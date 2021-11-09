U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,689.39
    -12.31 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,304.55
    -127.67 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,930.81
    -51.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.52
    -15.22 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.67
    +0.74 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.35 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0470 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9790
    -0.2700 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,018.81
    +868.71 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,656.46
    -15.27 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.14
    -24.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Google app finds pets' 'art doubles'

·1 min read
A stock image of a dog posed to make it appear it is taking a selfie
A stock image of a dog posed to make it appear it is taking a selfie

They say dogs resemble their owners, but has your pet's portrait already been painted by Picasso or Rembrandt?

Google's "Pet Portraits" uses machine learning to match pets to their "art doubles" held in the collections of institutions around the world.

The furry-friend matching tool has been added to Google's Arts & Culture app for Android and iOS.

A similar 2018 feature for human faces saw 120 million selfies uploaded.

According to Google, a computer vision algorithm recognizes where your pet is, and crops the image.

Then, "a machine learning algorithm matches your pet's photo with over tens of thousands of artworks".

Users can tap on the results to learn more about the stories and artists behind each artwork.

To test the system, the BBC enlisted the help of Smudge, a four-year-old black and white cat owned by a member of staff.

According to Google's algorithm, Smudge most closely resembles "Black Cat and Narcissus" - a hanging scroll by 19th-century Chinese artist Zhu Ling - currently held in the collection of the The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York City.

Image recognition is of increasing use to big-tech companies, but Google's culture app disclaimer suggests pet images remain on your phone and are not used for other purposes.

"Your pet's pic is only used to find artworks that look like your pet," it promises. "Your photo isn't sent from your device, and only you can see it unless you choose to share it. "

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia's Omniverse is being used to predict forest fires, set up cell networks, and teach cars to drive

    Nvidia's Omniverse platform is being used to do everything from predict the path of forest fires to teach cars to drive themselves.

  • Why Are GlobalFoundries Shares Trading Lower Today?

    The Pentagon plans to place up to $2 billion in rush orders by early March for customized semiconductors used in weapons like the B-2 bomber before the shut down of production line, Bloomberg reports. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) sold the factory in Fishkill, New York, that produced the specialized chips used in GPS-dependent systems to ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). The new owner will not make any more of them. The Defense Department is confronting its looming supply crunch amid a glo

  • This Software-as-a-Service Company Is a Long-Term Buy at These Levels

    We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel for this software-as-a-service company after their pivot into the cloud.

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile Make the Case for Their Beleaguered Stocks

    Next-generation 5G networks promise faster speeds, new applications, and greater revenue growth for carriers. Barron’s spoke with the chief financial officers of AT&T (ticker: T), Verizon Communications (VZ), and T-Mobile US (TMUS)—plus T-Mobile’s president of technology—during the third-quarter earnings season to discuss those opportunities for investors, what metrics to use to track performance, and the case for their stocks. Verizon is pouring funding into its networks and analysts are skeptical of its growth targets.

  • Wynn Resorts Looks the Best It Has in Many Months

    Wynn Resorts is expected to report their latest earnings figures on Tuesday after the close of trading for the fiscal quarter ending September, 2021. In this daily bar chart of WYNN, below, we can see that prices are still below the 200-day moving average line but prices have managed to turn a bit higher and now trade above the bottoming 50-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slow improvement from September.

  • Why 310 of Robinhood's 7 Million Cyber-Attack Victims Should Be Really Quite Worried

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. announced on Monday an embarrassing security breach that exposed the personal information of millions of its users, which will be of particular concern to the 300 or so customers who suffered the worst privacy compromise.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Wil

  • Sony to invest $500 million in TSMC's new Japanese chip plant venture

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sony Group said on Tuesday it would invest about $500 million in a joint venture with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) that will build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan. Construction of the factory, which local media said last month would supply semiconductors to Sony's image sensor business, will begin in 2022, with production slated to begin at the end of 2024, the companies said in a press release. The decision marks a success for Japanese industry ministry officials, who want world No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC to build plants to supply chips to Japan's electronic device makers and auto companies as trade frictions between the United States and China threaten to disrupt supply chains and demand for the key component grows.

  • Nvidia targets automakers' 2024 models with driver-assistance hardware system

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday said it was partnering with a range of self-driving sensor companies, including lidar firm Luminar Technologies, to put together a system that automakers can use for driver safety features as soon as 2024. Nvidia makes the computing chips and a software system for autonomous vehicles. Nvida shifted course on Tuesday and selected a variety of sensor partners for a system, including those from Hella, Valeo, Continental AG and Sony Group Corp. Automakers will still be able to choose other sensors, but Nvidia will ensure the ones from its partners work well with its chips and software.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Nvidia doubles down on software tools for crafting virtual worlds

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday released a set of tools for software developers aimed at helping them create a "metaverse" of three-dimensional virtual worlds - and use a lot more computing power from Nvidia's chips in the process. At the Santa Clara, California, company's annual technology conference, Nvidia released Omniverse Enterprise, which will start at $9,000 per year and be sold by partners such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo Group Ltd, which build powerful computing systems with Nvidia chips for corporate customers.

  • AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, sending AMD shares up more than 11% as it cemented some of its gains against Intel Corp. It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals such as Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets, as well as smaller competitors, including Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market. After years of trailing the much larger Intel in the market for x86 processor chips, AMD has steadily gained market share since 2017, when a comeback plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Lisa Su put the company on a course to its present position of having faster chips than Intel's.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Apple issues fix to stop new MacOS Monterey update breaking Macs

    Apple released an update to stop its latest operating system breaking Macs. Now Apple has said that it found the problem with the Macs, and has issued a fix for the operating system that should stop it happening in the future. The problems were limited to the T2 security chip that is found in a range of Mac computers, Apple said, though it is not clear if all models that use that chip can be affected.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Shares Repurchases, 2022 Guidance Loom As Catalysts

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shiba Inu Is Crashing

    This dog-themed cryptocurrency is falling like a rock. Here's why the pain may be just beginning.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 9th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish start to the week, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a first visit to $70,000…

  • The 15 Best Wireless Headphones That Will Turn Anyone Into an Audiophile

    The best wireless headphones and Bluetooth earbuds have all the features you need, be it for work, working out, running, or gaming. Guys, it’s the 2020s, which means it’s time to cut the cord…from your headphones, that is. Your old, wired, over-ear cans may still work, but there is an entire new world of music listening you can immerse yourself in with a fresh pair of wireless headphones.

  • The New Masters: How auction houses are chasing crypto millions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Little could James Christie have known some 240 years ago, as he sold masterpieces by Rembrandt and Rubens to Catherine the Great, that his auction house would one day offer virtual apes to a crypto company for over $1 million. Nor would Sotheby's founder Samuel Baker, auctioning hundreds of rare books for about $1,000 in 1744, have envisioned selling a copy of the original source code for the web, as a non-fungible token (NFT), for north of $5 million. "Everybody wants to sell an NFT," said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture.