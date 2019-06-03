Google Has Antitrust Playbook Ready for DOJ After EU Challenges

(Bloomberg) -- Google faces its first serious antitrust probe from the U.S. since 2013, but years of fending off challenges in the European Union have given the internet giant a playbook to fight such attacks.

The Justice Department is preparing to open an antitrust probe into the Alphabet Inc. unit, according to a person familiar with the matter. Google, with a sprawling empire of businesses that could feasibly be targets, is in the dark about the focus of the investigation and hopes to learn more this week, according to another person familiar with the situation.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity, and the company declined to comment on the probe.

At stake is the internet giant’s position as one of the most profitable companies in history. Despite the opacity surrounding the U.S. focus, Google already has a well-defined set of arguments for pushing back against antitrust challenges, honed over years of doing battle with regulators, especially the EU.

The EU has brought three major cases against Google, including how it ranked shopping-comparison sites in search results, requirements for how customers use its display ads network, and its practice of requiring phone makers that used its Android software to pre-load those phones with other Google apps.

In arguments to the European regulators, statements from executives during Congressional hearings and interviews with Google reps, a broad outline of the company’s antitrust defense is already visible:

Google sees itself as a series of free, accessible and extremely helpful services that enable people around the world to learn information and connect with each other Google says that, unlike Facebook Inc., its core products aren’t trying to get people to spend more time on them in return for questionable social value By indexing the web and making its information easily accessible through Google’s search bar, the company argues it provides an invaluable service to billions of people around the world -- all for free

These assertions, known as a “consumer welfare” argument, have worked for the company in the past. Six years ago, the Federal Trade Commission decided against penalizing Google even though the agency’s staff said the company was unlawfully maintaining a monopoly in search and search advertising.

Google may also look at the playbook it used with the FTC investigation, where the company ramped up lobbying in Washington and funded academics to defend it, said Maurice Stucke, a former Justice Department lawyer who teaches antitrust law at the University of Tennessee. With the latest investigation, Google might say, “we’ve dealt with this in the past, and we got through it. We had a game plan. We can do it this time as well,” he added.

Digital Ad Market

Google has a large or majority market share in several important industries including online advertising, internet browsers, mobile operating systems and e-mail. But the company argues the global nature of the internet means it doesn’t actually have the power that its critics say it does. Its real competitors are other internet giants, like Amazon.com Inc. or Tencent Holdings Ltd., the company has said.

One area where U.S. investigators will likely look closely at Google is its role in the online advertising ecosystem. Google sells much of the online real estate available to advertisers, such as search ads and spots that play before YouTube videos. But it also controls the system that many advertisers use to place and track ads on non-Google websites through its DoubleClick unit.

Google will likely point to Amazon’s recent entry into this space as an example of how online advertising is still a competitive market. Amazon said last week it would buy the assets of bankrupt Sizmek Inc., which was a competitor to DoubleClick before it ran into financial trouble.

Google’s share of the online advertising market has also fallen. Though the company still holds the biggest share of U.S. digital advertising spend, its piece of the pie has actually declined to 36.2% this year from 40.8% in 2016, according to research firm eMarketer. Amazon and Facebook are still growing, with 8.8% and 22.1% respectively.

Changing Approach

There’s pressure for antitrust enforcers to shift from the consumer welfare standard. Instead of focusing on whether prices are rising for consumers, advocates for a more robust approach have argued that other factors should play a role in shaping enforcement decisions, such as privacy, control over user data and the ability to discriminate against rivals that depend on their platforms. Their ideas are starting to find a home with politicians on both sides of the political spectrum.

