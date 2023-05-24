Google-Backed AI Startup Anthropic Secures $450M In Series C Funding

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has raised $450 million in Series C funding led by Spark Capital with participation from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Zoom Ventures, and others.

With this series C funding, the company hopes to expand its product line, assist companies that will responsibly deploy Claude, and advance the field of AI safety research.

Claude is an AI assistant that can perform various conversational and text-processing tasks.

Anthropic is also building new features like 100K context windows, which lets you submit hundreds of pages of materials for Claude to digest and analyze.

Yasmin Razavi, a General Partner at Spark Capital focused on growth-stage software investments, joined Anthropic's Board of Directors.

Price Action: GOOG shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $122.23 premarket on Wednesday.

