Google backs London AI law firm in £9.5m funding round

Matthew Field
3 min read
0
In this article:
google
google

Google has taken a stake in a British start-up developing an “AI paralegal” as the Silicon Valley giant backs an effort to shake up the UK’s £25bn market for high street lawyers.

Google Ventures, the venture capital arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet, has led a £9.5m funding round for Lawhive, a London legal technology start-up.

The start-up said it has been able to speed up legal work typically done by a high street solicitor using its in-house AI bot, called Lawrence, which Lawhive said has been able to pass the exams set by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Founded in 2021, Lawhive operates a legal network pairing prospective clients with lawyers while promising to save them money. It currently works with 100 consultant lawyers in Britain and says its fees are up to 60pc cheaper than traditional firms.

Its Lawrence bot is able to summarise evidence, draft letters and court applications and automate mundane work typically done by a paralegal or junior lawyer. A professional lawyer vets any final legal advice.

Pierre Proner, chief executive of Lawhive, said: “The consumer legal market is totally broken and hasn’t really had an update in hundreds of years.

“It came out of personal experiences of really battling an airline while trying to get money back during Covid, and feeling totally cut out of the legal system. We went to some high street firms to see if they could help and it was far more expensive than was justified to pay.”

He said by using Lawrence the start-up’s lawyers were able to automate “repetitive legal work” while consumers are “not getting an AI chatbot, they are getting a real human lawyer working with them”.

It is the latest funding deal for the legal sector as venture capital investors plunge millions of pounds into AI-powered “robot lawyers” amid fears the technology could upend the work of newly qualified lawyers and paralegals.

Vidu Shanmugarajah, a partner at Google Ventures, said: “Lawhive not only dramatically improves legal workflows but also makes high quality legal advice more accessible and affordable to a broader audience.” Other investors in the deal include Episode 1 Ventures.

In January, RobinAI, which is building a legal assistant based on technology from Silicon Valley AI business Anthropic, raised £20m from Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek for its contract-writing bot.

Luminance, a legal AI business backed by Autonomy founder Mike Lynch, last week secured more than £30m from investors including National Grid Partners. US legal AI start-up Harvey has raised tens of millions of dollars from investors including OpenAI and Kleiner Perkins.

This clutch of start-ups typically insist their tools will assist lawyers to work more effectively, rather than replace them outright. Despite a surge in interest in the technology, AI tools are known to make simple mistakes that a human might otherwise catch, and can make up facts.

Mr Proner said most other legal AI start-ups had focused on corporate law work, while Lawhive was aimed at consumers.

Last year, a report from Goldman Sachs estimated that 300 million jobs could be replaced by AI bots. It added up to 44pc of legal roles could be at risk from AI.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in the remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it hard to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, and there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.

  • Boeing’s CEO search has a new front-runner—and insiders say it could mean a radical change for the $104 billion ailing planemaker

    And he’s already a member of Boeing’s board.

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • Morning Bid: Nervy markets await Israel's response, Fed outlook

    European shares look set to track Asia's negative lead on Monday after a weekend dominated by news of escalating tensions in the Middle East and fears of a wider regional conflict. The flight to safety began with talk last week of an Iranian strike on Israel and, after a raid with some 300 drones and missiles, the focus now turns to Israel's reply. Going some way to keeping that risk capped, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran.

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy On This Dip?

    Investors panicked following disappointing 2024 guidance. They're not seeing the bigger picture.

  • Bad News: Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises Rises to New High

    Americans believe they will need $1.27 million to retire comfortably, according to the latest set of findings from Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Planning & Progress Study. That number continues to increase, up from $1.25 million reported last year. High-net-worth individuals – those with more … Continue reading → The post Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises to $1.27 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Why Texas has too much natural gas

    There's too much natural gas supply in West Texas. That's sending prices at a key hub into negative territory.

  • US Regional Banks Dramatically Step Up Loans to Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of US regional banks is ratcheting up lending to oil, gas and coal clients, grabbing market share as bigger European rivals back away.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With IranThe list of banks includes Citizens

  • Antitrust fervor is gripping Washington and Silicon Valley. But lawsuits have been declining.

    Antitrust lawsuits have declined since the pandemic despite a high-profile push by Washington to limit the concentration of power in key industries.