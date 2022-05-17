U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.33
    +63.32 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,550.81
    +327.39 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,912.16
    +249.37 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.18
    +48.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.10
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0830 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0154 (+1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2770
    +0.2240 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,150.88
    +366.15 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.30
    +434.62 (+179.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Google Cloud launches new software supply chain and zero trust security services

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Google Cloud is holding its annual Security Summit this week and unsurprisingly, the company used the event to launch a few new security features. This year, the announcements focus on software supply chain security, Zero Trust and tools for making it easier for enterprises to adopt Google Cloud's security capabilities.

It's no surprise that software supply chain security makes an appearance at this year's event. Thanks to recent high-profile attacks, it's been the focus of White House summits and, just last week, an industry group that includes Google, Amazon, Ericsson, Intel, Microsoft and VMware pledged $30 million to work with the Linux Foundation and Open Source Security Foundation to improve the security of open-source software.

At today's Summit, Google Cloud announced the launch of its Assured Open Source Software service, which gives enterprises and government users access to the same vetted open-source packages that Google itself uses in its projects. According to the company, these packages are regularly scanned, analyzed and fuzz-tested for vulnerabilities and built with Google Cloud's Cloud Build service with evidence of SLSA-compliance (that's 'Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts,' a framework for safeguarding artifact integrity across software supply chains). These packages are also signed by Google and distributed from Google's secured registry. "Assured OSS helps organizations reduce the need to develop, maintain, and operate a complex process for securely managing their open source dependencies," Google explains in its announcement today.

Also new today is BeyondCorp Enterprise Essentials, a new edition of Google Cloud's BeyondCorp Enterpirse Zero Trust solution that promises to "help organizations quickly and easily take the first steps toward Zero Trust implementation." The company says it includes features like context-aware access controls for SaaS applications and other SAML-connected services, as well as threat and data protection capabilities, in addition to data loss prevention, malware and phishing protection in Chrome.

Finally, Google is also launched a new Security Foundation solution for enterprises that aims to make it easier for them to adopt Google Cloud's security capabilities. It joins Google's other ready-made solutions, which so far have focused on specific industries (retail, media and entertainment, financial services, etc.) as opposed to this more general security-centric package. "This solution is aligned to the prescriptive guidance from our Google Cloud Cybersecurity Action Team, and codified in our Security Foundations Blueprint, so that you get the controls you need for data protection, network security, security monitoring, and more to help make your deployments secure from day one–and to do it more cost-effectively," Google explains.

Recommended Stories

  • Cynthia Lummis Booed For 'Two Sexes' Claim During Commencement Speech

    The Wyoming Republican senator stepped in it when she said it is a "fundamental scientific truth" that there can only be males and females.

  • German finance minister open to seizing Russia cenbank assets - Handelsblatt

    German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine, he said in an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt and three other European newspapers. "I am politically open to the idea of seizing foreign assets of the Russian Central Bank," Lindner said, adding that proposals to this effect were already being discussed among the Group of Seven economic powers and in the European Union.

  • ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Review: Disney Series Gets the ‘Roger Rabbit’ Treatment in Clever Reboot

    Andy Samberg and John Mulaney voice the iconic crime-fighting chipmunks in Akiva Schaffer's self-reflexive, adult-skewing animated and live-action mash-up.

  • You Can't Keep a Good Datadog Down

    A rally back to this area could unfold soon, so current investors should keep a tight leash on shares.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The metaverse is a hot technology trend that's currently in its early phases of growth, but it is expected to become massive in the long run thanks to its ability to connect people spread across the globe in 3D virtual worlds. In simpler words, people can work, play, learn, and socialize within the metaverse from the comfort of their homes with the help of mixed reality devices that support both augmented reality and virtual reality. A third-party estimate forecasts that the metaverse market could grow at an annual rate of nearly 48% through 2029, hitting a size of just over $1.5 trillion at the end of the forecast period.

  • DigitalOcean Will Test Customer Loyalty With 20% Price Increase

    DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) plays a different game than Amazon Web Services and the other giant cloud platforms. A small set of core cloud computing products, simple pricing with no surprises, free support and resources, and an easy-to-use platform have attracted around 623,000 customers. AWS has become the default choice for many, but it's often not the best choice for developers and small businesses.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple reveals a host of new iPhone and Watch features to improve accessibility

    Apple has revealed a host of new features for the iPhone and Watch, aimed at improving accessibility. The iPhone and iPad will now be able to detect doors on behalf of people who are blind or have low vision, for instance. Apple is also adding new accessibility features specifically to using its own devices.

  • Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks, vulnerable to hackers - researchers

    Millions of digital locks worldwide, including on Tesla cars, can be remotely unlocked by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in Bluetooth technology, a cybersecurity firm said on Tuesday. In a video shared with Reuters, NCC Group researcher Sultan Qasim Khan was able to open and then drive a Tesla using a small relay device attached to a laptop which bridged a large gap between the Tesla and the Tesla owner's phone. "This proves that any product relying on a trusted BLE connection is vulnerable to attacks even from the other side of the world," the UK-based firm said in a statement, referring to the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol - technology used in millions of cars and smart locks which automatically open when in close proximity to an authorised device.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • ApeCoin Migration Draws Interest From Avalanche, Flow

    The Bored Ape Yacht Club-linked ApeCoin DAO is in talks with layer 1 suitors as the project considers a post-Ethereum future.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Blockchain's youngest billionaire roasts world's biggest cryptocurrency

    Thirty-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried took aim at Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, saying it has no future as a payments network in an interview with Financial Times today. Bankman-Fried is CEO and co-founder of FTX, the second-most popular digital asset exchange by trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap. “The bitcoin network is not a payments network and it is not a scaling network,” Bankman-Fried said, arguing that the underlying proof-of-work system the Bitcoin network uses to verify transactions is incapable of scaling efficiently enough to keep pace with demand.

  • Emerson completes merger with AspenTech to create new industrial software firm

    Emerson Electric has completed its massive merger deal with publicly traded Aspen Technology to create a new company focused on industrial software. Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai says the deal could led to more transactions.

  • EU Says Final Decision Yet To Be Taken On Terminating Valneva COVID-19 Vaccine Deal

    The European Commission said that no final decision had been made about the possible termination of a contract with Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union. Earlier today, Valneva said it received a notice of intent from the Commission to terminate the contract. The statement triggered a sell-off of Valneva's shares. EU Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker confirmed the EU executive had communicated to Valneva its intention to terminate the contract

  • Russian undersea cable threat shifts tech business to UK

    An American tech company behind the NHS vaccine rollout has moved its UK security operations to Britain amid growing fears of a Russian attack on internet cables under the Atlantic.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • 12 best Apple Watch apps: From fitness-focused favourites to productivity-boosters

    Whether you’re killing time or trying to beat your personal best, these apps will help you smash your goals

  • Apple could switch everything from Lightning connector to USB-C, report claims

    Apple could switch all of its products from the Lightning connector to USB-C, a new report claims. It comes just days after reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo claimed this year’s iPhone 14 could be the last of the iPhones to use Apple’s proprietary plug. Now he has said that other Apple products that use the port are likely to make the same move, adopting the more standard USB-C port for charging.