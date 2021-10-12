U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.25
    +10.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,431.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,765.75
    +65.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.10
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    -0.54 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0160 (-0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.69 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5770
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,257.88
    +535.56 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.18
    -9.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.65
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Google Cloud will now show its users their carbon footprint in the cloud

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Google Cloud today announced a new (and free) feature that will provide its users with custom carbon footprint reports that detail the carbon emissions their cloud usage generates.

Google Cloud itself has long said that it wants to run 100% on carbon-free energy by 2030. It's already matching its energy usage with renewable energy purchases. But it's not just Google Cloud, virtually every enterprise today is looking to see how it can reach its emission targets, too. Quantifying the role of cloud computing in this is notoriously difficult, though, so the idea here is to make it easier for businesses to report the environmental impact of their cloud usage, both internally and externally.

Image Credits: Google

"Customers can leverage this data for reporting as well as internal audits and carbon reduction efforts. Build in collaboration with customers like HSBC, L'Oreal and Atos, our carbon footprint reporting introduces a new level of transparency to support customers in meeting their climate goals," said Jenn Bennett, who leads Google Cloud's data and technology strategy for sustainability in the Office of the CTO. "Customers can monitor their cloud emissions over time by project, by product and by region, empowering IT teams and developers with metrics that help them reduce their carbon footprint. Digital infrastructure emissions are really just one part of their environmental footprint, but accounting for carbon emissions is necessary to measure progress against the carbon reduction targets that they all have."

Image Credits: Google

As Bennett noted, once a company has accurate reporting in place, providing recommendations for how to reduce their climate impact is a natural next step. Specifically, this means adding carbon estimates to Google Cloud's Unattended Project Recommender, which helps customers reduce their number of idling resources, and adding a sustainability impact category to its Active Assist Recommender.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 12th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a move back through Monday’s highs would be needed to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Chandler considers spending $30M on infrastructure around new Intel plants

    Intel is bringing close to $20 billion worth of investment and thousands of jobs to the East Valley, and for its part, the city of Chandler is looking at throwing in $30 million to make sure the plants' water and road needs are met.

  • Micron, Qualcomm, and 12 More Stocks to Play the Chip Shortage

    FEATURE The global semiconductor shortage that’s been a pain in many people’s necks throughout this year is going to last 2022. So as the saying goes: If you can’t beat them, join ’em. A lack of chips has led to shortages of products ranging from electronics and computers to cars and higher prices.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Let's dip into the communications industry to find some fantastic dividend-paying technology companies.

  • Apple iPhone Wait Times Are at Multiyear Highs. What It Means for Sales.

    Long wait times for iPhones are a typical indicator of demand for Apple's flagship product. This year, the picture is a bit more complicated.

  • ExxonMobil to Develop Large-Scale Plastic Waste Advanced Recycling Facility

    Oil and gas major Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) recently announced that the company will develop its first large-scale plastic waste advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas. The operations are likely to commence by the end of 2022. Following the news, shares of the company declined 1% to close at $61.56 on Monday. The development of this new facility is in line with the company’s goals of reducing plastic waste in the environment. This facility is likely to have an initial planned capacity

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 12th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s return to $57,000, a move back through to $60,000 levels would support a breakout day ahead for the broader market.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Plug Power and Other Alternative Energy Stocks Surged Today

    Hydrogen and solar energy sources are getting more attention as the supply-demand balance shifts in traditional energy sources.

  • Winners and Losers in the Streaming Wars 2021

    The figure measures how many subscribers cancel their plans during a particular period. Subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) churn rates fell from 8% in the first quarter to just 6% in the second quarter. While nearly all SVOD services saw improved churn rates in the second quarter versus the first, a few recorded notable improvements instead.

  • Alithya And Utz Quality Foods To Present At Microsoft Community Summit NA

    Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,300 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise cloud solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, is a premier sponsor at Microsoft Community Summit North America (NA), October 12-15, 2021 in Houston, Texas, and will present 11 sessions over the three-day event.

  • Why First Solar Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several solar stocks, including First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources. The stock could also possibly be trading higher as traders circulate Investor Business Daily naming the stock as a new pick. According to a Wall Street Journal report, energy supply shortages are slowing factory activity around the world and contributing to a recent pickup in inflation. Worries about in

  • Ambani Accelerates Push Into Green Energy With Solar Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the H

  • Ripple Teams With Nelnet on $44M Solar Investment

    The joint investment will fund solar energy projects throughout the U.S. as crypto firms try to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

  • Why Higher Energy Prices Can Be Bad News for the Environment

    The power crunch causing energy prices to rise around the world is bad news for consumers, who will have to pay higher bills for electricity and heating. Natural-gas prices in Europe and Asia hit record levels in the past week, and are at multiyear highs in the U.S. A decline in gas production and low levels of gas in storage have caused supplies to run short. After starting the year by reducing coal production to meet climate goals, China has ramped it back up in order to make sure the country has enough power this winter.

  • Apple Looks Likely to Get a Stay in the App Store Case

    Apple asked U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to issue a stay of her decision in a case over the way Apple operates the App Store. That request seems likely to be granted.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week on Sunday, the majors would need to move through the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • The latest Apple TV 4K drops to $160 at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $20 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device.