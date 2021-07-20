U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.47
    +64.98 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,546.70
    +584.66 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,473.27
    +198.29 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.73
    +66.05 (+3.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.16
    +0.74 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2150
    +0.0340 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    +0.4120 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,650.59
    -1,036.70 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.89
    +6.68 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.13
    +36.74 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

Google is making it easier to manage permissions in Chrome on a site-by-site basis

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

 

HTTPS-related enhancements aren't the only improvements coming to Chrome soon. On Tuesday, Google detailed a handful of smaller tweaks it plans to roll out to Chrome on Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS in the coming weeks.

Google Site Permissions
Google Site Permissions

To start, the company says it's making it easier to track individual site permissions. By tapping the lock icon in the address bar (pictured above), you'll be able to see if you've granted a website access to your location, microphone, camera and other sensitive information, and easily toggle those on and off. In the coming weeks, Google also plans to add an option here that will allow you to delete a webpage from your browsing history. Google says these updated site controls will roll out first to Chrome on Android phones and tablets before making their way to other platforms later.

Chrome Actions
Chrome Actions

The company is also introducing new Chrome Actions. First introduced last year, they're commands you can type into the address bar to quickly access a feature. For instance, you can write "delete history" to clear your browsing data. A new "safety check" command will tell Chrome to conduct an audit of your passwords, as well as scan for malicious extensions. Chrome will also soon allow you to type "manage security settings" and "manage sync" to access the relevant controls mentioned in those commands.

Rounding things off, Google has updated Chrome's Site Isolation feature to cover a broader range of websites and extensions. Phishing protection is also improved, with Google claiming it's 50 times faster and uses less battery life. As mention above, you won't have to wait long to try out these latest features, with Google promising to roll them out in the coming weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup

    Didi Global successfully navigated China's regulatory thicket for years, but the ride-hailing giant's 200-plus government affairs team's reliance on personal contacts with officials left it partly exposed to a shock crackdown by Beijing, sources say. The government-relations firepower, which helped keep Didi on the road through safety scandals and lack of operating permits in many cities, failed to fully anticipate how dramatically the regulatory environment was changing as the company ploughed ahead with a $4.4 billion New York listing late last month. As a result, when the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) started a review into Didi's handling of customer data in the middle of its IPO campaign, many in the company believed the team would be able to "convince" watchdog officials, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Why RingCentral Shares Have Fallen 34% So Far in 2021

    The red-hot cloud communications sector is cooling down thanks to widespread vaccination against COVID-19.

  • Apple Delays Office Return by At Least a Month as Covid Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is pushing back its return to office deadline by at least a month to October at the earliest, responding to a resurgence of Covid variants across many countries, people familiar with the matter said.The iPhone maker becomes one of the first U.S. tech giants to delay plans for a return to normality as Covid-19 persists around the world and cases involving a highly transmissible variant increase. Apple will give its employees at least a month’s warning before mandating a

  • Top Tech Stocks for August 2021

    The technology sector is comprised of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Amazon shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - Vice

    NSO Group's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday. NSO denied the report and said its product was intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime. "When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

  • Google Cloud Pitches Security Tools to Aid Government Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Google Cloud unveiled three security products for governments to expand its public-sector business and shore up systems that are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.Google’s new software offerings are based on a zero-trust framework and will help governments be in compliance with U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on improving cybersecurity, the Alphabet Inc. unit said Tuesday in a blog post. The company will pitch its Zero Trust Assessment and Planning, Secure Applica

  • DuckDuckGo tackles email privacy with new tracker-stripping service

    The company says it will never save messages that are routed through Email Protection.

  • UK companies lead expansion in quantum computing

    More than 80% of large companies in Britain are scaling up their quantum computing capabilities, making the country a leader in deploying the nascent technology to solve complex problems, according to research by Accenture. In the past couple of years the technology has started to move from the research realm to commercial applications as businesses seek to harness the potential exponential increase in computing power it offers. Alphabet Inc's Google said in late-2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-quantum-idUSKBN1X21QW it had used a quantum computer to solve in minutes a complex problem that would take supercomputers thousands of years to crack.

  • Zoom Really Gets Back to Business

    The first major acquisition by the videoconferencing star shows its dedication to the enterprise market.

  • Everything Moves Fast in DeFi, Even Political Action

    The controversial DeFi Education Fund will pay off for the whole industry.

  • How to Bridge the Gap between Projects and Investors: Black Ocean Token Sale Launchpad

    As the cryptocurrency space grows in popularity, more people are becoming interested in making investments. Black Ocean, a liquidity-providing platform incubated by the high-frequency quantitative trading institution VRM, is launching CeDeFi launchpad where innovative projects can build a strong community, raise funds and achieve liquidity in a simple, secure and transparent way.

  • Ethereum network co-founder says he’s leaving cryptocurrency world because of safety concerns

    ‘I’m a crypto guy and I don’t want to be known as a crypto person. I want to be known as a problem solver,’ Anthony Di Iorio says

  • Anatomy of Ransomware Attack: Chat Support, a Discount and a Surcharge for Bitcoin

    Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic tracks a small business being contacted by REvil ransomware attackers demanding $50,000 in crypto for a decryption tool.

  • Amazon to slow down COVID-19 testing for warehouse workers - source

    The source said the testing program for employees would resume if there were any changes in public health guidance from local or national officials. Coronavirus cases in the United States are rising rapidly as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold and vaccinations lag in several states. During the pandemic, a large portion of the country's population moved to online shopping following lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, and Amazon has benefited from it.

  • Delta Variant Helps Push Covid-19 Cases Higher in Every State

    Hospitalizations are also rising. Doctors say patients are younger, sicker and largely unvaccinated.

  • Too Many Zoom Meetings? ‘Core Hours’ Keep Some Remote Workers Productive and Sane

    Slack, Dropbox and other businesses try limiting the time that employees have to be “on” to preserve life-work balance.

  • Biden Administration Blames Hackers Tied to China for Microsoft Cyberattack Spree

    The U.S. government has “high confidence” that hackers tied to China’s main intelligence service carried out the unusually indiscriminate hack of Microsoft Exchange Server software that emerged in March.

  • Accountants, Lawmakers Urge Rules on Crypto Accounting

    Cryptocurrency assets, for which there are no binding U.S. accounting requirements, have drawn regulators’ interest after sharp swings in recent months and investments by companies such as Tesla and Square.

  • Ethereum Co-Founder Quits Crypto Over Security Concerns

    Ethererum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio said he is cutting ties with the crypto industry because of personal safety concerns and because he no longer wants to be known as the "crypto guy." See: Dogecoin...

  • EtherLite Sees Launch of New DEX as Ecosystem Grows

    EtherLite is looking more like its much larger peer Ethereum every day.