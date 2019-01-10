Google Board Sued for Hushing Misconduct Claims Against Rubin

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s board of directors was sued by a shareholder for “quietly” approving a $90 million exit payment to the father of Android, Andy Rubin, and protecting other executives accused of sexual harassment.

The investor claims the Google parent’s board failed in its duties by allowing the harassment to occur and covering up Rubin’s behavior, as did the company’s top executives and committee members, including co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, venture capitalist John Doerr, investor Ram Shriram and Alphabet Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, among others.

“Rubin was allowed to quietly resign by defendants Larry Page and Sergey Brin after an internal investigation found the allegations of sexual harassment by Rubin to be credible,” according to the complaint filed Thursday in California state court. “While at Google, Rubin is also alleged to have engaged in human sex trafficking -- paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to women to be, in Rubin’s own words, ‘owned’ by him.”

Rubin created Android, now the world’s most popular operating system, and ran the powerful mobile division at Google for years before leaving the company in 2014. In October, The New York Times reported that Google executives approved a four-year $90 million pay package for Rubin after an employee accused the executive of sexual harassment.

The findings about Rubin reverberated inside the technology giant. In November, thousands of Google employees staged a work walk-out to protest the company’s approach to workplace sexual misconduct, prompting management to change its policies to make arbitration optional for harassment and sexual assault claims, and giving the workers the option to instead seek redress through the courts.

The shareholder suit is the first critique aimed directly at the Alphabet board. The New York Times reported that members of Google’s board approved Rubin’s stock grant in 2014 after an inquiry into the allegations against him began.

The lawsuit was filed Louise Renne, a one-time San Francisco City Attorney and former member of the city and county’s Board of Supervisors who’s now in private practice.

Rubin has disputed the harassment claims. Google told staff in October that it dismissed 48 people for sexual harassment in the past two years without exit packages.

The case is Martin v. Page, California Superior Court, San Mateo County.

