U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.47
    -17.59 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,774.41
    -58.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.89
    -28.31 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.54
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.50
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0900
    +0.1170 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,189.09
    -664.01 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.23
    -20.12 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Google Cloud announces upcoming regions in Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand

Kyle Wiggers
·2 min read

Fresh off of an expansion to Mexico, Google today previewed the launch of new Google Cloud regions concentrated in Asia-Pacific (APAC), specifically Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand. When they come online, they'll bring Google's total number of cloud regions to 34 -- short of Azure's more than 60 but ahead of AWS' 26.

In the context of cloud computing, a region is a specific geographic location where users can deploy cloud resources. At a minimum, all Google Cloud regions offer services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, Virtual Private Cloud, Key Management System, Cloud Identity and Secret Manager. Additional products usually come online within six months of a new region's launch.

In a blog post, Google cites data from IDC projecting that total spending on cloud services in APAC (excluding Japan) will reach $282 billion by 2025. Other research agrees. According to a 2021 survey from Information Services Group, cloud services accounted for more than 84% of APAC’s IT and business services spending in Q3 2021 -- by far the greatest percentage of any region.

AWS is also eyeing the opportunity, having recently outlined a two-year plan to set up cloud zones in Auckland, Manila, Bangkok and elsewhere in APAC. Google Cloud's move would appear to be a shot across the bow.

"The new Google Cloud regions will help to address organizations’ increasing needs in the area of digital sovereignty and enable more opportunities for digital transformation and innovation in APAC," Google Cloud's Daphne Chung said in a statement. "With this announcement, Google Cloud is providing customers with more choices in accessing capabilities from local cloud regions while aiding their journeys to hybrid and multicloud environments."

Google Cloud's continued growth comes as it fights for dominance in the ultra-competitive -- and potentially lucrative -- cloud computing market. Flexera's latest State of the Cloud report shows Google Cloud several percentage points behind AWS and Azure in terms of usage and adoption. But on the other hand, Google Cloud surpassed $6 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time in Q2 2022, signaling resilience.

Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Chip Makers Brace for Demand Slowdown to Expand Beyond PCs, Smartphones

    The chip industry that was bracing for a difficult period with laptop sales slumping is adjusting to a wider and sharper slowdown even as semiconductor companies prepare to spend billions of dollars on new factories. “The market is worse than we thought it would be,” chief financial officer at memory maker Micron Technologies Inc., said Tuesday. Auto makers that struggled for about two years to secure the chips they need for all their cars are among the latest to show signs of becoming more cautious consumers of chips, he added at an investor event.

  • Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

    Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share. In its second-quarter report, released in conjunction with the acquisition announcement, iRobot reported revenue down 30% from a year ago, with operating losses ballooning to $63.9 million, from a $3 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • iPhone 14: Apple has started recording its next major event, report claims

    Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report. The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events.

  • Ford will reopen F-150 Lightning orders this week at a much higher starting price

    Each of the electric pickup's trims will cost between $4,200 and $8,900 extra.

  • Tech product lifespans are bad for consumers, ‘huge problem’ for the environment: Expert

    Washington Post Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the lifespan in tech devices and their lithium batteries, how they are designed to eventually die, and the environmental impact of tech waste.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Alibaba Cloud Looks To Tap New Customers In "Sunrise" Industries As Big Internet Companies Reach Market Saturation

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) cloud operation thinks it's reached market saturation among China's big internet companies, the Register reports. However, Alibaba Cloud saw a new wave of demand from industrial outfits and looked to chase new customers in "sunrise" industries. Alibaba Cloud also aims to build proprietary technology capabilities "in key areas such as computing, big data and artificial intelligence" to create a unique selling proposition and found it crucial to improve

  • Ting Fiber, a subsidiary of Tucows, secures up to $200 million USD in financing from Generate Capital

    Today Ting Fiber, a subsidiary of global internet services leader Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), announced that it has secured up to $200 million USD in financing from Generate Capital—a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform. Generate's investment will accelerate Ting's deployment of next-generation communications infrastructure to municipalities across the United States looking for integrated digital and resilient energy solutions.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch Amid Earnings Reports

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Global AI company partners with FDOT

    A global AI company has partnered with an agency close to home in an effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recently cut a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to monitor street data and identify trends and changes in real-time traffic through smart technology. "The infrastructure of the future will be shaped by a better understanding of real-time roadway data," CEO Robert A. Berman said in a statement.

  • 1Password's big app redesign brings desktop features to mobile

    1Password 8 is finally available for Android and iOS, delivering quicker feature access and password breach alerts.

  • Twilio hacked by phishing campaign targeting internet companies

    Communications giant Twilio has confirmed hackers accessed customer data after successfully tricking employees into handing over their corporate login credentials. The San Francisco-based company, which allows users to build voice and SMS capabilities — such as two-factor authentication (2FA) — into applications, said in a blog post published Monday that it became aware that someone gained “unauthorized access" to information related to some Twilio customer accounts on August 4. Twilio has more than 150,000 corporate customers, including Facebook and Uber.

  • The Best Lightning Cables of 2022

    Read on for our top picks for the best Lightning cables to charge your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and even a Magic Mouse.

  • Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule

    The firm will be adding another 50MW by the end of next month, bringing its total hashrate to 3.7 EH/s.

  • iOS 16 beta brings back the battery percentage icon

    For the first time since Apple removed the icon in 2017 to accommodate the iPhone X’s notch, it’s possible to see exactly how much battery your iPhone has left without pulling down the Control Center shade.

  • Crypto Platform FTX Pay and Reddit Strike a Deal

    It sent crypto investors into panic, prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to convert 75% of the company's bitcoins into fiat currency, and moved Meta's META Facebook to shut its digital payment project, Novi. Crypto lenders also started to fold, such as Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, which filed for bankruptcy in July and June respectively. It all looked pretty sour, but some crypto believers -- such as Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of MicroStrategy -- refused to be daunted by the situation.