Google Assistant can finally schedule your smart lights

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google Assistant already works with Hue and other smart lights, but functionality has been limited to turning them on and off, using them with alarms and a few other features. Now, you can schedule lights and other electric devices to turn on and off at specific and even general times, as Android Police and Reddit users have noted.

The feature works via Google’s “Scheduled Actions” feature. That allows you to say “Hey Google, turn on the lights at 7 AM,” for example. You can set times for the current day or any other day over the next week by saying “Hey Google, turn on my coffee maker at 8 AM tomorrow,” or “run my sprinkler in a week at 5 PM,” for example. Android Police found that you can even set it turn lights on or off at sunrise or sunset, without the need to confirm an exact time.

The feature is working, but still appears to need more refinement. For instance, if you say “tomorrow” without mentioning a specific time, it will just acknowledge the command but do nothing. Also, Google’s documentation states that you can cancel scheduled actions, but that function doesn’t appear to work yet, according to Reddit and Android Police users. Based on the Google Assistant smart home documentation, however, all of those features should be working soon.

  • JPMorgan Sees Possible $300 Billion Rebalancing Flow From Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Rebalancing flows may lead to an exodus of around $300 billion from global stocks by the end of the year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Large multi-asset investors may need to rotate money into bonds from stocks after strong equity performance so far this month, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. They include balanced mutual funds, like 60/40 portfolios, U.S. defined-benefit pension plans and some big investors like Norges Bank, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Japanese government pension plan GPIF, the strategists said.“We see some vulnerability in equity markets in the near term from balanced mutual funds, a $7 trillion universe, having to sell around $160 billion of equities globally to revert to their target 60:40 allocation either by the end of November or by the end of December at the latest,” the strategists wrote.If the stock market rallies into December, there could be an additional $150 billion of equity selling into the end of the month pension funds that tend to rebalance on a quarterly basis, they added.Read more: The 60/40 Portfolio Is Muzzling Critics With Another Big YearAn MSCI gauge of global stocks reached a record on Nov. 16. It’s up more than 10% this month amid positive signs about Covid-19 vaccine developments, and as concerns about the U.S. election began to fade. The Bloomberg Barclays Global-Aggregate Total Return Index has risen around 1.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Josh Brown Predicts Year-End Market Melt-Up, Bets On Reopening Stocks

    Josh Brown -- CNBC contributor, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of the new book "How I Invest My Money" -- joined Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Friday.Brown discussed his outlook for stocks in the coming months and potential economic recovery plays in anticipation of coronavirus vaccines hitting the market.Brown's Economic Recovery Plays: Brown said he is bullish on stock prices between now and year's end, predicting a melt-up in the S&P 500 in coming weeks."I hate saying it out loud because if it doesn't happen ... you know. But I'm starting to think that way," he said.Brown owns reopening stocks like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG)."I'm in some companies that really need there to be a reopening to get back to their 2019 numbers, and it might take them two years to do it," Brown said.For now, Brown said he's positioning in anticipation of how people will feel when they start hearing about friends and family members getting the coronavirus vaccine in coming months.Gap Growth Story: Brown is bullish on another economic recovery stock, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)."Years and years and years and years with no progress, no momentum. Nothing good to talk about in the story. You've got this fundamental change now -- them getting better at omnichannel, them getting better at the app, them improving the quality of the clothing and taking on Lululemon," he said."This could become a growth stock and it's selling at 0.5x sales, so you don't even have to pay up for the privilege of making that bet."'Taking An L' On Slack: Like any investor, Brown's track record is far from perfect. He acknowledge taking a loss on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) earlier this year."I think one of the things I didn't count on was how much pressure Microsoft was going to be putting on Slack, almost as though they timed that pressure for the company's IPO," Brown said.Slack's choice to go public via a direct listing meant that, unlike companies that list traditionally, Slack was immediately exposed to insider selling pressure -- and did not have the support of big bank IPO underwriters like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), he said. "I didn't count on those two things, and it escaped me how important they might be." Watch to the full interview with Josh Brown in the clip below, or listen to the podcast here.PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.Latest Ratings for GPS DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for GPS View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This Week * 5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under (C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Arrival, the latest EV company set to enter the public markets

    London-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle start-up set to enter the public markets as the landscape of EV companies grows.

  • Tesla Gets $1,000 Bull-Case Target From Wedbush On China, Europe Outlook

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is likely to achieve its million delivery units target by 2023, with 2022 not out of the question, Wedbush Securities said -- ratcheting up its bull-case price target for the automaker from $800 to $1,000.The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating on the Elon Musk-led company and increased the price target from $500 to $560.The Tesla Thesis: Ives noted the steeper electric vehicle adoption curve over the next 18 to 24 months with both Europe and China underpinning growth.The analyst described China as a "greenfield EV market opportunity." Wedbush believes "overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles across all price points."While Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory footprint constitutes a "major competitive advantage," according to Ives, others that stand to benefit from the dramatically expanding demand in 2021 and 2022 include BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI). Europe's increased impetus on reducing carbon footprints alongside the European Union's "regulatory catalysts" should drive consumer focus on EVs, particularly in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the analyst reasoned in a note."Tesla's Berlin factory build out a major step in the right direction that will increase margins and simplify logistics/deliveries throughout Europe looking ahead," wrote Ives.The Wedbush analyst also believes that an incoming Joe Biden Administration could possibly increase EV tax credits and incentives in the United States and would fuel domestic EV adoption starting next year, which would be a positive for Tesla.Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 1.9% lower at $489.61 on Friday and gained 0.2% in the after-hours session.See Also: How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact EV, Auto StocksLatest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Wild Times,' Says Elon Musk As Tesla, SpaceX Combined Valuation Shoots Past 0B * GM Ups EV Game But Won't Bow To Wall Street Demands To Spin-Off Unit(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000

    Gold prices have soared this year, but the real rally may be able to kick into high gear as some analysts predict major gains in the not-so-distant future

  • Warren Buffett says here's how to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    The investing legend has offered these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • Vaccine, AstraZeneca, Tesla, Regeneron - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures rise on further progress on the development of a coronavirus vaccine; AstraZeneca's vaccine found to be as much as 90% effective in preventing disease; Tesla price target lifted to $560 at Wedbush.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will you get a second $1,200 stimulus check by Christmas?

    President-elect Biden and other leaders say a new COVID relief deal is needed urgently.

  • These 5 stocks will profit from the dollar’s continuing decline

    Things look mighty bleak for the dollar given the damage to the U.S. economy from the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak and our national debt that is soaring to new heights after Donald Trump’s tax cuts and free-wheeling spending over the last four years. In fact, October marked the first time since February 2013 that the euro was used more frequently than the dollar as the currency of choice for global payments, according to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

  • The counterintuitive truth about stock market valuations: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 23, 2020.

  • Danone to Cut Up to 2,000 Jobs, Aiming to Save $1.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone will cut as many as 2,000 jobs, including one in four positions at its global headquarters, as the world’s largest yogurt maker attempts to revive profitability after getting hit by the coronavirus pandemic harder than other rivals.The company said Monday it’s considering moving global headquarters for its various businesses closer to the base of its French operations in Paris. Annual cost savings should reach 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by 2023 after the measures, also fueled by more efficient purchasing. The job cuts represent about 2% of Danone’s total staff.Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber, who started the year with a focus on sustainability, is changing tack to address internal management shortcomings. The company has struggled for years to breathe life into its European dairy division despite introducing dozens of new products. Now with the pandemic, its bottled water division is reeling as restaurants shut down.“We had structural weaknesses in the way we worked and organized,” Faber said in a call with analysts. “We were over-innovating, and pushing products we weren’t able to support or that wouldn’t make it as a lasting innovation. It was a misuse of resources.”The shares fell as much as 2.5%. They have lost more than a quarter of their value this year, while Nestle has dropped 3.7%.More Local“We can’t help feeling that we’ve been here before with Danone -- frequently,” wrote James Edwardes Jones, an analyst at RBC. “We would like to think that this will be the one that delivers, but experience suggest caution is appropriate.”Danone is abandoning multiple layers in its hierarchy, which had been based on global product categories, to give more authority to local management. Competitors like Nestle SA have long followed a regional strategy. Investors want more portfolio changes and sweeping personnel changes amid discontent with Faber, a survey showed last month.The company expects one-time costs related to the changes of about 1.4 billion euros between 2021 and 2023. Danone has global headquarters across in the world in locations such as Singapore and Amsterdam, where it has focused on medical and infant nutrition. About 400 to 500 jobs will be cut in France, a spokesman said.Investors may need to get ready for a long period of organizational turmoil, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.“These are major shifts that will absorb lots of corporate energy for at least 12 to 18 months,” Monteyne wrote in a note. “It also implies the center failed to run the brands effectively. What really did go wrong? And why will the new organization deal with that better?”Danone also said its adjusted operating margin should exceed 15% in 2022 and reach mid-to-high teen levels later, which would be a record. The company expects 14% this year, which is lower than a target it had set in 2017. Juergen Esser, who became chief financial officer last month, said the planned 2 billion-euro sustainability investment over the next three years remains broadly unchanged, though in the short term it needs to adjust to disruptions in the recycled plastic market due to the pandemic.(Updates with CEO strategy in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • Giant Pension Slashed Tesla, GE, AT&T Stock Positions. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Canada Pension Plan materially cut investments in Tesla, GE, and AT&T stock in the third quarter. Canada’s largest pension also bought Citigroup stock.

  • Dow Futures Gain, Dollar Slumps On AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Update

    Wall Street looks set to kick-off the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week on a high note Monday following a positive reading from AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine study.

  • Alibaba CEO Calls China's New Fintech Regulations 'Timely And Necessary' After Ant IPO Ax

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) CEO Daniel Zhang said that Beijing's draft rules to prevent monopolistic behavior by China's internet platforms are "timely and necessary," Reuters reported Monday (Beijing time)What Happened: Zhang, speaking at the World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China, said that the country's regulations need a shakeup. The Chinese internet industry's "development and government supervision is a relationship that promotes and relies on each other, so that platform enterprises cannot only develop well themselves, but also serve the sustainable and healthy development of the whole society," the Alibaba CEO said.The annual conference takes place on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 and is organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet watchdog and censor. China's internet giants such as Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba, and Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) are reportedly under greater government scrutiny. Why It Matters: The draft rules, published Nov. 10, are aimed at preventing financial technology platforms from cornering the market or using methodologies to avoid fair competition, Reuters noted.This month, Alibaba-backed Anti Group's IPO was halted temporarily just 48 hours before it was to take place.Alibaba's founder Jack Ma and other executives were summoned by Chinese regulators ahead of the IPO for questioning, as per the Financial Times.Financial stability and not allowing "entrepreneurs out of their lane" are thought to have been factors behind Beijing's move to suspend the IPO. Ma had criticized China's bankers and regulators, which according to a Hong Kong professor is "unacceptable" to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.Liu Qiang, vice president of Fosun Technology and Financial Group, said this month that Ant Group's IPO could still be the world's biggest. It was set to raise $37 billion before China's government intervened.Price Action: Alibaba shares closed nearly 4.2% higher at $270.74 on Friday and gained 0.52% in the after-hours session.Photo courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Beyond Meat Tries To Do The Impossible: Get China To Embrace Faux Pork * Alibaba, JD Say US Was Top Seller In Their 6B Singles Day Shopping Extravaganza(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Qualcomm Near Buy Point In Tight Stock Market Rally; Apple Looks Tired

    Dow Jones futures: Growth led last week's stock market rally as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon look tired.