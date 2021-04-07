U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

European privacy group claims Android's ad-tracking code is illegal

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It's not just Apple's ad tracking coming under scrutiny from privacy proponents. Forbes reports that the advocacy non-profit Noyb has filed a complaint with France's Data Protection Authority accusing Google of violating the EU's "Cookie Law" with the Android Advertising Identifier (AAID). Google creates the unique phone ID automatically and prevents you from deleting it, violating European rules requiring "informed and unambiguous" permission, according to Noyb.

You can reset the AAID, but that doesn't eliminate past data or stop advertisers from tracking your activity using the new ID.

While the complaint was filed in France, Noyb said that nearly all Android phones in the EU were likely affected. The group, chaired by privacy campaigner Max Schrems, is betting that France can force Google to take action quickly. Noyb's complaint is based on the EU's e-Privacy directive and thus doesn't require other authorities to cooperate. A successful move could lead to a "substantial" sanction against Google, according to the non-profit.

We've asked Google for comment.

There's no guarantee this will lead to action. However, Schrems has a reputation for producing tangible results. He's part of why the EU-US Privacy Shield fell apart — there were concerns data sharing agreements wouldn't protect EU residents' data. There's a real possibility Noyb could succeed, and that could force Google to either offer more control over your device's AAID or scrap the technology altogether. That would leave advertisers scrambling to find new tracking methods, but it would also be good news if you're privacy-conscious.

  • Tesla takes to Chinese social media to ease local spying fears

    Tesla is using its Chinese social media page to assuage local spying fears after its cars were banned from the country's military facilities and select state-owned companies.

  • Samsung’s new Galaxy A phone lineup includes its cheapest 5G model yet

    Between the Galaxy S21 series and the foldables it plans to release later this year, Samsung is pretty much set with premium smartphones. For anyone who doesn’t want to drop flagship levels of cash, though, Samsung just pulled back the curtain on a bevy of new affordable models for the US, including the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone yet.

  • Ring brings its radar-scanning tech to a floodlight camera

    The new floodlight camera lets you see a breadcrumb trail of someone's path to your door.

  • Stocks dip after record highs

    Wall Street took a breather Tuesday, one day after the Dow and the S&P 500 notched record closing highs.The Dow faltered by 96 points. The S&P 500 shed 3 points after touching another intra-day high. The Nasdaq lost 7 points.The market could be in for some restful days after recent action, says DataTrek Research Co-founder Nick Colas."You know, we've had such a strong start to the first second quarter, such a strong start to April, that it's totally reasonable to think that we're going to basically hang out here, not just today but for a couple of days as markets digest what just happened. Earnings season is coming up. That has to be strong. Forecasts have to get bumped up. We're going to see GDP numbers for Q1 later in the month. All those things are going to factor into whether or not this latest rally is really sustainable. So I don't think we're going to move much for the next couple of days."Upbeat economic news wasn't enough to energize a tired market. Job openings in the U.S. rose more than expected in February - hitting a two-year high at 7.4 million. When job openings outpace hiring, that usually bodes well for those looking for work.And the International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast to 6% this year, a rate not seen since the 1970s.A comeback for cruising? Norwegian Cruise Line says it will start sailing outside of the United States from the Caribbean and Greek Isles starting in July. Nearly all of its ships have been grounded for more than year. No word yet on when the CDC will allow cruise ships to dock in the U.S. again. Shares of Norwegian jumped nearly 5 percent.

  • What to Watch on Tuesday: Ken Burns’ ‘Hemingway’ documentary continues on PBS

    Part 2 of the three-part, six-hour documentary, directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, airs tonight on PBS.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • THX's Onyx is a tiny USB-C headphone DAC that supports master-quality audio

    THX's first consumer hardware is a portable USB-C DAC that gives wired headphones a powerful audio upgrade for $200.

  • Viacom Is Dropping, Snap Is Popping, and the Stock Market Is Slipping

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set for a lower open one day after hitting a new all-time high as potential tax hikes remained in focus.

  • Feds allege actor's $690 million Ponzi scheme lied about selling movies to Netflix

    A small-time actor has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions from investors by claiming he could sell film rights to Netflix and HBO.

  • Sonos and IKEA are developing new Symfonisk speakers that hide in plain sight

    According to a new report, one of the new devices IKEA and Sonos are working on is a speaker that will double as an art piece.

  • FibroGen Plunges On Murky Safety Disclosure For Controversial Drug

    FibroGen stock plummeted late Tuesday on a murky disclosure for its controversial anemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients. FibroGen stock tumbled by double digits.

  • Remembering LG's finest (and strangest) phones

    LG has never been the biggest, most important smartphone maker, but consumers always benefit from more competition — it drives smartphone makers to innovate faster, and to make those innovations more affordable. But nothing lasts forever. Rather than sit around all glum, though, I think our time is better spent remembering some of the truly great — and truly wild — phones LG has made over the years.

  • GM is betting its electrified future on a revolutionary new battery system

    When the Hummer EV SUT (sport utility truck) and its newly-unveiled SUV variant hit dealer show floors in the fall of 2021 and 2023, respectively, they’ll be among the first models in GM’s new electrified lineup to be built atop the company’s Ultium battery system.

  • Test Maker LumiraDx to Go Public in $5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- LumiraDx Ltd., a diagnostic company that produces Covid-19 tests, is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.The U.K.-based firm will combine with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values LumiraDx’s equity at $5 billion, the companies said in a statement.While there is no equity placement attached to the transaction, LumiraDx has secured a $300 million loan from BioPharma Credit Plc and an additional $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from Capital One Financial Corp., according to the statement.At $5 billion, LumiraDx’s deal is the largest of the past year by a health-care company with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 TestLumiraDx’s machines, roughly the size of a brick, are designed to process about 30 different tests, including for Covid-19, in as little as 12 minutes. The company is also developing a smaller device that will be available for home use.The company has research and development and support offices in Waltham, Massachusetts, and in San Diego. In January, it filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600 million to $1 billion this year, compared with $139 million in 2020, according to the statement. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Since its founding, LumiraDx has raised $700 million from backers including Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corp. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, as well as from the Gates Foundation and other investors, according to the statement.The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the placement of LumiraDx’s machines in a way that exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Chief Executive Officer Ron Zwanziger.“There will be a significant long-term benefit to us for having so many more units in the field much earlier than would have happened without the pandemic,” he said in an interview.Broader FocusWhile LumiraDx expects to see significant growth in demand for its Covid-19 tests as the pandemic persists, the offering is secondary to the company’s broader focus on bringing point-of-care tests to patients, Zwanziger said.“Fundamentally we’re about transforming community-based care,” he said.While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CA Healthcare Acquisition Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.“The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”Evercore Inc. and Raymond James Financial Inc. were financial advisers to LumiraDx, while BTIG advised CA Healthcare Acquisition.CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115 million in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday. Shares of the new company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol LMDX.(Updates with statement in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? Why you might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.