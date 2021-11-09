U.S. markets closed

Google can now find your pet's doppelgänger in works of art

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Back in 2018, the Google Arts & Culture app introduced a feature that looks your doppelgänger in works of art. It's searched for matches for more than 120 million selfies so far. Now, the app can look for animals in art that resemble your pets too.

Using a machine learning algorithm, Pet Portraits matches a snap of your furry, finned or feathered friend against tens of thousands of works from Google's partner institutions. The app might determine that the best match for your pet is in a piece of street art from Mexico or a cat figurine from ancient Egypt.

You can share your Pet Portraits as still images or choose a few of them to turn into a GIF slideshow. To get started, tap the rainbow camera button at the bottom of the screen on the Google Arts & Culture app, which you can download on iOS or Android.

The Pet Portraits feature wasn't available at the time of writing, so unfortunately I wasn't able to test it out with snaps of the Engadget team's pets. However, Google has shared a few examples of the tool in action, including one or two that maybe aren't super close to being a perfect match.

The Pet Portraits feature in the Google Arts &amp; Culture app.
The Pet Portraits feature in the Google Arts & Culture app.
The Pet Portraits feature in the Google Arts &amp; Culture app.
The Pet Portraits feature in the Google Arts & Culture app.
The Pet Portraits feature in the Google Arts &amp; Culture app.
The Pet Portraits feature in the Google Arts & Culture app.

