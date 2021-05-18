U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

Google Chrome now helps you change compromised passwords

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·1 min read

Google's expanding on the password protection and safety features that are built in to Chrome. The company announced at Google I/O today that a new feature coming to Chrome will guide you through the process of changing compromised passwords across supported sites.

This will essentially be part of Google Chrome's built-in password manager, which can already do things like warn you if your login credentials may have been compromised in a breach. If you do get an alert in Chrome that your password may have been compromised, you can choose to tap the "Change password" button that pops up courtesy of the Google Assistant. Doing so will prompt the Assistant to navigate to the appropriate site and guide you through the process of creating a new password and officially changing it.

Google uses Duplex on the Web, a version of the company's AI reservation technology, to power the new automated password changes. The Assistant started using Duplex on the Web in 2019 and it allows it to navigate to and from different webpages, semi-automating the process of finding and purchasing movie tickets and the like. That means most of the scrolling, clicking and filling out of forms that often comes with changing your password will be mostly automated if you use this new feature.

Automated password changes will roll out first in the US in Chrome on Android to those that use the web browser to store their passwords. It will be available to users in other countries, and across additional sites, in the coming months.

