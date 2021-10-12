U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.25
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,437.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,770.75
    +70.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.40
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0160 (-0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.69 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5720
    +0.2500 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,257.88
    +535.56 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.18
    -9.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.15
    -29.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Google brings AppSheet automations to Gmail, Jira support to Chat and Spaces

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

Google today announced a new feature for its AppSheet automation service that will allow developers on its no-code platform to create custom apps and automation that can interact directly with Gmail. By leveraging dynamic email, developers can now build applications that users can trigger and execute right from inside their Gmail inbox -- and while that has been the promise of dynamic email since Google announced it in 2019, we haven't seen all that many developers really make use of these capabilities yet.

With this, an AppSheet developer could now build an approval workflow or asset management system that users can update right from within an email, for example.

Praveen Seshadri, the CEO and founder of AppSheet who sold the service to Google in 2020, noted that this is a small but important step in the service's overall mission to enable more users to convert their idea into working software -- and to help those developers (or "creators," as he likes to call them) reach their users where they are.

"What we're in the process of doing is saying, 'how do we let people who are what we call creators -- people with ideas of how to make things run better or automate things, and so on -- build those things?' Traditionally, there were apps, but of late, we're trying to say, 'how do we integrate that deeper into the experience of those end users?' That's what developers have been doing for a while with the workspace platform and now we're broadening that to the non-developers," Seshadri said.

Image Credits: Google

Typically, it's the business users who are the closest to the business problems, so as Seshadri noted, they are also usually the ones who know what they want from an automation solution like this. And while they may not be able to code themselves, Seshadri argues that AppSheet's focus on a declarative approach lets users focus on outcomes and not the "insanely tedious steps to achieve those outcomes." But he also noted that in most businesses, no-code users and traditional engineers work together. Somebody has to build and maintain the database that the no-code application sits on top of, after all.

On top of broadening the capabilities of the AppSheet platform, though, the current focus for the team is on how those efforts are consumed by end users.

"Traditionally, if you're building applications, you got to go to the application and do something there," Seshadri said. "I've got to do an expense report. I've got an expense report application, a web web page or something And I do that. And then I have to do something with recruiting, I go to that application. We tend to transform your context in all these places. What we're doing now is taking AppSheet applications built by creators and bringing them into your Gmail, so that the users can stay in the context they are in and the work comes to them, the application comes to them."

He noted that Gmail is an obvious starting point inside of Google Workspace, though the overall goal is to meet the users where they are so they can stay within their current work context as much as possible.

Image Credits: Google

In this context, it's also worth noting that Google is also launching a new integration with Atlassian today that brings a Jira integration to Google Chat and Spaces (formerly called "Rooms"). With this, users will be able to create new Jira tickets right from Chat and Spaces, see previews of their tickets and track active issues. That is pretty much a capability that users of Slack and Microsoft Teams already have access to, so in many ways, Google is simply filling a gap in its tool chest here.

"Modern work requires people to switch contexts and tools faster than ever before," said Joff Redfern, chief product officer, Atlassian. "We believe an open ecosystem and tight integrations among the tools that users rely on every day is vital to their success. Since 2017, our Trello integration with Gmail has been installed by more than 7 million people. Today, we are excited to build on the partnership between Atlassian and Google to propel work collaboration further with the integration of Jira with Google Chat and Spaces."

Image Credits: Google

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVQlS0PliSQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=1&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Looker partners with Tableau

    Specifically, Tableau users will soon be able to access Looker's semantic layer, while Google's Looker users will soon be able to use Tableau's visualization layer on top of the Looker platform. This may seem like an unlikely partnership at first, but in a way, this allows both services to play to their strengths.

  • Google Cloud's BigQuery Omni is now generally available

    Google first revealed BigQuery Omni, its Anthos-based multi-cloud data analytics solution, last summer. Today, at its annual Cloud Next event, the company announced that BigQuery Omni is generally available. What makes Omni different from similar services is that it allows its users to use the standard BigQuery interface they know to query data that sits on other clouds, including Microsoft's Azure and AWS -- all without having to move copies of their data between these clouds.

  • Spongebob Squarepants is now an Xbox Series X

    Microsoft has just unveiled some hilarious Xbox Series X designs starring Spongebob Squarepants and Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 12th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a move back through Monday’s highs would be needed to support a bullish day ahead.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Let's dip into the communications industry to find some fantastic dividend-paying technology companies.

  • Apple iPhone Wait Times Are at Multiyear Highs. What It Means for Sales.

    Long wait times for iPhones are a typical indicator of demand for Apple's flagship product. This year, the picture is a bit more complicated.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 12th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s return to $57,000, a move back through to $60,000 levels would support a breakout day ahead for the broader market.

  • Here's How the iPhone 13 Could Make You Richer

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 lineup has got off to a great start. Preorders for the iPhone 13 series have reportedly been stronger than that of the iPhone 12, which is probably the reason Apple has been ramping up production. According to a post on MacRumors.com, Apple is reportedly reducing the production of older iPhone models in a bid to increase the output of the iPhone 13 lineup and reduce the wait times customers are currently facing.

  • Emerson wants to be a software giant. Here's why it's letting another company lead the effort.

    In an interview with the Business Journal, Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai explains how its $11B deal to merge high-potential software businesses into AspenTech will give those assets a better vehicle for growth than keeping them tucked inside Emerson.

  • Apple Looks Likely to Get a Stay in the App Store Case

    Apple asked U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to issue a stay of her decision in a case over the way Apple operates the App Store. That request seems likely to be granted.

  • InSinkErator owner Emerson Electric plans $6B software transaction that impacts Rockwell

    Emerson Electric Co., which owns Racine County-based InSinkerator, plans to merge its industrial software businesses into Aspen Technology in a deal that has ramifications for Milwaukee-based industrial automation and software firm Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Google Cloud unveils carbon footprint tracker, satellite imagery suite

    Alphabet Inc's Google will tell its cloud customers the carbon emissions of their cloud usage and open satellite imagery to them for the first time for environmental analysis, as part of a push to help companies track and cut carbon budgets. The new features were among announcements Google Cloud made Tuesday to kick off its annual customer conference, which is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic. The leading Western cloud vendors Google, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc have been competing on sustainability offerings for years.

  • Everything you need to know about DeFi

    DeFi is an amalgam of cryptography, finance, and software development seeking to change how money works.

  • The latest Apple TV 4K drops to $160 at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $20 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device.

  • Best Crypto Currency Apps for 2021

    Cryptocurrencies remain some of the hottest assets on the market, and that’s unlikely to change. They are one of the most discussed, most volatile, most sought-after and (in some cases) most valuable asset classes. Countless pixels have been spilled on … Continue reading → The post Best Crypto Currency Apps for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • One-time TikTok rival Byte relaunches as Clash, an app for video creators and their top fans

    When the Trump administration announced it would ban TikTok in the U.S., a number of alternative short-form video apps began to flourish, as users hedged their bets on a potential TikTok exit. Among these was Byte, an app co-created by Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann, which topped 1.3 million downloads in its first week alone. Now, new owner Clash is kicking off round two.

  • BMW Missing Out on China’s Karaoke Fans Exposes Digital Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG rarely has to answer this question in Western showrooms, but it’s becoming increasingly important for selling cars in China: Can I sing karaoke in this automobile?Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey

  • Exclusive: Levi’s to Launch Visual Search, Deploy Computer Vision

    A picture may be worth a thousand words, but Levi’s bets that it will be worth many more sales.

  • Bitcoin and Ripple’s XRP – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    After a bullish week ending 10th October, the majors would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support a breakout week ahead.

  • Emerson - AspenTech Deal: Everything You Need To Know

    Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) aims to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) in an $11 billion deal in a cash-and-stock transaction valuing the new company AspenTech at $160 a share, the Wall Street Journal reports. The purchase price represents a 27% premium to AspenTech's closing share price before the reported merger. The new entity would retain AspenTech's name, and AspenTech CEO Antonio Pietri would lead it. AspenTech's shareholders would receive $87