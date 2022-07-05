U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.75
    -21.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,902.00
    -159.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,529.00
    -82.25 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.60
    -11.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.06
    +0.63 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    +0.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    -0.0117 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.96
    -0.75 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6480
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,873.24
    +658.44 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.33
    +12.19 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.81
    -84.84 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Google-backed Glance to launch in US within two months

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Glance, a subsidiary of adtech giant InMobi Group, is planning to launch its lock screen platform on Android smartphones in the U.S. within two months, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The startup is engaging with wireless carriers in the U.S. for partnerships and is gearing up to launch on several smartphone models by next month, the source said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private.

Glance, valued at around $2 billion, serves media and current affairs content and casual games on Android handsets’ lock screen. The service, which has amassed presence on about 400 million smartphones in Asian markets, is building a "premium offering" for the U.S., where individuals have higher propensity to pay for digital services, the source said.

A spokesperson for Glance declined to comment Tuesday. The startup said in February that it planned to expand globally in the coming years.

The tie-up with U.S. carriers is a shift in strategy for Glance, which maintains direct relationships with nearly every Android smartphone maker in Asia. But in the U.S., carriers command most of the smartphone sales and handsets are sold bundled with mobile data plans.

Three-year-old Glance is largely credited for identifying an opportunity to serve content on lock screen, a prized real-estate whose monetization has enabled smartphone vendors to boost their revenue in recent years. The startup personalizes content feed on the lock screen based on users' interests, prompting them to engage deeply with content.

In a move that further cemented Glance's model, Apple said last month that it will be revamping lock screen on iOS with widgets, real-time info, and other personalization features.

The fast adoption of Glance has helped it attract several high-profile investors including Google and Jio Platforms, India's largest telecom carrier with over 420 million subscribers.

In recent months, the startup has been testing live commerce on its platform and is also engaging with television vendors to bring Glance to their customer TV operating systems. Glance is also a core offering in Pragati OS, the custom Android operating system developed by Google and Jio Platforms for affordable smartphones.

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Imme

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Asia Oil Prices as Demand Stays Robust

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of C

  • Samsung Q2 solid on server-chip demand, smartphones cloud outlook

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best April-June profit since 2018 with a 15% year-on-year rise, as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offsets lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers. On the overall outlook for global memory chip demand, Park Sung-soon, analyst at CAPE Investment & Securities, said U.S. data centre firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Meta are expected to continue buying "to meet expanding demand for cloud services". Still, chipmakers worldwide are facing cooling demand after two bumper pandemic years when people bought phones and laptops to work remotely, which resulted in a chip shortage and forced companies including automakers to pay top dollar for key chips, pushing their prices up.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • Why Shares in Berkshire Hathaway Fell in June

    The place to start when looking at why is by analyzing what's in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. As you can see below, Apple's performance in June was pretty much in line with the market, and the leading consumer staples stocks (Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz) outperformed the market.

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian offshore workers began a strike on Tuesday that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Technology stocks have taken it on the chin lately as some investors have left the sector looking for seemingly safer bets. Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two tech stocks perfectly positioned in the AI space. You may think of Amazon as an e-commerce company, but one of the driving forces behind the company's online store is artificial intelligence.

  • India’s reluctance to raise fuel prices has created a major domestic shortage

    The Indian government has cut excise duty on petroleum products twice over the past year to make things easy for Indian households grappling with high consumer prices. Under these circumstances, oil marketing firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil India, and Vedanta’s Cairn Oil and Gas, among others, have resorted to export of petroleum products to Europe and Australia for better monetary returns. This, however, has resulted in a fuel shortage domestically, with many petrol pumps in several states even shutting down.