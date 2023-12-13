Advertisement
Google Cloud partners with Mistral AI on generative language models

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Google Cloud service logo

(Reuters) -Google Cloud and Mistral AI are partnering to allow the Paris-based generative AI startup to distribute its language models on the tech giant's infrastructure, the companies jointly announced on Wednesday.

"As part of the agreement, Mistral AI will use Google Cloud’s AI-optimized infrastructure, including TPU Accelerators, to further test, build, and scale up its LLMs (large language models), all while benefiting from Google Cloud's security and privacy standards," the joint statement said.

Large language models are trained on massive amounts of data to generate text and other content.

Mistral AI - founded by former Meta and Google AI researchers - said on Monday it had raised 385 million euros ($415 million) in its second funding round in seven months, led by investors such as Andreessen-Horowitz and LightSpeed Ventures.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier SorghoEditing by Mark Potter)

