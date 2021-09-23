U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.75
    +58.11 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +556.07 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,035.62
    +138.77 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.40
    +33.83 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    +1.03 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    -27.10 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4040
    +0.0680 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0125 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1720
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,797.87
    +517.37 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.61
    -9.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Google's Android Automotive OS is coming to Honda cars in 2022

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

A host of features are being added to Google's Android Auto experience, and the company's Automotive OS will come to more cars including, for the first time, Honda vehicles from 2022 onwards.

Google introduced its Android Auto app in 2015, enabling drivers to run a tethered connection between their smartphone and their vehicle’s stereo system to play music from the device, have Maps’ turn-by-turn directions be read aloud, and take calls through the sound system. In the six years since, both Android Auto and the infotainment systems they operate on have gotten a whole lot smarter. On Thursday, Google announced that it will be rolling out even more features and capabilities to drivers, whether they run Android Auto on their phones or directly through their cars.

While Android Auto has been designed to minimize distractions to the driver when on the road, initially connecting the phone to the infotainment or stereo system has to date been a whole thing. You’d have to make sure the Bluetooth radio was live on your phone, then cajole the vehicle into recognizing and pairing with the device, then remember the myriad various oral commands to incite Android Auto into doing what you actually wanted it to. But no longer! Drivers will soon be able to effectively automate the tethering process just by saying “Hey Google, let’s drive.” 

What’s more, Google has redesigned the Auto UI to enable access to a bevy of content sources including Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, JioSaavn, Pandora, Podcast Addict, SoundCloud, and YouTube Music with one-tap accessibility as well as have the system read incoming text messages aloud and allow the driver to respond by voice. Expect to see these new features arrive over the next few weeks in English-speaking markets as well as Germany, Spain, Mexico, France and Italy.

And for international travelers using dual-SIM phones, Android Auto will allow you to establish separate Work and Personal profiles and have their relevant contact lists and calendar appointments display, depending on when and why they’re behind the wheel.

For vehicles with in-car displays, Android Auto (the mirroring version, not what you’d find on the Polestar 2 or the XC40 Recharge) will soon boast a few new features, such as games. Google is partnering with GameSnacks to offer drivers quick and fun diversions to play while the vehicle is parked. Finally, an end to doom-scrolling while sitting in public charging lots. Conversely, Google is making paying for gas less interactive. Just say “Hey Google, pay for gas” to have the vehicle’s infotainment system complete a contactless payment with Google Pay. You do have to select the fuel grade and, you know, actually pump the gas but, still. The feature will be available at Exxon and Mobil gas stations to start with support for Shell, Conoco, Phillips 66 and 76 stations coming soon.

As for the integrated Android Automotive OS (like what you’d find in select Ford, GM, and Volvo vehicles), get ready to see it in a whole bunch of new makes and models. Google announced on Thursday that its latest partner is Honda, which will begin producing vehicles with built-in AAOS come the 2022 model year, and will soon be available in both the Chevy Silverado and the Renault Mégane E-Tech.

Recommended Stories

  • Pixel-only Photos and Gboard features are coming to more Android devices

    Google is bringing a suite of Pixel features to other Android phones, including Locked Folders in Photos and a 'fix' for distracted walking.

  • Europe may require all phone manufacturers to use USB-C charging

    Europe may require all manufacturers to use USB-C charging for all phones and electronic devices, according to a new EU Commission ruling proposal.

  • Android's accessibility updates include a way to control your phone using your face

    Google has introduced new accessibility tools for the mobile OS that rely on eye and facial gestures.

  • YouTube is testing video downloads on computers

    YouTube is finally offering a simpler offline video solution for computer users: A download button.

  • ‘Star Wars: Visions’ breaks from canon while Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ refuses to

    'Star Wars: Visions' and Marvel's 'What If...?' both explore their multiverses in different ways.

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has never been cheaper

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles are currently discounted on Amazon.

  • Unity Software Looks Poised to Rally Into Year-End

    In another "Executive Decision" segment during Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with John Riccitiello, chairman, president and CEO of Unity Software , the engine behind most of the 3D applications available today. Riccitiello explained that Unity provides tools so that developers can build new ways to experience the world. The Unity engine is what powers 70% of all mobile gaming experiences, Riccitiello said.

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • iPhone 13 Preorders Soar. This Analyst Says Consumers Want Apple’s Newest Model.

    Consumers can’t wait to get the iPhone 13. Global pre-orders for Apple ‘s newest iPhone model are running more than 20% ahead of last year’s iPhone 12 models, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who published his estimates in a research note on Thursday. Apple (ticker: AAPL) unveiled its new iPhones on Sept. 14.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue Bounce

    The silver markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach towards the $22.75 level. Ultimately, this is a market that will continue to pay close attention to the $22 level underneath.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support another broad-based crypto rally.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market dropped sharply on Monday as Wall Street pondered the potential impact of a situation brewing in China. Specifically, some analysts believe that the heavily indebted Evergrande Group, one of China's largest property developers, will default on its interest payments in the near future.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks to Benefit From Accelerating EV Adoption, Say Analysts

    Electric vehicles have been with us since the dawn of automobiles; several early models a century ago were electrically powered. But the technology involved – in power generation, in batteries, in electric drive motors and power trains, in chassis and body design and materials – is coming into its own now. Today’s electric cars share the same styling as gasoline vehicles, can match or exceed legacy vehicles’ performance, and are rapidly gaining in reliability and battery charge range. The explos

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? New EV Battery Deal Could Reduce Supply Chain Woes

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • White House to host Intel, Apple, Microsoft execs to discuss chip shortage

    The CEO of Intel Corp. will join executives from Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ford and others at a White House virtual meeting Thursday to address the global chip shortage, Reuters reported Wednesday.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • German auto giants bet on hydrogen cars

    Battery power is ahead in the race to become the car technology of the future thanks to the likes of Elon Musk's Tesla, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen.That's according to major automakers like BMW and Audi.They are just two of the firms developing hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicles as the industry moves away from fossil fuels to meet climate targets.Germany itself has bet billions on hydrogen fuel in sectors like steel and chemical.BMW is hydrogen's biggest supporter among German carmakers, and aims for a mass-market model to be ready in around 2030. Its rivals are also investing.Volkswagen's Audi brand said it had put together a team of more than 100 mechanics and engineers who were researching hydrogen fuel cells for the whole VW group.Hydrogen is also seen as a sure bet by top truckmakers like Daimler and Volvo, who see batteries as too heavy for long-distance commercial vehicles.For now, though, fuel cell technology is expensive, making the production of mass-market cars a challenge.The cells - where hydrogen passes through a catalyst to produce electricity - are complex and contain expensive materials.VW group CEO Herbert Diess has Tweeted that it isn't the solution to climate change.But Toyota takes a different view.It already has a fuel cell car on sale, though it remains a niche market. European general manager Stephan Herbst says both battery electric cars and hydrogen could progress side-by-side.Herbst is part of the Hydrogen Council business group, which forecasts that hydrogen will power more than 400 million cars by 2050.