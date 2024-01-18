Google Announces Layoffs at YouTube and Other Divisions to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has recently initiated another round of layoffs, impacting 100 employees at YouTube.

The downsizing follows a previous reduction last week, where the company laid off over 1,000 workers across various divisions, including engineering, services, and the Google Assistant team.

A Google spokesperson explained that these layoffs are a strategic effort to concentrate on the company’s main goals and future opportunities, aiming to streamline efficiency and align resources with key product areas, TechCrunch reports.

Tubefilter initially reported the YouTube layoffs, which Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube’s Chief Business Officer, later confirmed in an internal memo. She described the job cuts as part of the restructuring within the creator management and operations teams.

The affected employees can apply for other roles at YouTube, but securing a new position is not guaranteed. These workers have a 60-day window to find new roles before their termination is finalized.

Also Read: Citigroup Navigates Tough Quarter with Revenue Dip, Plans Major Job Cuts

The Google spokesperson highlighted the company’s commitment to assisting the affected employees in finding new roles at Google and elsewhere.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently informed employees in an internal memo of impending job cuts in 2024. Following layoffs since January 10 across various departments, Pichai explained that these decisions are necessary to focus on major priorities, simplify execution, and increase speed in certain areas.

He indicated that further resource allocation decisions by some teams might lead to additional role impacts throughout the year.

Also this week, reports indicated Google is reducing the size of its advertising sales team, reflecting a broader pattern of job cuts at the tech giant.

This move underscores a growing trend of workforce reductions across different industries, where companies are more frequently adopting artificial intelligence software and automation for efficient task management.

Story continues

In January 2023, Alphabet declared plans to significantly downsize its workforce, intending to eliminate 12,000 positions, comprising 6% of its global employees.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.70% at $143.88 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Also Read: Is Amazon’s Twitch in Trouble? Job Cuts on the Line as Streaming Giant Grapples with Losses

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Kaspars Grinvalds on Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Google Announces Layoffs at YouTube and Other Divisions to Enhance Operational Efficiency originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.