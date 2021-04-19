U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.60
    -23.87 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.67
    -167.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,892.58
    -159.76 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    -38.04 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.28
    +0.15 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.24 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5850
    +0.0120 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3983
    +0.0143 (+1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0800
    -0.7030 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,368.59
    -1,191.63 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.93
    -79.02 (-6.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.40
    -16.13 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Google offers virtual tours of UNESCO World Heritage sites

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Travel is still not viable for many of us amid restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yet there are some ways you can explore some of the world’s cultural landmarks and most notable sites of natural beauty from the safety of your home. One option is Google Arts & Culture, which just added many UNESCO World Heritage sites to its library of virtual tours.

Through the Explore UNESCO World Heritage hub, you can explore sites such as the canals of France, the Colosseum, Mount Kilimanjaro and volcanoes in South Korea. You can also view the instantly recognizable landscape of Rio de Janeiro, check out the Taj Mahal and virtually swim with whales in Mexico.

The tours are a useful way to stay connected to our collective history when visiting these sites in person is largely off the table. They could prove valuable resources for educators as well, helping them to teach students about natural and cultural heritage. The tours include information on the likes of Yosemite National Park, ancient pilgrimage routes in northern Spain and the Great Pyramids of Giza.

The World Heritage sites join a litany of important cultural touchstones in Google Arts & Culture, including exhibits of many major museums, the history of electronic music and augmented-reality galleries.

Recommended Stories

  • Union says Amazon interfered with Alabama warehouse vote

    Amazon beat back a push to unionize in its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center thanks to a surprisingly one-sided vote — nearly two-thirds of the facility’s workers chose not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on April 9th. According to a list of objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board late Friday, however, the union argues Amazon won the vote because it “interfered” with the rights of its employees “to vote in a free and fair election; a right protected under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”

  • Xbox Cloud Gaming beta arrives on iOS and Windows PCs

    Microsoft is sending invitations to try the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 PCs.

  • Facebook now lets you transfer posts to Google Docs and Wordpress

    Facebook's data tool now lets you transfer notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and Wordpress.

  • Manager of prominent Fin7 hacking group sentenced to 10 years in prison

    The manager of a hacking group known as Fin7 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an international cybercrime operation that targeted US banks and retailers.

  • Sony's FlavorGraph uses AI to predict which ingredients will pair together

    AI has gone into games and self-driving with mixed success, but now it's trying its hand at cooking.

  • New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users.

  • Positive Grid Spark Pearl review: A high-tech guitar amp that's easy on the eyes

    The Positive Grid Spark is one of, if not the most high-tech practice amp out there and packs a lot of versatility for $299.

  • Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Blink Mini camera bundle is $75 for today only

    Amazon is offering its Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet and Blink Mini security camera bundle for $75 as part of a limited time deal.

  • The Station: A chat with Scale AI's Alexandr Wang, the NYC scooter winners and TuSimple goes public

    The Station is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click The Station — to receive it every weekend in your inbox. This is The Station, a weekly newsletter dedicated to all the ways people and packages move (today and in the future) from Point A to Point B.

  • 12 Cat Breeds That Are Perfect for People Who Love Dogs

    If you've always been a self-professed "dog person," you may want to consider one of these feline companions for adoption: the Maine Coon, the Sphynx, or the Abyssinian, among others. For those who love dogs and their attitude, these cat breeds may be your best match.

  • Adobe co-founder Charles Geschke dies at 81

    Adobe co-founder Charles Geschke has died at 81, leaving behind a major legacy in creative software through PDFs and PostScript.

  • Working hours: 'I've no idea when I'll be told what shifts I have'

    Two-fifths of UK workers in full or part-time employment are given short notice of their work patterns.

  • HSBC Asia Technology M&A Head Choy to Join Midea as CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of technology mergers and acquisitions in Asia Jeremy Choy is joining Chinese home appliance giant Midea Group Co. as its chief financial officer.Midea announced Choy’s appointment on Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Choy, 39, is replacing Helmut Zodl, who left the Chinese company earlier this year to become the CFO of General Electric Co.’s health care business.The Hong Kong-based veteran dealmaker is taking up the job as Midea seeks to diversify from its traditional home appliances business. The Chinese company, which focuses on making air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, is looking to tap into technology-driven areas such as smart living and the so called Internet-of-Things.For his new role, Choy will be based at Midea’s headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, people familiar with the matter have said.Choy joined HSBC in June 2019 from China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., where he was the head of M&A, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Midea’s founder and largest shareholder He Xiangjian does not hold a management role nor do his relatives -- a rare occurrence for a Chinese family-owned company.The company has grown via acquisitions including Kuka AG in 2017, in a deal that valued the German robot maker at 4.6 billion euros ($5.5 billion). That same year, it bought majority stakes in Toshiba Corp.’s home appliances business and Clivet SpA, an Italian maker of air conditioners, for undisclosed amounts.More recent deals include its 13-billion-yuan ($2 billion) purchase of Chinese appliances maker Wuxi Little Swan Co. in 2019. In December 2020, it entered the elevator business with the purchase of Winone Elevator Co. Earlier this year, it agreed to buy a 29% stake in Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.Choy’s move would follow those of other high-profile bankers joining large companies as CFOs. Peter Enns has joined property-casualty insurer Chubb Ltd. after more than 20 years in investment banking, most recently as global co-head of investment banking coverage at HSBC based in Hong Kong. Last year, Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker Alain Lam left the Swiss bank to join Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.(Updates with Midea’s exchange filing throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop Is Popping, Coinbase Is Dropping, and the Stock Market Is Following Bitcoin Lower

    Stocks were down Monday morning even after encouraging comments on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • What if Biden doesn't cancel your student loan debt? There's an alternative

    There's speculation about forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person, but no real plan yet.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • Harley's renewed focus on touring bikes drives upbeat forecast

    The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said retail sales, a measure of demand at its dealerships, surged 30% to 32,800 motorcycles in North America in the first quarter, its first increase in six years. Since the middle of last year, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company has recalibrated its strategy by focusing on big bikes, traditional markets such as the United States and Europe, as well as older and wealthier customers. In February, the motorcycle maker unveiled a new turnaround plan, targeting low double-digit earnings growth through 2025.

  • GameStop shares soar after CEO departure news, 'RoaringKitty' doubles stake

    GameStop shares were on a tear early Monday, as Kieth "RoaringKitty" Gill announced he was doubling his stake in the firm and CEO George Sherman said he is stepping down.