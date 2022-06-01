U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.78
    -1.48 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0118 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1050
    +1.4290 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,724.58
    -2,094.32 (-6.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Google bans deepfake-generating AI from Colab

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Google has banned the training of AI systems that can be used to generate deepfakes on its Google Colaboratory platform. The updated terms of use, spotted over the weekend by BleepingComputer, includes deepfakes-related work in the list of disallowed projects.

Colaboratory, or Colab for short, spun out from an internal Google Research project in late 2017. It's designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a web browser, particularly code for machine learning, education and data analysis. For the purpose, Google provides both free and paying Colab users access to hardware including GPUs and Google's custom-designed, AI-accelerating tensor processing units (TPUs).

In recent years, Colab has become the de facto platform for demos within the AI research community. It's not uncommon for researchers who've written code to include links to Colab pages on or alongside the GitHub repositories hosting the code. But Google hasn't historically been very restrictive when it comes to Colab content, potentially opening the door for actors who wish to use the service for less scrupulous purposes.

Users of the open source deepfake generator DeepFaceLab became aware of the terms of use change last week, when several received an error message after attempting to run DeepFaceLab in Colab. The warning read: "You may be executing code that is disallowed, and this may restrict your ability to use Colab in the future. Please note the prohibited actions specified in our FAQ."

Not all code triggers the warning. This reporter was able to run one of the more popular deepfake Colab projects without issue, and Reddit users report that another leading project, FaceSwap, remains fully functional. This suggests enforcement is blacklist — rather than keyword —based, and that the onus will be on the Colab community to report code that runs afoul of the new rule.

Archive.org data shows that Google quietly updated the Colab terms sometime in mid-May. The previous restrictions on things like running denial-of-service attacks, password cracking and downloading torrents were left unchanged.

Deepfakes come in many forms, but one of the most common are videos where a person's face has been convincingly pasted on top of another face. Unlike the crude Photoshop jobs of yesteryear, AI-generated deepfakes can match a person's body movements, microexpressions and skin tones better than Hollywood-produced CGI in some cases.

Deepfakes can be harmless -- even entertaining -- as countless viral videos have shown. But they're increasingly being used by hackers to target social media users in extortion and fraud schemes. More nefariously, they've been leveraged in political propaganda, for example to create videos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving a speech about the war in Ukraine that he never actually gave.

From 2019 to 2021, the number of deepfakes online grew from roughly 14,000 to 145,000, according to one source. Forrester Research estimated in October 2019 that deepfake fraud scams would cost $250 million by the end of 2020.

Os Keyes, an adjunct professor at Seattle University, applauded Google's move to ban deepfake projects from Colab. But he noted that more must be done on the policy side to prevent their creation and spread.

"The way that it has been done certainly highlights the poverty of relying on companies self-policing," Keyes told TechCrunch via email. "Deepfake generation should absolutely not be an acceptable form of work, well, anywhere, and so it's good that Google is not making itself complicit in that … But the ban doesn't occur in a vacuum -- it occurs in an environment where actual, accountable, responsive regulation of these kinds of development platforms (and companies) is lacking."

Others, particularly those who benefitted from Colab's previously laissez faire approach to governance, might not agree. Years ago, AI research lab OpenAI initially declined to open source a language-generating model, GPT-2, out of fear that it would be misused. This motivated groups like EleutherAI to leverage tools including Colab to develop and release their own language-generating models, ostensibly for research.

When I spoke to Connor Leahy, a member of EleutherAI, last year, he asserted that the commoditization of AI models is part of an "inevitable trend" in the falling price of the production of "convincing digital content" that won't be derailed whether or not the code is released. In his view, AI models and tools should be made widely available so that "low-resource" users, especially academics, can gain access to better study and perform their own safety-focused research on them.

We've asked Google whether it plans to make exceptions to the new deepfake policy for research. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Recommended Stories

  • California sheriff’s volunteer charged in ‘ghost gun’ investigation

    Criminal charges have been filed in the case of a former Contra Costa County Sheriff volunteer who is accused of building and selling ghost guns.

  • Senate panel advances bill that gives only U.S. citizens the right to vote

    A Senate committee advanced a bill by conservative lawmakers on Tuesday aimed at limiting the right to vote in Louisiana to U.S. citizens.

  • Italy increases imports of Russian oil despite impending embargo

    Italy has become the only country in Europe to increase Russian crude oil imports in an unintended consequence of European Union sanctions against Russia.

  • 'She just wanted their money': How Arizona tenants with rental aid are getting evicted anyway

    Thousands of Arizona renters were evicted – and will continue to be – because the eviction process moves faster than the government is delivering aid.

  • Russia's offensive on Severodonetsk – what is known

    The capture of the town of Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast is currently one of the main goals of the Russian invaders.

  • Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom

    A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious cougar in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said. The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. “The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said.

  • Could ‘Hair Autonomy’ Be The Next Big Natural Hair Movement?

    The last hairdresser I spoke to left me with a very conflicting message: “It’s time you care much less about your hair,” she said. To clarify, Brixton hairstylist Andrée Marie wasn’t instructing me to scale back my haircare routine but instead scale back the high expectations I give to my hair and myself. “I keep saying [to my customers], no one is going to give you an award if you stay natural, especially if you hate caring for your natural hair,” she told me, shrugging. “You don’t have to rela

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Apple releases iOS 16 software

    The update includes notifications for the Health app and multitasking panels for iPads.

  • Tim Hortons app tracking 'a mass invasion of Canadians' privacy': watchdog

    "What happened here once again makes plain the urgent need for stronger privacy laws to protect the rights and values of Canadians," said federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrein.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Google is merging Duo and Meet into a single video calling platform

    Google is about to simplify its communication services.

  • Meta Apes Becomes the First Game to Go Live on the BNB Application Sidechain

    It’s the first Web3 game built with Ankr’s Gaming SDK on BNB Chain’s new scaling solution BNB Application Sidechain (BAS)

  • China-backed hackers are exploiting unpatched Microsoft zero-day 

    China-backed hackers are exploiting an unpatched Microsoft Office zero-day vulnerability, known as “Follina”, to execute malicious code remotely on Windows systems. The high-severity vulnerability -- tracked as CVE-2022-30190 -- is being used in attacks to execute malicious PowerShell commands via the Microsoft Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) when opening or previewing specially crafted Office documents. The flaw, which affects 41 Microsoft products, including Windows 11 and Office 365, works without elevated privileges, bypasses Windows Defender detection and does not need macro code to be enabled to execute binaries or scripts.

  • Instagram will push Amber Alerts to users' feeds

    Instagram will start pushing Amber Alerts to users’ feeds to notify them about missing children in their area.

  • Amazon no longer offers in-app Kindle and Music purchases on Android

    If you use Amazon’s Kindle app on Android, you may have noticed you can’t the software anymore to buy and rent ebooks or subscribe to the company’s Kindle Unlimited services.

  • Why the Apple and Google app store monopoly could soon be over

    ShutterstockNew rules on mobile app stores could trigger a wave of creative, cheaper apps with more privacy options for users. Every budding developer dreams of creating an app that goes viral and makes lots of money overnight. The Angry Birds game became a worldwide phenomenon within weeks when it launched in 2009 and made US million (£8 million) in its first year. But, overall, the numbers make it clear that mobile apps don’t guarantee wealth. A 2021 study showed just 0.5% of consumer apps suc

  • Tim Hortons app tracked movement in violation privacy laws -Canadian regulator

    "Tim Hortons clearly crossed the line by amassing a huge amount of highly sensitive information about its customers," Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien said in a statement that underscored harms that can result from "poorly designed technologies." The joint investigation by federal and provincial authorities also found that Tim Hortons lacked a robust privacy management program for the app, which could have helped the company identify and address many of the privacy issues, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) said in a statement.

  • WorkOS raises $80M to add enterprise features like SSO to apps

    WorkOS, a platform that lets developers add enterprise features like single sign-on (SSO) and directory sync to apps, today announced that it raised $80 million in a Series B funding round led by Greenoaks with participation from Lachy Groom, Lightspeed Ventures and Abstract Ventures. In an email Q&A with TechCrunch, CEO Michael Grinich said that both the cash and purchase would support WorkOS' hiring and product development initiatives. One recent survey of enterprise development managers found that 85% have a backlog of between one and 20 mobile apps, illustrating the time-consuming nature of business app development.