’s environment. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the details on three of these Goldman picks. Let's take a closer look. Oscar Health (OSCR) The first Goldman Sachs pick we’ll look at is Oscar Health, a disruptive company in the health insurance industry. Oscar has a tech focus and provides a new type of health insurance: telemedicine, technological healthcare interfaces, and a transparent claims pricing system all combine to make the famously opaque health insurance industry easier for patients to navigate. The company was founded in 2012, and now serves over 520,000 customers in 18 states. Early in March of this year, Oscar held its IPO. The company offered over 37 million shares at $39 each, $1 above the $36 to $38 initial guidance, and raised over $1.4 billion. Investors will get their first look under the hood of Oscar in the 1Q21 earnings release, which has been scheduled for this coming May 13. Covering the stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Robert Jones believes OSCR presents a compelling risk reward. "OSCR, in our view, represents an opportunity to buy into a differentiated offering that is levered to attractive secular themes in healthcare (increased consumerization, proliferation of tech-enabled health offerings, etc) and capable of growing at a 40%+ organic top-line rate. We also see meaningful upside optionality in currently nascent opportunities in small group and MA end-markets, as well as tech platform monetization. While we have appreciation for competitive risks in the IFP end-market and the company’s multi year timeline to profitability, we think these are appropriately accounted for in the current trading multiple," Jones commented. To this end, Jones puts a Buy rating on OSCR, to go along with his generally optimistic outlook. His price target, at $44, implies an upside of ~76% for the next 12 months. (To watch Jones’s track record, click here) In its short time on the public markets, Oscar has received 6 analyst reviews, including 5 Buys against a single Hold, making the consensus view a Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $25.06 and the average target of $37.83 suggests room for 51% growth in 2021. (See OSCR stock analysis on TipRanks) Zai Lab, Ltd. (ZLAB) Some biotech companies operate with a precision approach, developing targeted treatments for specific conditions; others take a shotgun approach, creating and testing a wide range of therapeutic agents against an equally wide range of conditions, from cancers to autoimmune diseases to infectious agents. Zai Lab, based in China, is clearly in the latter category. The company’s pipeline includes no fewer than 21 agents under development as treatment for conditions varying from ovarian and gastric cancers to glioblastomas and mesothelioma to autoimmune skin conditions like psoriasis. The pipeline projects are at all stages, from pre-clinical research to Phase 3/Pivotal clinical trials to approval for treatment. Zai Lab’s chief products are niraparib, Optune and ripretinib: Under the trade name Zejula, niraparib has been approved in China since December 2019 as a maintenance therapy for adults with ovarian and fallopian tube cancers. It was approved by the US FDA for similar use in April of 2020. Optune is Zai Lab’s trade name for tumor treating fields (TTFields), a new treatment regime that uses electric fields, tuned to particular frequencies, to inhibit the cell division that causes tumor growth. Optune has been approved for use, and marketing, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, the US, the EU, and Switzerland. The treatment is used to target glioblastoma tumors in the brain. Looking forward, Zai Lab expects that the recent Chinese approval of ripretinib (trade name Qinlock) as a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) will open up new opportunities to expand the patient base. Ripretinib is the company’s third approved product in China in a span of 15 months. Zai Lab will be submitting regulatory filings to expand the use of TTFields to mesothelioma later this year. In his coverage of Zai Lab for Goldman, Ziyi Chen sees the company’s continued success with the regulators as a primary factor supporting the stock value. “We see the [Qinlock] approval as a further validation to Zai Lab’s robust clinical development and regulatory communication capability (approval 8.4 months from NDA acceptance and 22 months from in-licensing), confirming one of our thesis points from our initiation…. In addition, we believe Qinlock will be eligible for this year’s NRDL price negotiation (last year’s cutoff Aug 17, 2020) although no official guidance has been given by the company,” Chen wrote. In line with these comments Chen rates ZLAB shares as a Buy and gives the stock a $205 price target. At current levels, his target implies a robust 64% one-year upside. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) With three reviews on record, all to Buy, the Strong Buy consensus rating ZLAB is unanimous. The stock is selling for $129, and its $207.29 average price target, slightly more bullish than the Goldman Sachs target set by Chen, suggests ~61% growth this year. (See ZLAB stock analysis on TipRanks) Coupang (CPNG) When an online sales site hits it big, to say, “It’s the next Amazon,” usually, that’s all hype. But Coupang, by all appearances, is the real deal. The South Korean e-commerce company, founded in 2010, showed over US$5.9 billion in sales in 2019, doubled that to $12 billion in 2020, and is on its way toward dominating the South Korean online retail market. Coupang sells an enormous range of products on its site, from household furnishings and kitchen utensils to childcare items to pet supplies and automotive needs – and that is only a small selection of their categories. The company boasts a Rocket Delivery network, guaranteeing same-day or next-day delivery on more than 5 million items in stock, and claims a 99.6% 24-hour delivery rate. A major e-commerce player, posting numbers like that, would be ripe for an IPO – and Coupang went public on Wall Street this past March. The company offered 130 million shares at $35 each, and raised $4.55 billion. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Cha, who initiated coverage of Coupang with a Buy rating and a $62 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~35% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. Backing his stance, Cha writes: “Coupang has disrupted Korea’s e-commerce market with its 1P-based service, dubbed 'Rocket Delivery.' The vast assortment of low-priced 1P products delivered free of charge the next day (or within hours) to Coupang Wow members will be difficult for competitors to match and seems to be driving mind-share as well as GMV. We expect the company to continue to place priority on GMV growth by expanding to new service offerings (i.e., Fresh and Eats) as well as new categories.” Not everyone is as enthusiastic about Coupang as Cha, as TipRanks analytics reveal CPNG as a Hold. In fact, out of 5 analysts polled in the last 3 months, Cha seems to be the sole bull. Meanwhile, the 12-month average price target stands at $50.60, which implies ~9% upside from current levels. (See CPNG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Artificial intelligence has advanced so much, it wrote this article

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.

  • I’m a farmer in my late 30s and live a frugal lifestyle. My son has a disability. Should I pay extra on my mortgage — or save for retirement?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I believe you recently stated that by 40, one should have three times their annual income saved for retirement. That frightened me a little. I am in my late 30s, and we have a little more than half my annual income saved in an IRA that my wife started before I knew her.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nation's latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients. Treatment with artificial lungs, known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is much more likely to be deployed for patients under age 65, explained Marcelo Cypel, surgical director for the extracorporeal life support program at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN). Last week, there were a record 19 ECMO patients at UHN, 17 of them with severe COVID-19.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With $1 Trillion of Distress Gone, Debt Pickers Find Scraps

    (Bloomberg) -- For investment firms that profit by buying the debt of troubled companies, it looked like the opportunity of a lifetime: a $1 trillion pile of distressed bonds and loans in the Americas alone as the pandemic sent markets into meltdown last March.But after a massive federal bailout and rock-bottom interest rates kept even some of the shakiest companies afloat, those juicy targets have shriveled to less than $100 billion. That’s left distressed-debt specialists -- who at one point last year had $131 billion to spend -- rummaging for increasingly elusive bargains. Even the real estate sector, which was hammered after the pandemic shuttered offices, hotels and stores, has managed for now to avoid an epic wipeout.So, how are distressed-debt investors -- often among of the savviest in the markets -- deploying all that cash? A few, like Caspian Capital, decided to return some money to investors because the rewards wouldn’t justify the high risks anymore.Others are looking farther afield. Olympus Peak Asset Management is dipping into things like unpaid vendor claims in firms that are already bankrupt. Arena Investors is picking through convertible bonds and real estate loans cast off by banks. And giants of the business like Oaktree Capital Management are rustling around in Asia for opportunities.“People aren’t investing, they’re just chasing,” said Adam Cohen, Caspian’s managing partner. And this comes with an extra helping of risk, according to Oaktree co-founder Howard Marks, the dean of distressed investing. “To get to higher returns these days, you have to be willing to extend credit to somebody who is not clearly coming back,” Marks said in a Bloomberg TV interview.The money nevertheless continues to roll in, and managers have made some progress at finding new places to put it. About 40 funds -- from Oaktree to Angelo Gordon & Co. -- collected about $35 billion between this year and last, according to consultants at Preqin.For Arena Investors, a $2.2 billion investment firm, going smaller and nimble has had its advantages, said Chief Executive Officer Dan Zwirn. That’s because 80% of distressed companies in early April had less than $1 billion of debt outstanding, and about 60% of the companies that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year owed less than $500 million. That’s left too many larger firms chasing the few big situations that are left.“When you’re writing checks above $100 million, the level of competition is excessive,” Zwirn said.Arena deployed almost all of the $519 million it raised for a special opportunities strategy last year, targeting industries dislocated by the pandemic. Among the things they’ve been active in: real estate loans, special-situation lending in energy and aviation and litigation finance.Tighter LendingFund managers like Olympus Peak are also looking at companies that are too small to tap into the seemingly limitless bond and equity markets, which were supercharged last year by the unprecedented wave of federal stimulus.Large public-market borrowers have been mostly picked over by now. Smaller companies, on the other hand, have relied more on banks for liquidity. And the percentage of banks making it tougher to get a loan is still high at 11.4%, according to the Federal Reserve, well above the 1.9% average since the great financial crisis.“If you can only do public-market distress, you just have to hold your position, because if you sell it, there’s nothing else to buy,” said Jason Dillow, chief executive officer at the $8.4 billion Bardin Hill Investment Partners.Biggest Distressed/Special Situations Funds of 2020-2021Either way, distressed fund managers are trying a variety of tactics to drum up returns, according to people familiar with the portfolios:Bardin Hill raised $600 million for privately negotiated credit in early February and deployed about 78% of it. The cash went into high-end cruise lines, fitness, technology, health care and education, along with alternative assets such as insurance-backed claims.Olympus Peak, which runs a $1.4 billion hedge fund, started a $300 million fund this month focused on vendor claims that arise out of bankruptcies. So-called trade claims are often small, illiquid and labor-intensive, and thus less attractive for a larger fund.Angelo Gordon collected $3.5 billion at the beginning of the pandemic and invested all of it, plus $1 billion in recycled capital. It favored privately negotiated financings with high yields and strong protections for its investment written into its agreements.Centerbridge Partners’ Special Credit III strategy invested $1.8 billion in March and April of 2020. It has since traded out of 90% of those positions. The cash was redeployed into growth companies such as HCI Group Inc. and rescue financing for businesses such as cinema chains, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., its U.K. subsidiary Odeon, and Cineworld Group Plc.As of February, Monarch Alternative Capital had invested more than 60% of the $3 billion it raised last year for its latest distressed credit fund. The firm lent to bankrupt businesses after the pandemic shut them down temporarily. The roster included a franchisee for Wendy’s and Pizza Hut, Ann Taylor’s parent company Ascena Retail Group, and the owner of Chuck E. Cheese, with Monarch looking beyond the pandemic and at times boosting its investment to keep the companies afloat.D.E. Shaw & Co. raised $1 billion for its latest private credit fund that targets stressed assets and financings with a 5-year investment window, the firm said Tuesday.For Cohen’s $3.5 billion Caspian Capital, distressed-debt investing is too narrow a mandate in today’s world, so the firm broadened into firms that are merely stressed. It’s looking for 10% to 15% yields, or credits that trade between 70 and 90 cents on the dollar but aren’t in default.Even with that wider purview, Caspian decided to close its $500 million dislocation strategy fund after cashing out when prices rebounded. Investors got back $565 million.“Money always burns a hole in your pocket,” Cohen said. “The best thing you can do now is not make a mistake. That can save you a lot more money than mediocre trades can make you.”To be sure, firms with patient capital don’t have to invest right away, and there could be a bigger wave of opportunities after policymakers scale back economic support, according to JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Lebovitz.In the meantime, Oaktree is looking to raise $15 billion for its latest distressed fund and put its money to work outside the U.S. So far, public filings show, only about 10% of its pledged capital was drawn as of February. Oaktree’s pitch to investors cited almost $5 trillion in opportunities across Asia, mostly China, including non-performing loans, bonds, shadow-banking loans and leveraged loans.The lingering question is whether the distressed assets that remain are destined for a recovery, or whether they’re simply being kept afloat by an historic dead-cat bounce that won’t last.“If you had a fundamentally strong business, you could’ve found the liquidity to make it through the challenges of 2020,” Chris Acito, chief investment officer of Gapstow Capital Partners, a New York-based firm that specializes in picking credit-fund managers. “Many of the businesses which are still in distress have flawed business models that will be difficult to revive.”(Updates with D.E. Shaw in final bullet. A previous version corrected the name of Arena Investors)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fickle Meme Stock Investors Turn to Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

    (Bloomberg) -- In the twitchy world of meme stocks, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is in and Zomedica Corp. may be out.Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has more than doubled in the past two trading days and more than 14 million shares changed hands in the first few minutes of trading on Tuesday. If you’ve never heard of the company, it’s because the biotech stock only recently came to the public markets through a reverse merger with NTN Buzztime Inc., a seller of trivia apps.While Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics rose, Zomedica was tumbling, showing the pitfalls of following day traders into risky biotech stocks. More than 46 million shares traded hands in Zomedica in early Tuesday trading as the stock fell as much as 17% before clawing back its losses to an almost 5% gain as StockTwits lit up with commentary. The animal health company found fame among retail traders after a mention from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin. Zomedica has fallen as much as 32% over the past four days though it remains up close to 500% so far in 2021.The stock also has a tie to the cryptocurrency realm in the form a publicly traded activist investor that dabbles in the ecoin markets, Ault Global Holdings Inc. The Las Vegas-located holding company snapped up a stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics ahead of the completion of the reverse merger in January, but has since been selling off shares. For Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, nothing seems to dampen investor enthusiasm, certainly not a change in management. The company said on Tuesday a professor from the University of California at Irvine, Howard Federoff, would take over as chief executive on April 16. Federoff takes the reins from Ron Guido, who headed Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics for a little over a year, according to his LinkedIn profile.Twitter users took a liking to the stock, including Timothy Sykes, a stock-picking entrepreneur who sells subscriptions to his alerts. Sykes highlighted it as among “hot stocks to watch” before markets opened on Tuesday. The biotech has one drug in development listed on its website. IRX-2 is in testing for head and neck cancers with mid-stage study results expected to report in the current quarter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Mark Cuban-Backed Nifty’s Hires Law Pro as IP Questions Dog NFT Market

    As chief legal officer, Olta Andoni will be navigating uncharted waters, given the novel and complex issues posed by NFTs.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.