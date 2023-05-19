Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google heaved a sigh of relief as Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) decided against swapping out the default search engine on its smartphones for Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing any time soon.

Samsung suspended an internal review that had explored replacing Google with Bing on its mobile devices, the Wall Street Journal cites familiar sources.

Any reversal would have handed Bing a coveted victory in the Google-led search-engine space.

In 2023, Bing got a new lease on life after adopting ChatGPT features run by Microsoft-backed OpenAI .

The South Korean smartphone maker initially eyed a search-engine switch since most users opt for other browsers, including Google Chrome, which also comes preinstalled on Samsung phones.

Given concerns over market perception and the impact on its wide-ranging business relations with Google, Samsung proposed not to discuss the matter at this time internally.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung shipped ~260 million smartphones last year, accounting for roughly one-fifth of the worldwide total.

Google has served as the default search engine on Samsung’s smartphones since its first model—the Galaxy S—launched in 2010.

The search engine switch was part of Samsung’s efforts to diversify its smartphone software and consider new offerings.

Google maintained lucrative contracts with Samsung and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to confirm that Google’s apps or services as default options on devices sold by the smartphone makers. Microsoft, too, has maintained a close partnership with Samsung.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.75% at $124.33 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Google Celebrates As Samsung Retracts Plan To Switch Over To Microsoft Bing For Now originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.