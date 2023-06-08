Google to clamp down on staff who work from home

Google Office

Google has threatened to clamp down on staff who fail to come to the office, warning attendance will be included as part of their performance reviews.

The tech giant again updated its hybrid working policy on Wednesday, explaining badge attendance would be logged when employees come into the office each morning.

Fiona Cicconi, Google’s chief people officer, emailed staff: “There’s just no substitute for coming together in person.”

Google already has a policy that staff should come into the office at least three days per week. Ms Cicconi added it would now begin including compliance with the policy as part of its staff reviews and send warnings to workers “who are consistently absent from the office,” CNBC reported.

The company’s HR chief also asked those staff who had been approved for full remote work to reconsider returning part time to the company’s offices.

She wrote to staff: “For those who are remote and who live near a Google office, we hope you’ll consider switching to a hybrid work schedule.”

The executive added in future full remote working would be granted to staff “by exception only”.

Fiona Cicconi - LinkedIn

Tech companies have struggled to coax staff back into the office after they eagerly embraced remote working during the pandemic.

After championing remote working, tech executives have changed tack and insisted staff are more productive working together in person. However, in many cases staff have protested at the rollback of flexible working policies.

Google will begin monitoring badge data when staff come to the office in the US and examine similar policies in other markets. The badge data would be viewed in aggregate and not attributed to individuals, a Google spokesman told CNBC.

In her note to Google staff, Ms Cicconi said while “not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations’… there’s no question that working together in the same room makes a positive difference”.

Workers in the tech sector have faced further pressure as some of the world’s biggest companies embark on mass redundancies to cut costs. Google laid off 12,000 staff in January.

A focus on creativity and efficiency comes as Google faces a battle with Microsoft and upstart tech company OpenAI over a new generation of artificial intelligence products that could upend its dominance of internet search.

Google was contacted for comment.

