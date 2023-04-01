Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed In Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Links With Jeffrey Epstein

U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has subpoenaed Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google co-founder Sergey Brin and three other billionaires in a civil lawsuit concerning JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE: JPM) links to Jeffrey Epstein, reports The Wall Street Journal.

George filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme and helping him to cover it up. The lawsuit claims that human trafficking was the principal business of Epstein's accounts at the bank. It also alleges that JPMorgan received referrals of high-value business opportunities from Epstein.

According to the report, the attorney general asked Brin, along with Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) executive chairman Thomas Pritzker, real estate investor Mortimer Zuckerman and former Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) executive Michael Ovitz for communications and documents related to Epstein and the bank.

Read Also: Fox News Airs Morphed Photo Of Trump Search Warrant Judge With Ghislaine Maxwell

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon would answer questions in the lawsuit.

Lawyers have questioned several JPMorgan employees in the case and another filed by an unnamed woman who had accused Epstein of sexual abuse. The issues are running simultaneously in Manhattan federal court.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan has denied wrongdoing and has argued that it didn't know about Epstein's behavior.

Epstein was indicted and imprisoned in July 2019 on federal charges of operating a sex trafficking ring. He was found dead in a prison cell in New York the same year.

In 2020, Virgin Islands prosecutors alleged that Epstein had brought girls as young as 11 to the islands, and he and his associates sexually assaulted them.

Story continues

Read Next: Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party

Photo: Steve Jurvetson via flickr

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed In Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Links With Jeffrey Epstein originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.