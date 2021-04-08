U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,096.15
    +16.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,492.54
    +46.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,812.47
    +123.63 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.30
    +14.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.77
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    +14.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.30 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3000
    -0.5300 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,150.95
    +2,055.84 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.76
    +36.07 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Google-backed nuclear energy firm TAE Technologies raises $280 million

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google on a building at La Defense

(Reuters) - TAE Technologies, a California-based firm building technology to generate power from nuclear fusion, said on Thursday it had raised $280 million from new and existing investors, including Google and New Enterprise Associates.

The company, which did not disclose its latest valuation, was valued at $2.6 billion after raising funds in May 2019, according to data platform PitchBook. Including the latest funding, TAE has raised $880 million till date.

The fresh capital will mostly be deployed to commercialize TAE's power management technology, which is used for electrical grid applications and faster charging of electric vehicles, the company said.

Founded in 1998 and formerly known as Tri Alpha Energy, TAE Technologies kept a low profile for years and operated in stealth mode. Over the years, it has drawn the interest of investors including Venrock, brokerage Charles Schwab and the Kuwait Investment Authority.

The company is also working on producing baseload power from the Hydrogen-Boron fuel cycle, which is an environment-friendly fuel source. Baseload power refers to the minimum amount of power that needs to be supplied to an electrical grid at any given point in time.

Prior to the latest funding round, TAE had raised about $130 million earlier this year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market: sources

    Impossible Foods Inc is preparing for a public listing which could value the U.S. plant-based burger maker at around $10 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter. This would be substantially more than the $4 billion the company was worth in a private funding round in 2020. Impossible Foods is exploring going public through an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12 months or a merger with a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the sources said.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • What Amazon’s Union Vote Means for Inflation

    G20 takes step toward agreement on minimum corporate tax rate, Biden open to compromise on infrastructure plan, and other news to start your day.

  • Cloud Software Stocks Should Prosper, Says BofA. Here Are Its 6 Favorite Picks.

    Analyst Brad Sills launched coverage on a slew of companies in the group, laying out a bull case for many of them.

  • Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

    When stocks have a high short interest rate that indicates that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Gamestop, Wayfair Inc, Viacom CBS Inc, Sunrun Inc, and Iron Mountain Inc. 1. ViacomCBS Inc- 16.55% ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) strives to provide premium entertainment content for consumers all around the world. They offer television, digital streaming content, live events, and studio production which are all available online. Premarket trading for Viacom CBS was up 2.7% yesterday after the stock began dropping this past week. 2. GameStop Corp- 15.6% GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is the largest retail gaming store in the world. They offer a wide selection of the latest video games and electronics through multiple different countries. Gamestop stock is up 381.1% this week and they recently reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.12 billion. Their stock is up 4% in pre market trading today after announcing they plan to name Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen as chairman after its upcoming shareholder meeting. 3. Iron Mountain Inc- 13.74% Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) is an enterprise information management company that is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. They offer solutions such as record management, data backup and recovery, and secure shredding. Iron Mountain’s net income is up 556.26% and the stock last closed at $37.51. 4. Sunrun Inc- 13.49% Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) designs, develops, and installs residential solar energy systems in the United States. Sunrun powers the homes of hundreds of thousands of customers and provides them with renewable energy each month. Their stock was up 2.4% on Wednesday and 27.32 million shares have been sold short so far this week.. 5. Wayfair Inc- 12.45% Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an American e-commerce company that offers 22 million products from more than 11,000 global suppliers throughout many countries. They offer home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares to their customers online. Their stock is up 4.8% this week and the stock last closed at $339.15. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing SectorsIf You Invested ,000 In Starbucks 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Could Washington move inside the top five of the 2021 NFL draft?

    When the New York Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday, it settled two quarterback situations for 2021.

  • The 30-something Cohen consolidates power at GameStop, and the Reddit crowd cheers … but the stock is so-so

    The activist investor and social media folk hero is the man that Diamond-handed GME “HODLers” want in the big chair, but they also wouldn't mind seeing Roaring Kitty as the new CEO.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.12% was recorded by the fund’s Class A shares for the year end of 2020. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have […]

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high as tech soars; Yields steady

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • Record Steel Prices Create Investment Opportunities For These 4 Stocks

    U.S. hot-rolled coil steel prices recently hit all-time highs of $1,300 per short ton. Bank of America analyst Timna Tanners said Wednesday that record prices will generate huge profits for steel mills in the first half of 2021. Heading into first-quarter earnings season, Tanners said investors will be watching closely for indications from management about how steel companies will be spending their excess cash. Excess Cash: Tanners said some companies will obviously use the near-term cash windfall to pay down debt and improve unhealthy balance sheets. However, she said companies with healthy balance sheets, such as Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD), Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) and Ternium SA (NYSE: TX), have several options for how to allocate that extra cash. Related Link: Gordon Johnson On 'Perfect Storm For The Steel Mills': Why He's Bullish On US Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs One likely scenario is they will use a significant portion of it to fund working capital growth for downstream operations, Tanner said. She added that management may be hesitant to spend the cash on buybacks given the steel market appears to be at or near a cyclical peak. That same line of reasoning could discourage M&A deals in the near future given the current steel environment is a seller’s market. “While we think M&A could heat up, aided by low interest rates and plentiful cash, we see limited options for mills and likely more downstream processing and bolt-on growth, such as NUE’s recent pipe mill or a new galvanizing or paint line, typically ~$250-300M,” Tanners said. How To Play It: Tanners is projecting steel prices will trend “sharply lower” in the second half of 2021. Bank of America has the following ratings and price targets for the steel stocks mentioned: Nucor: Underperform rating, $56 price target. Steel Dynamics: Neutral rating, price $49 target. Reliance Steel: Buy rating, $167 price target. Ternium: Buy rating, $44 price target. Benzinga’s Take: All four steel stocks mentioned are up at least 45% in the past six months, so the excess cash flow Tanners is expecting in the first half of 2021 may already be priced into the stocks to a large degree. The big question for steel stock investors is when steel prices start to pull back and how deep that pullback will be. (Photo: Ternium) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: PairGain Technology Gains 32% On Fraudulent Bloomberg Buyout ReportIf You Invested ,000 In Microsoft Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Up, Nasdaq Rallies As Powell Speaks; Square, Okta Lead Growth Stocks

    The S&P 500 hit a new high but the Dow Jones industrials climbed Thursday, amid higher-than-expected jobless claims and Fed Chief Jerome Powell's comments.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Sports streaming service DAZN weighs IPO to drive fresh growth

    DAZN, the online sports broadcaster which this year snatched the rights to screen Italy's top-flight soccer league from Sky, is considering the possibility of going public as it chases further growth, its joint chief executive said. Owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik's Access Industries, DAZN, dubbed the Netflix of Sports, debuted in Germany and Japan in 2016, and in December announced the launch of its live and on-demand sports streaming service in 200 countries. However, its early losses were sizable as it splurged on broadcast rights, and it was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many live sporting events cancelled.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • The biggest ‘inflation scare’ in 40 years is coming — what stock-market investors need to know

    It's unclear whether inflation will see a lasting comeback, but a booming, stimulus-fed economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic seems all but certain to send some near-term inflationary shock waves through financial markets in the months to come.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.