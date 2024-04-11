Google AI's Updates Show Its Ambitions To Go Beyond Automating Tasks As It Aims To Revolutionize Business Operations

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) kicked off its annual Google Cloud Next conference on Tuesday, April 9th in Las Vegas. Google used the ongoing conference that gathered over 30,000 visionaries and world’s industry leaders to make an explicit declaration that Google Cloud is placing generative AI at the center of its offerings with the aim to revolutionize business operations. Unsurprisingly, Google showed its ambition for enterprise AI products goes beyond streamlining tasks as Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, put, these AI-powered advances enable enterprises to do things today that just weren’t possible before.

Google just ramped up its competitive efforts against Microsoft in the AI race.

The AI announcements that Google made shows its clear intent to rival established AI powerhouses, OpenAI andMicrosoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The AI-powered tools announcements revolved around B2B enterprises.

In June, Google Vids will become part of Google Workspace apps, revolutionizing video creation with AI. The AI-powered video creation app for work empowers firms to create short videos using text prompts. It can be of great help when it comes to employee training videos, customer testimonials, as well as marketing efforts. As of June, Google is bringing the magic of real-time collaboration to video whose importance is growing when it comes to B2B market and communication strategies. This immersive storytelling promises to catalyze a shift toward more efficientas well as personalized business practices.

The second announcement is regarding Imagen 2 that has been revealed. Building on the success of the image generation model Google released in 2022, Google is now pushing the boundaries of generative AI by creating short video clips, so-called snippets, from textual descriptions.

Google also addressed developers with Code Assist, which is its highly anticipated response to Microsoft and its GitHub Copilot tool. By helping developers write code, as well as analyze existing codebases, and optimize code structure using simple instructions in English, Google promises to reduce development time and streamline the coding process. In simple words, it is gifting developers with time to focus on solving complex problems.

Google also announced the integration of AI capabilities into core cloud infrastructure offerings, a journey that is starting with security and databases. Google’s Gemini AI assistant has been integrated with database offerings.

Google Cloud deepens partnership with Mercedes Benz

There was also an announcement that Google Cloud is to expand of its strategic partnership with Mercedes-BenzGroup AG (OTC: MBGAF)(OTC: MBGYY), helping the automaker transform key customer experiences with AI and generative AI technologies.

Mercedes is to enhance its online storefront with cutting-edge e-commerce capabilities and a a gen AI-powered smart sales assistant, along with new Google-quality search and recommendations capabilities.

Mercedes Benz also plans to expand its use of Google Cloud AI to further refine its call center experience. To make its marketing efforts more personalized and relevant to its global customers, it will employ AI and gen AI tools, including Vertex AI and Google's Gemini models. For half a year now, Mercedes has been using Google Cloud's conversational AI technology, Dialogflow, to handle more than a million calls at its U.S. centers. It also took advantage of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, to maximize the value of the customer data it gathered, while managing the data with Google Cloud's data warehouse platform, BigQuery. Mercedes Benz has also been using AI to enrich its website experience in the United States with a more personalized content that is the result of improvedaudience segmentation. Therefore, the latest news is merely the next step and evolvement of this strategic partnership.

Unlike Microsoft, Google had a late start in the AI cloud battle. But, on April 9th, Google spoke of its AI ‘weapons’ with which it intends to challenge Microsoft and others in a new era in the making. Undoubtedly and not at all slowly, AI is becoming an imperative for enterprises. What companies choose to do with AI is what will ultimately differentiate their products. Google chose to go beyond satisfying the demand for automating tasks and focused on providing solutions for those who want to do more things that will impact their business. By the looks of it, AI wars have just begun with Google and Microsoft rivalry further supercharging the development of this new technology that isn’t only rewriting the internet, but the world as we know it.

