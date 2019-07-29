Google announces a bunch of Pixel 4 features, because screw leakers

Google's fighting back against leakers. Instead of letting them reveal new features for its upcoming Pixel 4, Google took matters into its own hands and announced them early.
In a blog post, Google revealed its next flagship Android smartphone will have a face unlock feature and a "Motion Sense" feature that uses radar to recognize hand gestures.
Though many phones have a face unlock feature — new iPhones use 3D-based Face ID and Android phones use their own 2D-based facial recognition — Google says it'll work differently on the Pixel 4.
Both Pixel 4's face unlock and Motion Sense features will make use of Google's Soli motion-sensing radar technology. Read more...