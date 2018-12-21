Google Chrome now has a handy drawing app for your silly sketches

Twitter More

Google Chrome has sneakily introduced an app for quick sketches.

Spotted by Chrome Unboxed, if you open up canvas.apps.chrome you'll be taken to Canvas, which lets you draw stuff within the browser.

It's a very simple app, with four different pen/brush options, an eraser, a colour picker, and an ability to export your drawing as a PNG file to your computer. You can also import an existing image from your computer, and draw over it.

What's more, drawings will automatically store on your Google Account, so if you ever need to remind yourself of that stupid hot dog sketch you put together, it's a few clicks away. Read more...

