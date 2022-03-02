U.S. markets closed

Google is calling employees back to some US offices for 3 days a week starting April 4, with flexibility like 'work from anywhere' weeks

Gabrielle Bienasz,Hugh Langley
·2 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during Google I/O 2016 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 19, 2016 in Mountain View, California. The annual Google I/O conference is runs through May 20.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking during a Google event in California in 2016.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Google will start its planned hybrid work model in San Francisco and other US offices on April 4.

  • Workers should come in at least 3 days a week but can request to work from home permanently or even do a 'work from anywhere week.

  • The date was announced in a memo released internally Wednesday obtained by Insider.

It's back to the office for Googlers in the Bay Area — starting April 4.

Google employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and "several other US locations" will return to the office for at least three days per week beginning April 4, per a company memo sent Wednesday.

"Our hybrid model balances the best of being together in person and being anywhere — where teams can intentionally come together to collaborate and connect in the office, and spend the other days working from wherever best suits their needs," the memo said.

Google had previously announced it would choose a hybrid model, in contrast to other tech companies who are allowing workers to be fully remote.

"I do think people get a better balance in a three/two model," the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said at Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in October.

The three days will be determined by various teams, and employees can come in more often if they would like. Employees could also be required to come in more "due to the nature of their work," the memo said.

Still, there seems to be a fair amount of flexibility. Some Google employees "around the world have transferred to a new location or moved to fully remote work," the memo said, adding that 85% of those applications – presumably to work from home permanently – have been approved.

The company will transition to their hybrid model in March, but employees can request extra time. Google employees can also "explore flexible work options including 'work from anywhere' weeks," or a location change, the memo added.

CNBC previously reported that Google dropped its mandatory vaccine requirement, (for non-remote and remote workers) and the memo confirmed the move. Google employees who are "fully remote" aren't required to be vaccinated, but people who come into the office must be vaccinated unless the person has a specific accommodation — those employees will be required to wear a mask and get tested regularly.

Are you a Google employee with more to share? Got a tip? Contact reporter Hugh Langley via encrypted email (hlangley@protonmail.com) or encrypted messaging apps Signal/Telegram at +1 628-228-1836. Reach out using a non-work device.

Read the original article on Business Insider

