U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.49
    +29.62 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,390.27
    +299.14 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,149.12
    +133.46 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.14
    +23.54 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    -1.95 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9600
    +0.0440 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5650
    +0.4850 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,078.34
    -724.00 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.24
    -34.61 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Google 'Journeys' help you resume previous searches in Chrome

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Google

Ever found yourself immersed in a web search, only to lose track after an interruption? Google thinks it can help. It's introducing a previously teased Journeys feature (shown above) in the latest release of Chrome for desktop that lets you resume searches based on topics. Type a related word or visit the Chrome History Journeys page and you'll see the option to resume your research, complete with associated links and search terms. Return to a vacation search, for instance, and you might see the tourism websites you didn't visit the first time around.

Journeys are rolling out now to all Chrome desktop browsers. They're initially limited to surfers using English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portugese, Spanish and Turkish.

Other updates are useful even if you've cleared out your search backlog. Chrome Actions should be more useful — you can perform additional browser tasks just by typing them in the address bar, such as "manage settings" and "view your Chrome history." Android users, meanwhile, will see a significantly expanded repertoire of home screen widgets (below) that help you start text, voice and Lens searches. You can even launch Incognito tabs or the offline Dino game. While Android is already well-equipped for search widgets, this should still prove helpful if you routinely use Chrome's special features.

Google Chrome widgets in Android (widescreen)
Google Chrome widgets in Android (widescreen)

Recommended Stories

  • Pallet fire at The Ledger damages 3 cars in parking lot

    Plastic pallets in The Ledger parking lot caught fire Monday, damaging three cars nearby. Firefighters said the smoke was visible across downtown.

  • Peloton is replacing its CEO and cutting around 2,800 jobs

    Peloton is trying stem to its financial struggles by replacing its CEO, overhauling the board and laying off around 20 percent of its corporate workforce

  • Apple's 'Tap to Pay' lets iPhones accept contactless payments

    Apple is introducing a Tap to Pay feature that lets shops take contactless payments through an iPhone — no extra devices required.

  • What we bought: An $18 lid that makes the Instant Pot actually good at slow cooking

    The Instant Pot isn't known for being good at slow cooking. An $18 glass lid changes that. Bonus: it's dishwasher safe and you can use it to sauté.

  • Spotify’s problems are bigger than Joe Rogan

    Spotify's lack of transparency is why the company’s current issues are much bigger than one massively popular creator.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

    Here's what you need to do to hide your home from other users in Google Maps and Apple Maps.

  • Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in Spanish

    Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in SpanishPR NewswireSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022The popular course offered on the edX platform, is now available in Spanish thanks to a partnership between the Universitat Politècnica de València and Linux FoundationSAN FRANCISCO, Feb.

  • Tinder will stop charging older users more for premium features

    Tinder says it will no longer charge older users more to use Tinder+, following a new report questioning the dating app’s practice of charging older users “substantially more.”

  • ApertureData is building a database focussed on images with $3M seed

    When Vishakha Gupta and her co-founder Luis Remis were working together at Intel Labs in around 2016, they were charged with figuring out how to manage growing amounts of visual data (images and video). As the two founders dug into the problem working with academics and data scientists, they began an effort to build the proper infrastructure to deal with this growing amount of speciality data.

  • Louisville Bluetooth startup T2 Software acquired by Sonos

    This is the second exit for the company's founder, who sold his first company to Qualcomm in 2014.

  • Dating app owner Bumble buys France's Fruitz in first acquisition

    The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Launched in 2017, Fruitz is a freemium dating app popular with Gen Z and used across Europe. The deal sets the stage for Bumble to take on rival Match Group in an arena where the Hinge owner has the advantage of an earlier start.

  • Analysis-Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive

    With just weeks to go before an expected launch, Donald Trump’s new media venture is trying to strike a delicate balance with its app: giving Trump's base the freedom to express themselves, without running afoul of Apple and Google’s app store policies. The launch of Truth Social comes a year after the former U.S. president was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It will be a major test of whether Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and other tech companies that describe themselves as champions of free speech can scale alongside the Silicon Valley gatekeepers that conservatives have accused of squelching free expression.

  • Bumble Makes a Match With Dating App Fruitz

    The company inks first-ever acquisition deal

  • Kids are flocking to Facebook's 'metaverse.' Experts worry predators will follow.

    I was alone in the virtual world, meandering through a side corridor of a simplistically rendered palace, when a stranger entered. "Hello?" a small voice called from the palace's central plaza. "Where are you?"Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. I hesitated. The voice sounded like it belonged to a child. "I can't find you," the child said, plaintively. "Can you give me a hint?" In theory, kids aren't allowed in the game.

  • Data sync startup Census now worth $630 million

    Census, a startup that helps companies pull information out of data warehouses, has raised $60 million in new funding led by Tiger Global at a $630 million post-money valuation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Census helps solve a very real problem, as evidenced by investors paying that price for a company that's generating just over $2 million of annual recurring revenue.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe round is said to ha

  • Apple's Developer Showcase highlights 5 Black app developers you should watch: 'Accessibility equals impact'

    Simmone Taitt, DeShuna Spencer, David Alston, Nicco Adams and Damilola Awofisayo are making their mark in the app developer world and beyond.

  • Bumble makes its first acquisition with deal for French Gen Z dating app, Fruitz

    Dating app company Bumble, Inc. is making its first acquisition with today's news that it's adding the fast-growing French dating app Fruitz to its family of applications. The quirky app Fruitz takes an unconventional approach to help users find matches, as it assigns a fruit to each particular kind of relationship type, ranging from those who want long-term commitments to those in search of one-night action. Fruitz was co-founded by Julian Kabab (CEO), Fabrice Bascoulergue (CTO) and Arnaud Ruols (CFO), and initially launched in France on February 1, 2017.

  • Sonata Software Partners with Microsoft in its launch of 'Microsoft Cloud for Retail'

    Sonata Software, a global IT Services and Technology Solutions Company, partners with Microsoft in its launch of 'Microsoft Cloud for Retail', further strengthening its offerings to the retail industry.

  • 3D content collaboration startup Taichi Graphics closes $50M Series A

    For years, open-source software in China was only attracting developers and was poorly understood by returns-seeking investors. The latest open source project to get funded in China is Taichi Graphics, a 10-month old startup that aims to make 3D content creation easier. It operates Taitopia, a cloud-based platform for 3D graphics creation, sharing and remote collaboration, sort of like "Figma for 3D content" in its own words.