Google-Backed AI Startup Anthropic Secures $450M In Series C Funding

Akanksha Bakshi
·1 min read

  • Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has raised $450 million in Series C funding led by Spark Capital with participation from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Zoom Ventures, and others.

  • With this series C funding, the company hopes to expand its product line, assist companies that will responsibly deploy Claude, and advance the field of AI safety research.

  • Claude is an AI assistant that can perform various conversational and text-processing tasks.

  • Anthropic is also building new features like 100K context windows, which lets you submit hundreds of pages of materials for Claude to digest and analyze.

  • Yasmin Razavi, a General Partner at Spark Capital focused on growth-stage software investments, joined Anthropic's Board of Directors.

  • Price Action: GOOG shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $122.23 premarket on Wednesday.

