U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,909.52
    +20.38 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,619.48
    +199.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,977.68
    +15.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.12
    +48.86 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.29
    -2.89 (-4.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.40
    -7.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1870
    +0.4530 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,163.80
    -2,864.15 (-5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.87
    +0.95 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Google's new alliance wants to get digital keys, mobile IDs working on Android

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Since 2018, all of Google's Pixel phones have included a Titan M chip. It's what's known as a Secure Element (SE). Separate from your phone's processor, it does things like store encryption keys and validates the operating system. And now Google sees the Titan M and other Secure Elements like it as the key to bringing features like digital passports and identity cards to Android phones. 

To that end, the company has formed the Android Ready SE Alliance (via 9to5Google), a coalition made up of SE vendors and device manufacturers that aims to accelerate the adoption of those features in Android. They'll work together to create a collection of open source and ready-to-use applets for SE chips. The group has already launched its first applet with StrongBox, a tool for storing cryptographic keys. 

"We believe this SE offers the best path for introducing these new consumer use cases in Android," the company said. In the immediate future, the alliance will focus on use cases like digital car keys and mobile driver's licenses. On that first point, Google is playing catch-up to Apple. One day, the technology could enable things like ePassports. Google doesn't mention digital vaccine passports, but that's another potential use case for the tech. 

And while phones and tablets are an obvious starting point, that's just the start. As Google points out, StrongBox is also available on WearOS, Android Auto and Android TV devices. In the meantime, the company says it already has "several" Android manufacturers adopting Android Ready SE for their devices.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 32365 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 32365.

  • Offshore galore! Wind farms go on the block as valuations spike

    European utilities are offering a slew of offshore wind farms, eager to cash in on high valuations as investors hungry for stable returns increasingly flock to the sector, people close to the matter said. Demand for such assets has surged as environmentally-conscious investors and industries such as oil and gas seek green power in order to meet goals to achieve net zero emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Denmark's Orsted, Switzerland's Axpo, Germany's EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall are all marketing offshore wind assets that are either at project stage or completed, four people familiar with the matter said.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Chief May Have Little Time to Repair Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- If the experience of Sahap Kavcioglu’s most recent predecessors is any indication, Turkey’s new central-bank chief has little time left to win back the trust of foreign-exchange traders -- or he may lose it forever.In the past three instances when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the governor, the reaction of the currency markets in the first week of the new incumbent’s tenure set the tone for his entire term. Which is why the lira’s plunge this week -- notwithstanding Kavcioglu’s pledge to maintain policy continuity -- is so telling.When Murat Cetinkaya was appointed in 2016, he struggled to reverse an erosion of central-bank credibility that led to an early slide in the lira he was never able to reverse. Murat Uysal suffered a similar experience when he took over in 2019. But when Naci Agbal was appointed last November, he managed to reassure markets almost immediately that he was ready to enact the rate increases needed to tackle inflation. The lira rallied more than any other currency that week, and went on to post the world’s best performance during his term.If that pattern is any indication, traders may have already returned their verdict on Kavcioglu, seeing him as an Erdogan loyalist who will quickly ease policy in line with the president’s view that higher borrowing costs stoke inflation rather than control it. The lira has tumbled about 9% since he took over late last week, signaling concern that Turkey has lapsed back into the vagaries of the past five years, a period marked by currency meltdowns, rising inflation and negative real yields.TURKEY REACT: Cut You Lose Lira, Hike You Lose Central Bank JobKavcioglu sought to reassure markets on Sunday, pledging to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability and to stick to the central bank’s scheduled rate-setting meetings. On Tuesday though, Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, appeared to dial that back, reiterating the president’s desire for lower interest rates.Still, the new governor promised to stick to the single interest-rate framework adopted by his predecessor, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a meeting between the monetary authority and commercial lenders on Wednesday.When trading began on Monday, the lira lost as much as 15% and ended the day about 8% weaker. One-week borrowing costs surged to a 100%, options volatility jumped to the highest since September 2018 and short traders raised wagers against Istanbul stocks.Erdogan refrained from comments about overhauling the central bank on Wednesday, bringing signs of relative calm to Turkish markets. The lira was little-changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index closed 2.6% higher.Turkey Spoils Emerging Bond Auctions, But No 2018 Contagion SeenPressure on central-bank chiefs to keep interest rates at, or close to all-time lows has already made Turkey an investment laggard. As the nation’s real yields flipped between world-beating highs and less than zero, the lira has missed out on a revival of confidence in emerging markets. Flows into the world’s developing economies have increased 29% in the past five years, while Turkey’s have declined 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.To be sure, borrowing costs in Turkey aren’t just a function of the multiple benchmark rates the nation has used from time to time. The weighted average cost of funding to banks has been more influential in allowing the central bank to tighten policy without outright hikes. By that measure, governors have created a more hawkish environment than the official rates suggest.Murat Cetinkaya (April 11, 2016 -- July 6, 2019)A member of the rate-setting panel before being elevated to the governorship, Murat Cetinkaya was seen as something of a compromise between the lower-rate school favored by Erdogan and the market-friendly approach advocated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. But that brief period of calm evaporated as Erdogan quickly reasserted his influence over policy. A failed coup against the president just three months after Cetinkaya’s appointment didn’t help. The governor did tighten funding conditions in the first two years of his tenure, before the 2018 currency crisis prompted him to enact outright increases.But by then, the market appeared to have judged Cetinkaya a slow mover. His subsequent resolve, in which he oversaw 1,650 basis points of rate hikes, failed to restore his credibility, and when he was eventually removed, the lira had lost almost half its value.Murat Uysal (July 6, 2019 -- November 7, 2020)Turkey’s central bank had been on hold for months when Murat Uysal took over, and authorities had relied on fiscal stimulus to ride out the country’s first recession in a decade. Still, the specter of a double-dip recession was looming and the government wanted to kick-start growth by lowering interest rates as inflation was cooling. All this limited Uysal’s room for maneuver.Despite a promise to pursue independence from the government, Uysal didn’t enjoy the unqualified confidence of traders as he enacted stealth increases rather than lift the benchmark rate, deployed reserves and used state banks to support the lira. As inflation eased, he delivered a net 1,375 basis points of rate cuts. At the end of his tenure, the lira had lost a third of its value as global market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic further pressured the currency.Naci Agbal (November 7, 2020 -- March 20, 2021)Naci Agbal’s term was a veritable honeymoon for traders as he simplified interest-rate policy, making it more predictable. A former finance minister and a household name in the country, Agbal had no prior experience of monetary policy. Yet he was seen as a welcome antidote to Uysal’s dovishness. And as Erdogan pledged to embrace more orthodox policies, confidence in the central bank’s ability to keep rates aligned with economic conditions soared.Agbal delivered 875 basis points of rate hikes during his four-month governorship, including a larger-than-expected 200 basis-point increase last Thursday. That day may have marked a high-point in confidence in the period since the 2016 coup attempt. The following day, he was fired.(Adds Kavcigolu’s pledge in sixth paragraph, updates Wednesday’s lira and stock moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing with $20 billion investment

    Intel plans to build two new chip factories in Arizona.

  • Bitcoin Traders Keep Buying the Dip, Blockchain Data Suggests

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Quit?

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Leonardo Cancels U.S. IPO of DRS Defense Electronics Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Leonardo SpA canceled the initial public offering of its DRS unit after the Italian aerospace firm failed to attract the price it sought for a stake in the U.S. business.Leonardo shares sank as much as 11%, the most in more than a year, on Wednesday after it cited market conditions for the decision. The initial bid price was below the $20-22 per share target, people familiar with the matter said.DRS, an Arlington, Virginia-based maker of military electronics systems, was set to list on the New York Stock Exchange this week. Leonardo had targeted raising as much as $807 million from the stock sale. It said it would revisit the plan when conditions are more favorable.“Notwithstanding investor interest within the price range during the course of the roadshow, adverse market conditions did not allow an adequate valuation of DRS,” Leonardo said.Leonardo shares were down 6.8% to 6.82 euros as of 9:29 a.m. in Milan, leaving the company with a market value of 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion).At the targeted range, DRS would have had a market value that rivaled its parent’s. Leonardo planned to sell almost 32 million shares of the U.S. business, while retaining a 78% stake.A DRS IPO remains a solid option and the Italian company is confident it can be delivered as soon as this year, the people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named because a decision hasn’t been made. The Biden administration’s just-announced cuts in local defense spending had an impact on the IPO decision, the people added.Leonardo, Italy’s largest aerospace company, set plans for the DRS IPO last month. It said then that it planned to keep a majority stake and was targeting an IPO by the end of March.The pandemic has taken a toll on Leonardo, with the company reporting negative free operating cash flow of 2.6 billion euros at the end of September as the crisis prompted a shift in payments to the end of the year.(Updates with pricing detail, share drop from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • President Biden is considering major tax hikes — what would they mean for you?

    The proposed increases would help fund a $3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Threats of higher taxes could trigger major selling of stocks by the wealthy: strategist

    Worries over the potential for higher taxes could be starting to weigh on the minds of high-net-worth individuals, argues one strategist.

  • Soccer Star Factory Joins String of Flops With Shelved IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Club Brugge SA’s run at defying the historical trend of stock market underperformance from Europe’s listed teams has stalled before the opening whistle.Chairman Bart Verhaeghe was betting that Club Brugge’s buy low, sell high approach to player management would help draw investors to a market where its peers have struggled to keep pace with leading benchmarks.But the top professional club in Belgium shelved its Brussels IPO on Thursday, citing market conditions. Club Brugge had set a price range of 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros per share, which gave it a value of 229 million euros ($270 million) at the mid-point. Trading in the stock was scheduled to begin on or around March 26.“We regret this, but we look to the future with an open mind,” Verhaeghe said in a statement.While Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with a listing at a later date, the setback adds another page to the chequered history of the world’s most popular sport in the public markets. An index of listed European soccer clubs compiled by Bloomberg has fallen 0.58% over the last three years, compared with a 15% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600.The reason for the sector’s sluggishness lies in part with the stratospheric sums that clubs now pay to build and bankroll squads that can keep them competitive in the modern game -- outgoings that often exceed revenue from media, match days and merchandise.“Investors invariably lose money in sports teams because there is often poor cost control as clubs chase talent,” said Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in soccer finance at the University of Liverpool.It is exactly this chase that could set Club Brugge apart. Adopting a data-driven approach to spotting and nurturing talent when it is young and cheap, the Belgian team is happy to sell its best players on to elite clubs for big money. Its regular participation in top European soccer competitions has provided a shop window for prized assets and recent deals involving Brazilian attacker Wesley Moraes and Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba saw it rake in millions of euros in profit.For now, it looks like investors will need more convincing.The Covid-19 pandemic has dented a willingness among clubs to write big checks for players. Even extravagant spenders Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., both backed by oil-rich Arab states, adopted a frugal stance in the latest transfer window.“We have certainly seen greater adoption of a ‘try before buy’ approach from bigger clubs seeking to take players on loan before making substantial player purchases,” said Sam Boor, a senior manager in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group. “A business model overly-reliant on transfer fees to drive profitability does come with challenges, given how much it has the potential to vary season by season.”In its IPO prospectus last week, Club Brugge said that its operating income was considerably dependent on the ability to develop talented players and then sell them on for a capital gain. Club Brugge generated operating income of 119.6 million euros in the year ended June 30, 2020, 41% of which came from player disposals.“The club has a strong track record of transfers, completing on average eight outgoing transfers per year over the last five seasons,” Bob Madou, Club Brugge’s chief business officer, said in a statement responding to Bloomberg queries this week. “Covid has impacted overall volumes for the sector, but where transfers have taken place the price does not appear to have been impacted.”Even before Covid, history offered a cautionary tale for investors in soccer stocks, especially during a club’s first year in the public markets. Of the 10 largest clubs to have listed, more than half saw their share prices plummet by double-digit percentages in year one, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The 1990s and early 2000s saw a number of established European names launch IPOs at a time when the game’s globalization at club level was taking hold. While some, notably the U.K.’s Manchester United F.C. and Italy’s Juventus FC, continue to trade today, others like Newcastle United F.C. have moved back into private ownership.“Going public was something of a trend in the 1990s, but many of the clubs that did so went private again after they performed badly on the stock market,” said Maguire. “They weren’t making sufficient returns from an investor perspective to justify the listing and compliance costs.”(Updates with statement from chairman in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘It’s survival for people. It’s self-respect’: Americans need to file a tax return for their children — here’s why

    An estimated 6.7 million kids, disproportionately in minority communities, miss the Child Tax Credit because their families make too little money.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Position for Gains (to $80K?) in Historically Bullish April

    Theoretically, the $80,000 call represents a bet that bitcoin would settle above that level on April 30.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert