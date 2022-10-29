U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,811.82
    +221.14 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Google buys an AI avatar startup to take on TikTok

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Alter

Google has quietly acquired a startup that was working on using AI to generate avatars for social media users and brands. According to TechCrunch, the company recently paid about $100 million to buy Alter. The acquisition went through about two months ago without Google publicly announcing it. On Thursday, the search giant confirmed the purchase but did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. According to TechCrunch, Google bought Alter to better compete against TikTok.

Alter began life as Facemoji, offering a platform that other developers could use to add avatar creation systems to their apps and games. Alter chief co-founder and operating officer Jonathan Slimak recently took to LinkedIn to share he was starting a position “building Avatars at Google.” How Alter’s team and technology could help Google better compete against TikTok is unclear. YouTube Shorts, Google’s take on the short-form video format, is already a success for the company. Following a global rollout in the summer of 2021, Google announced this past June the platform had 1.5 billion monthly active users.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Be Scared by the Bear Market; Buy These 3 Top Stocks for the Long Term

    Bear markets can be scary times for investors. Three companies that look like great long-term buys amid the current bear market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Italy's TIM drops exclusivity in extended talks with CDP over network

    MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) decided on Friday to give Italian state lender CDP and its partners until Nov. 30 to submit a non-binding offer for the former monopoly's landline grid, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Talks between TIM, Italy's biggest telecoms group, and CDP will continue on a non-exclusive basis, the people added. CDP, fibre optic firm Open Fiber and infrastructure fund Macquarie had requested more time to negotiate a deal to buy TIM's network assets, seeking to extend an initial deadline that ran out at the end of October for a binding agreement.

  • 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

    Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...

  • Brooklyn Nets Owner Condemns Kyrie Irving For Promoting Antisemitic Film

    Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is speaking out against his team’s star player, Kyrie Irving.

  • Mark Zuckerberg will testify in the FTC’s antitrust case against Meta

    The Federal Trade Commission will call on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in its upcoming case against the company.

  • These Are The States That Charge Inheritance Taxes

    Estate taxes can take a bite out of your inheritance income. While many beneficiaries can avoid the brunt of inheritance taxes, they will have to pay income tax on estate distributions. Let's break down when and how much beneficiaries have … Continue reading → The post Do Beneficiaries Pay Taxes on Estate Distributions? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel Confirms Chipmakers' Problems Are Worsening

    The chipmaker announced disappointing quarterly results and is not optimistic for the rest of the year.

  • Buy Rocketize To Gain Access To a More Versatile Ecosystem Than Bitcoin and Chainlink

    Bitcoin (BTC) has become one of the most influential names in the crypto space.

  • Big Eyes Coin, Apecoin, And Bitcoin Holders Could Be Amongst The Biggest Gainers In 2023

    The coming year is expected to be more profitable than the current one, but it may be nothing similar to the great bull run in 2021.

  • Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll

    Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes and her opponent, Republican candidate George Logan, are tied in their Connecticut midterm election with just over a week to go.

  • Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war

    Russian president was pressed to dispel fears of atomic catastrophe – and the response was ‘alarming’

  • Twitter Frees Up Billions for Arbitrage Traders Seeking Next Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in arbitrage capital is looking for a new home after Elon Musk finally closed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMerger

  • Apple's MacBook Air M2 is back on sale for $1,049

    Apple's M2-based MacBook Air is down to just $1,049 at Amazon.

  • Apple iPad review (2022): An expensive facelift

    A year ago, I thought each of the four tablets in the iPad lineup was differentiated well from the others, and it was fairly easy to see what features you got as things got more expensive. The new 10th-generation iPad throws a wrench in things, though. It’s a complete redesign from last year’s model that cribs heavily from the Air while also bringing a handful of compromises to upsell potential customers on Apple’s more expensive tablets. But the new iPad also contains a few puzzling decisions and a $120 price hike — the base model now costs $449. Muddying the waters further, last year’s iPad remains available at $329. And while I think the improvements Apple made to the 10th-generation iPad are significant, I’m not sure how many people in the market for an inexpensive tablet will find these changes worth their cash.

  • EU member countries agree to ban sale of gas-powered cars and vans starting in 2035

    The European Commission revised its reduction targets for passenger cars' and light vehicles' carbon dioxide emissions. They wouldn't be achievable unless only zero-emission models are sold starting in 2035.

  • Telegram nixes paid posts on iOS after blowback from Apple

    The service is working on ways for creators to bypass 'Apple's restrictive ecosystem,' CEO Pavel Durov said.

  • Why "generative AI" is suddenly on everyone's lips: it's an "open field"

    If you've been closely following the progress of Open AI, the company run by Sam Altman whose neural nets can now write original text and create original pictures with astonishing ease and speed, you might just skip this piece. If, on the other hand, you've only been vaguely paying attention to the company's progress and the increasing traction that other so-called "generative" AI companies are suddenly gaining and want to better understand why, you might benefit from this interview with James Currier, a five-time founder and now venture investor who cofounded the firm NFX five years ago with several of his serial founder friends. In fact, Currier doesn't think the buzz about this new wrinkle on AI isn't hype so much as a realization that the broader startup world is suddenly facing a very big opportunity for the first time in a long time.

  • Apple's limited repair commitments are frustrating independent repairers

    The iPhone 14 may be easier to disassemble, but it's far harder to repair.

  • Israel election polls predict Netanyahu just shy of victory

    Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has been vying for a comeback, aided by an alliance between his Likud party and far-right party Religious Zionism - a pact that could test Israel's foreign relations if it wins the ballot. Two polls - one released late Thursday by Israel's Kan public broadcaster and another published on Friday by the Maariv newspaper - both showed the Netanyahu bloc of four parties winning 60 of parliament's 120 seats in Tuesday's vote.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has already emboldened the trolls

    It's been less than a day since Elon Musk took over Twitter, but researchers say they have already seen a rise in hate speech on the platform.