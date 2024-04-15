Google backs London AI law firm in £9.5m funding round

google

Google has taken a stake in a British start-up developing an “AI paralegal” as the Silicon Valley giant backs an effort to shake up the UK’s £25bn market for high street lawyers.

Google Ventures, the venture capital arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet, has led a £9.5m funding round for Lawhive, a London legal technology start-up.

The start-up said it has been able to speed up legal work typically done by a high street solicitor using its in-house AI bot, called Lawrence, which Lawhive said has been able to pass the exams set by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Founded in 2021, Lawhive operates a legal network pairing prospective clients with lawyers while promising to save them money. It currently works with 100 consultant lawyers in Britain and says its fees are up to 60pc cheaper than traditional firms.

Its Lawrence bot is able to summarise evidence, draft letters and court applications and automate mundane work typically done by a paralegal or junior lawyer. A professional lawyer vets any final legal advice.

Pierre Proner, chief executive of Lawhive, said: “The consumer legal market is totally broken and hasn’t really had an update in hundreds of years.

“It came out of personal experiences of really battling an airline while trying to get money back during Covid, and feeling totally cut out of the legal system. We went to some high street firms to see if they could help and it was far more expensive than was justified to pay.”

He said by using Lawrence the start-up’s lawyers were able to automate “repetitive legal work” while consumers are “not getting an AI chatbot, they are getting a real human lawyer working with them”.

It is the latest funding deal for the legal sector as venture capital investors plunge millions of pounds into AI-powered “robot lawyers” amid fears the technology could upend the work of newly qualified lawyers and paralegals.

Vidu Shanmugarajah, a partner at Google Ventures, said: “Lawhive not only dramatically improves legal workflows but also makes high quality legal advice more accessible and affordable to a broader audience.” Other investors in the deal include Episode 1 Ventures.

In January, RobinAI, which is building a legal assistant based on technology from Silicon Valley AI business Anthropic, raised £20m from Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek for its contract-writing bot.

Luminance, a legal AI business backed by Autonomy founder Mike Lynch, last week secured more than £30m from investors including National Grid Partners. US legal AI start-up Harvey has raised tens of millions of dollars from investors including OpenAI and Kleiner Perkins.

This clutch of start-ups typically insist their tools will assist lawyers to work more effectively, rather than replace them outright. Despite a surge in interest in the technology, AI tools are known to make simple mistakes that a human might otherwise catch, and can make up facts.

Mr Proner said most other legal AI start-ups had focused on corporate law work, while Lawhive was aimed at consumers.

Last year, a report from Goldman Sachs estimated that 300 million jobs could be replaced by AI bots. It added up to 44pc of legal roles could be at risk from AI.