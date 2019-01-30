Google also bends Apple's rules to 'research' user browsing habits

Facebook isn't the only company side-stepping Apple's developer policies in order to conduct paid "research" on people's browsing habits.
Now, TechCrunch reports that Google has also been conducting paid research on people's internet habits through a VPN app called "Screenwise," which also appears to circumvent Apple's developer policies.
The story comes just one day after the publication reported on a shady program called Facebook Research, which used a rebranded version of the social network's banned VPN app to study users' internet habits. The report resulted in Apple revoking Facebook's Enterprise Certificate, effectively bricking all of the company's internal apps. Read more...
