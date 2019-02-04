Google CEO Sundar Pichai totally stans 'thank u, next'

Hearing Google CEO Sundar Pichai mention pop star Ariana Grande's smash hit during an investor earnings call was endlessly amusing.
While talking up YouTube's success Monday, Pichai included the detail that Grande's "thank u, next" music video broke records, with more than 50 million views within 24 hours of premiering on the Google-owned video streaming site last November.
During the dry, formal phone call with investors, listeners were caught off guard hearing the CEO drop the artist's full name and slang-tastic song title after listing revenue numbers and percentage gains. Read more...
