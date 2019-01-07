Google Assistant hits 1 billion devices as war against Alexa heats up

Twitter More

Google raised some eyebrows at last year's CES, when the company all but declared war on Amazon's Alexa and other rivals.

This year, at CES 2019, Google's physical presence at the show is three times bigger, and accompanies a similarly impossible-to-escape ad campaign. But most importantly, the company now has some serious bragging rights to back up its CES domination: Google Assistant is now on 1 billion devices, according to the company.

That number, which includes smartphones, Google Home speakers, and other gadgets equipped with the assistant, is up from 500 million devices last May. Read more...

