U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,729.00
    +98.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,788.00
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.90
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.00
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.52
    -1.22 (-5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0300
    -0.5250 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,034.35
    -778.17 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.28
    -17.17 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.71
    +38.94 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Google Asks Judge to Dismiss DOJ’s Digital Ad Antitrust Case

Emily Birnbaum
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google asked a US judge to dismiss the government’s case against its dominance in the digital advertising market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move shows how hard Google plans to fight against the Justice Department’s lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year. The case, which is also backed by eight states, calls for breaking up Google’s ad-technology business, one of its main sources of revenue.

Google argued in Monday’s filing that the case ignores the company’s biggest rivals in online advertising and fails to meet the legal thresholds for alleging a monopoly.

DOJ lawyers “characterize Google’s every business decision over the past 15 years as evidence of a long term scheme to amass power and choke out competition, ignoring the competitive pressures and customer interests driving Google in a dynamic and multi-sided digital marketplace,” the company said in the late Monday filing.

In an earlier statement, Google vowed to fight the DOJ attempts to break up its ad business.

“The DOJ’s lawsuit does not reflect the dynamic digital advertising industry and ignores key players we compete against every day,” Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global ads, said in a statement, referring to Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and TikTok, among others. “The DOJ’s lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law and we will continue to defend against it in court.”

Judges rarely dismiss antitrust cases, particularly in the Eastern District of Virginia, where the lawsuit was filed. Earlier this month, Google lost a bid to move the litigation to New York.

Among other claims, Google refuted the Justice Department’s definition of the “digital advertising market,” which relates solely to ads displayed across the web. Google argued that the market should also include advertising in apps and digital videos, increasingly important segments of the online ecosystem.

The lawsuit marks the DOJ’s second antitrust suit against Google and the fifth major case in the US challenging the company’s business practices. A similar antitrust lawsuit related to Google’s dominance in online advertising is pending in the Southern District of New York, but the judge in Virginia ruled that the Justice Department’s case can still go forward — as long as it treads new ground rather than reiterating previous arguments.

The case is US v Google, 23-cv-108, US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Should iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for IWR

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union

    Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal.

  • Merck Germany Regains Exclusive Global Rights To Cancer Drug From Pfizer

    Germany’s Merck KGaA (OTC: MKGAF) (OTC: MKKGY) has regained exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its checkpoint blocker Bavencio (avelumab) from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). The news comes just a few weeks after Pfizer announced plans to buy antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) company Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) at $43 billion. Pfizer will exit its global partnership with Merck KGaA over the PD-L1 MAb on 30 June, handing over all future clinical work and commercialization and

  • Wash-sale rule: What to avoid when selling your investments for a tax loss

    Here’s what a wash sale is and how to easily avoid it while securing your tax write-off.

  • Pinterest CEO: We're making AI 'additive to people's lives, not addictive'

    Pinterest CEO Bill Ready weighs into the debate around artificial intelligence.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Binance CEO CZ, Crypto’s Top Man, Faces More Than ‘FUD’ in CFTC Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- “I’m not an anarchist,” Changpeng Zhao once said. “I don’t believe human civilization is advanced enough to live in a world with no rules.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBut now that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sued Zhao and his Binance cryptocurrency e

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 million verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 mln verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • Analyst: Nike 'failed' at its direct-to-consumer strategy as the footwear industry’s instability continues

    While discounts are music to consumers’ ears, continual promotions only make it harder for companies to later sell those products at a regular price, Powell said.