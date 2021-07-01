Google update will allow digital Covid-19 vaccination cards and test results to be stored on Android devices

Google is making it possible to store digital versions of either Covid-19 test results or vaccination cards on users' Android devices. The company on Wednesday announced it's updating its Passes API, which will give developers at healthcare organizations, government agencies, and other organizations authorized by public health authorities the ability to create digital versions of tests and vaccination cards which can then be saved directly to the user's device. The Passes API is typically used to store things like boarding passes, loyalty cards, gift cards, tickets and more to users' Google Pay wallet. However, the Google Pay app in this case will not be required, Google says.

Instead, users without the Google Pay app will have the option to store the digital version of the Covid Card directly their device, where it's accessible from a homescreen shortcut. Because Google is not retaining a copy of the card, anyone who needs to store the Covid Card on multiple devices will need to download it individually on each one from the healthcare provider or other organization's app.

The cards themselves show the healthcare provider or organization's logo and branding at the top, followed by the person's name, date of birth, and other relevant information, like the vaccine manufacturer or date of shot or test. According to a support document, healthcare providers or organizations could alert users to the ability to download their card via email, text, or through a mobile website or app.

In an example photo, Google showed the Covid-19 Vaccination Card from Healthvana, a company that serves L.A. County, However, it didn't provide any other information about which healthcare providers are interested in or planning to adopt the new technology.

The Passes API update doesn't mean Android users can immediately create digital versions of their Covid vaccination cards -- something people have been taking pictures of as a means of backup or, unfortunately in some cases, laminating it. (That's not advised, however, as the card is meant to be used again for recording booster shots.)

Story continues

Rather, the update is about giving developers the ability to begin building tools to export the data they have in their own systems about people's Covid tests and vaccinations to a local digital card on Android devices. To what extent these digital cards will become broadly available to end users will depend on developer adoption.

For the feature to work, the Android device needs to run Android 5 or later and it will need to be Play Protect certified, which is a licensing program that ensures the device is running real Google apps. Users will also need to set a lock screen on their device for additional security.

Google says the update will initially roll out in the U.S., followed by other countries.

The U.S. is behind other markets in making digital version of vaccination cards possible. Today, the EU's Covid certificate, which shows an individual's vaccination status, test results or recovery status from Covid-19, went live. The certificate (EUDCC) will be recognized by all EU members, and will aid with cross-border travel. Israel released a vaccine passport earlier this year that allows vaccinated people to show their "green pass" at places that require vaccinations. Japan aims to have vaccination passports ready by the end of July for international travel.

In the U.S., only a few states have active vaccine certification apps. Many others have either outright banned vaccine passports -- which has become a politically loaded term -- or are considering doing so.

Given this context, Google's digital vaccination card is just that -- a digital copy of a paper card. It's not tied to any other government initiatives nor is it a "vaccine passport."